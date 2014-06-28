Manufacturing Engineer's Reference Book
1st Edition
Description
Never before have the wide range of disciplines comprising manufacturing engineering been covered in such detail in one volume. Leading experts from all over the world have contributed sections. Materials and processes are described, as well as management issues, ergonomics, maintenance and computers in industry. CAD (Computer Aided Design), CAE (Computer Aided Engineering), CIM (Computer Integrated Manufacturing) and Quality are explored at length. The coverage represents the most up-to-date survey of the broad interests of the manufacturing engineer. Extensive reference lists are provided, making this an indispensable work for every engineer in industry.
Readership
Manufacturing engineers, libraries, consultants, research associations
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Materials properties and selection; Polymers and rubbers; Metal casting and moulding processes; Metal forming; Large chip metal removal; Non-chip metal removal; Electronic manufacture; Metal finishing processes; Fabrication; Electrical and electronic principles; Microprocessors, instrumentation and control; Machine tool control elements; Communication and integration software; Computer integrated manufacturing; Manufacturing and operations management; Computer aided production management; Quality control; Terotechnology; Ergonomics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523958
About the Author
D. KOSHAL
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer, University of Brighton, UK
Reviews
'..as an introduction to all sections no fault can be found in what must be seen as a classic of its kind.' Eur Ing Ray Yarnell - Engineering World, December 1993 'Never before have the wide range of disciplines comprising manufacturing engineering been covered in such detail in one volume.' 'Extensive reference lists are provided, making this an indispensable work for every engineer in industry.' - Engineering Designer, March 1994