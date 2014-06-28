Manufacturing Engineer's Reference Book

Never before have the wide range of disciplines comprising manufacturing engineering been covered in such detail in one volume. Leading experts from all over the world have contributed sections. The coverage represents the most up to date survey of the broad interests of the manufacturing engineer. Extensive reference lists are provided, making this an indispensable work for every engineer in industry.

Never before have the wide range of disciplines comprising manufacturing engineering been covered in such detail in one volume. Leading experts from all over the world have contributed sections. Materials and processes are described, as well as management issues, ergonomics, maintenance and computers in industry. CAD (Computer Aided Design), CAE (Computer Aided Engineering), CIM (Computer Integrated Manufacturing) and Quality are explored at length. The coverage represents the most up-to-date survey of the broad interests of the manufacturing engineer. Extensive reference lists are provided, making this an indispensable work for every engineer in industry.