Manufacturing Assembly Handbook

Table of Contents



Preface

Foreword

1. Introduction

1.1 Assembly

1.2 Status of Assembly in the Production Operation

2. Product Design as a Requirement for Economic Assembly

2.1 Product Design

2.1.1 Base Part

2.1.2 Number of Parts

2.2 Assembly-Extended ABC Analysis

2.2.1 Fundamental Question 1: Price of Individual Parts and their Manufacturing Costs

2.2.2 Fundamental Question 2: Supply Condition

2.2.3 Fundamental Question 3: Ease of Handling

2.2.4 Fundamental Question 4: Assembly Direction and Ease of Assembly

2.2.5 Fundamental Question 5: Assembly Methods

2.2.6 Fundamental Question 6: Quality

2.2.7 Fundamental Question 7: Assembly Costs

2.2.8 Organizational Implementation of the Assembly-Extended ABC Analysis

3. Manual Assembly

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Principles of Work-Point Arrangement

3.3 Organizational Forms of Manual Assembly

3.3.1 Single-Point Assembly

3.3.2 Line Assembly

4. Primary-Secondary Analysis - An Aid for the Determination of the Economic Efficiency of Assembly Concepts

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Definition of the Efficiency of Assembly Operations

4.3 Field of Application

4.3.1 Basic Analysis

4.3.2 Fine Analysis of Single Assembly Work Points in Terms of Primary and Secondary Processes

4.4 Application Example of Assembly Analysis by Primary and Secondary Activity

4.4.1 Single Assembly Work Point with Provision of Parts in Manual Parts Dispensers

4.4.2 Single Assembly Work Point with Parts Provision by a Parts Paternoster

4.4.3 Single Assembly Work Point, Parts Provision Partly by Manual Parts Dispensers and Partly by Vibratory Spiral Conveyors

4.4.4 Linking of Three Single Assembly Work Points to Form a Line Assembly with Manual Transfer of the Assembled Part

4.4.5 Linking of Three Single Assembly Work Points to Form a Line Assembly with Mechanical Transfer of the Assembled Part in Workpiece Carriers

4.4.6 Summary and Efficiency Consideration

4.4.7 Primary-Secondary Fine Analysis for the Handling and Assembly of a Single Part

4.5 Extended Analysis in Terms of Primary and Secondary Requirements for the Total Sequence of an Assembly Operation

4.6 Practical Examples

4.6.1 Example 1: Switch Assembly

4.6.2 Example 2: Switch Element

4.6.3 Example 3: Headlight Assembly

5. Modules for the Automation of Assembly Processes

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Handling

5.2 Feeder Units

5.2.1 Feeder Units for Parts with One Arrangement Feature

5.2.2 Feeder Units for Parts with Several Arrangement Criteria

5.2.3 Electronic Position Identification of Parts

5.2.4 The Feed of Interlocking Parts

5.3 Handling Equipment

5.3.1 Positioning Units

5.3.2 Industrial Robots

5.4 Transfer Equipment

5.4.1 Cycled Transfer Equipment

5.4.2 Non-Cycled Transfer Equipment

5.5 Screw-Inserting Units

5.6 Riveting Units

5.6.1 Press-Riveting

5.6.2 Rotating-Mandrel Riveting

5.7 Welding Units

5.7.1 Resistance Welding

5.7.2 Laser Welding Equipment

5.8 Soldering Equipment

5.9 Bonding

6. Design of Assembly Machines

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Station Assembly Machines

6.3 Multi-Station Assembly Machines

6.3.1 Design of Parts Feed Stations

6.3.2 Checking Stations

6.3.3 Design of Pneumatically Operated Multi-Station Assembly Machines

6.3.4 Design of Electric-Motor Driven Multi-Station Assembly Machines

6.3.5 Assembly Machine Systems

6.4 Combining Assembly Machines to Form Assembly Lines

6.5 Integration of Manual Work Points in Automated Assembly Lines

6.5.1 Manual Work Points for Parts Provision

6.5.2 Manual Assembly Work Points

6.6 Uncycled Assembly Lines Including Manual Work Points

6.7 Availability of Assembly Systems

6.7.1 Parameters of the Operational Characteristic

6.7.2 Utilization

6.7.3 Factors of Influence on the Availability of Assembly Systems

6.7.4 Summary

7. Design of Flexible-Assembly Systems

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary-Secondary Fine Analysis with the Application of Assembly Robots

7.2.1 Reaching

7.2.2 Gripping

7.2.3 Collecting

7.2.4 Assembly

7.2.5 Release

7.3 Working Space

7.4 Gripper

7.5 The Design of Flexible Single-Station Assembly Cells

7.5.1 Semi-Automatic Flexible-Assembly Cells

7.5.2 Automatic Flexible-Assembly Cells

7.6 Assembly Lines with Flexible-Assembly Cells, Interconnected by Manual Work Points

7.6.1 Solution Examples

7.6.2 Summary

8. Stored Program Controllers [46]

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Design of Stored Program Controllers

8.2.1 Input Modules

8.2.2 Signal Processing Modules

8.2.3 Output Modules

8.2.4 Network Modules

8.2.5 Program

8.3 Programming Equipment

8.4 Modules

8.5 Operating System

8.6 Programming of SPCs

8.7 Ease of Maintenance

8.8 Availability

8.9 Data Exchange

9. Practical Examples

9.1 Assembly Machines

9.1.1 Example 1: Rocker

9.1.2 Example 2: Valve Plate

9.1.3 Example 3: Spray Nozzle-Spray Head

9.1.4 Example 4: Terminal Block

9.1.5 Example 5: High-Pressure Nozzle

9.1.6 Example 6: Audio Cassettes

9.1.7 Example 7: Car Fan Motor

9.2 Flexible-Assembly Systems

9.2.1 Example 1: Switch Block

9.2.2 Example 2: Assembly of Clips on Car Headlights

9.2.3 Example 3: Domestic Appliance Drive

9.2.4 Example 4: Equipping of Printed Circuit Boards

9.2.5 Example 5: Auxiliary Contact Block

10. The Integration of Parts Manufacturing Processes into Assembly Equipment of Assembly Operations into Parts Production Equipment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Integrated Parts Production

10.3 The Production Machining of Parts in Assembly Equipment

10.4 Practical Example: Assembly System with Integrated Parts Production

10.5 The Integration of Assembly Processes into Parts Production Processes

10.6 The Integration of Parts Production into Assembly Equipment within the Concept of Just-in-Time Production

10.7 Limits for the Integration of Production Processes

11. Planning and Efficiency of Automated Assembly Systems

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Requirement List

11.3 Product Analysis

11.4 Assembly Sequence Analysis

11.4.1 Product Design and Assembly Situation

11.4.2 Assembly Sequence

11.5 Workpiece Carrier Design

11.5.1 Introduction

11.5.2 Design Examples of Workpiece Carriers

11.6 Function Analysis

11.7 Determination of Cycle Time

11.8 Layout Planning

11.8.1 Principles of Layout Planning

11.8.2 Layout Examples

11.9 Determination of Personnel Requirement

11.10 Determination of Availability

11.10.1 Parts Quality

11.10.2 Number of Stations

11.10.3 Availability of Individual Stations

11.10.4 System Structure

11.10.5 Initial Operation Characteristics

11.10.6 Personnel Qualifications

11.11 Assembly Systems

11.11.1 Cycle Time

11.11.2 System Structure - Integration of Necessary Manual Operations

11.11.3 Conditions on the Periphery of Automatic Assembly

11.11.4 Summary

11.12 Investment Calculations

11.13 Evaluation And Selection

11.13.1 Machine Hourly Rate

11.13.2 Personnel-Related Costs

11.13.3 Work-Point Cost Calculation

11.14 Optimized Overall Solution

11.15 Computer-Aided Planning of Automated Assembly Systems

11.15.1 CAD Layout Planning

11.15.2 Simulation Technique

12. Practical Example: Planning and Realization of an Automated Assembly System

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Planning Procedure

12.2.1 Requirement List

12.2.2 Product Analysis

12.2.3 Assembly Sequence Analysis

12.2.4 Function Analysis

12.2.5 Determination of Cycle Time

12.2.6 Layout Planning

12.2.7 Determination of Personnel Requirement

12.2.8 Determination of Availability

12.3 Detailed Planning of Assembly System

12.3.1 Introduction

12.3.2 Machine I

12.3.3 Machine II

12.3.4 Machine III

12.3.5 Machine IV

12.3.6 Machine V

12.3.7 Machine VI

12.3.8 Machine VII

12.3.9 Machine VIII

12.3.10 Machine IX

12.4 Investment Calculations

12.5 Evaluation and Selection/Work Point Cost Comparison

12.6 Investment Risks

13. The Operation of Automated Assembly Systems

13.1 Prerequisites for Initial Running

13.1.1 Parts Quality

13.1.2 Functional Reliability of the System

13.1.3 Practical Example of Fault Time Determination by MANALYS on an Automatic Assembly System

13.2 Payment

13.3 Maintenance

13.4 Work Safety

14. Outlook

15. References

16. Index