Manufacturing Engineer's Reference Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080523958

Manufacturing Engineer's Reference Book

1st Edition

Authors: D. KOSHAL
eBook ISBN: 9780080523958
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 896
Description

Never before have the wide range of disciplines comprising manufacturing engineering been covered in such detail in one volume. Leading experts from all over the world have contributed sections. Materials and processes are described, as well as management issues, ergonomics, maintenance and computers in industry. CAD (Computer Aided Design), CAE (Computer Aided Engineering), CIM (Computer Integrated Manufacturing) and Quality are explored at length. The coverage represents the most up-to-date survey of the broad interests of the manufacturing engineer. Extensive reference lists are provided, making this an indispensable work for every engineer in industry.

Readership

Manufacturing engineers, libraries, consultants, research associations

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Materials properties and selection; Polymers and rubbers; Metal casting and moulding processes; Metal forming; Large chip metal removal; Non-chip metal removal; Electronic manufacture; Metal finishing processes; Fabrication; Electrical and electronic principles; Microprocessors, instrumentation and control; Machine tool control elements; Communication and integration software; Computer integrated manufacturing; Manufacturing and operations management; Computer aided production management; Quality control; Terotechnology; Ergonomics.

Details

896
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Butterworth-Heinemann
9780080523958

About the Author

D. KOSHAL

Principal Lecturer, University of Brighton, UK

Reviews

'..as an introduction to all sections no fault can be found in what must be seen as a classic of its kind.' Eur Ing Ray Yarnell - Engineering World, December 1993 'Never before have the wide range of disciplines comprising manufacturing engineering been covered in such detail in one volume.' 'Extensive reference lists are provided, making this an indispensable work for every engineer in industry.' - Engineering Designer, March 1994

