Manufacturing Assembly Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Manufacturing Assembly Handbook identifies the possibilities for the rationalization of assembly in relation to the production rate and the product design.
This book is based on practical experience for practical application and will give experts in the field of rationalization guidelines for the solution of rationalization problems. Topics discussed in the text include the determination of the economic efficiency of assembly concepts, modules for the automation of assembly processes, design of assembly machines, and design of flexible-assembly systems. The integration of parts manufacturing processes into assembly equipment or of assembly operations into parts production equipment, planning and efficiency of automated assembly systems, and the operation of automated assembly systems are covered as well.
Production engineers and managers and students of production technology will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
1. Introduction
1.1 Assembly
1.2 Status of Assembly in the Production Operation
2. Product Design as a Requirement for Economic Assembly
2.1 Product Design
2.1.1 Base Part
2.1.2 Number of Parts
2.2 Assembly-Extended ABC Analysis
2.2.1 Fundamental Question 1: Price of Individual Parts and their Manufacturing Costs
2.2.2 Fundamental Question 2: Supply Condition
2.2.3 Fundamental Question 3: Ease of Handling
2.2.4 Fundamental Question 4: Assembly Direction and Ease of Assembly
2.2.5 Fundamental Question 5: Assembly Methods
2.2.6 Fundamental Question 6: Quality
2.2.7 Fundamental Question 7: Assembly Costs
2.2.8 Organizational Implementation of the Assembly-Extended ABC Analysis
3. Manual Assembly
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Principles of Work-Point Arrangement
3.3 Organizational Forms of Manual Assembly
3.3.1 Single-Point Assembly
3.3.2 Line Assembly
4. Primary-Secondary Analysis - An Aid for the Determination of the Economic Efficiency of Assembly Concepts
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Definition of the Efficiency of Assembly Operations
4.3 Field of Application
4.3.1 Basic Analysis
4.3.2 Fine Analysis of Single Assembly Work Points in Terms of Primary and Secondary Processes
4.4 Application Example of Assembly Analysis by Primary and Secondary Activity
4.4.1 Single Assembly Work Point with Provision of Parts in Manual Parts Dispensers
4.4.2 Single Assembly Work Point with Parts Provision by a Parts Paternoster
4.4.3 Single Assembly Work Point, Parts Provision Partly by Manual Parts Dispensers and Partly by Vibratory Spiral Conveyors
4.4.4 Linking of Three Single Assembly Work Points to Form a Line Assembly with Manual Transfer of the Assembled Part
4.4.5 Linking of Three Single Assembly Work Points to Form a Line Assembly with Mechanical Transfer of the Assembled Part in Workpiece Carriers
4.4.6 Summary and Efficiency Consideration
4.4.7 Primary-Secondary Fine Analysis for the Handling and Assembly of a Single Part
4.5 Extended Analysis in Terms of Primary and Secondary Requirements for the Total Sequence of an Assembly Operation
4.6 Practical Examples
4.6.1 Example 1: Switch Assembly
4.6.2 Example 2: Switch Element
4.6.3 Example 3: Headlight Assembly
5. Modules for the Automation of Assembly Processes
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Handling
5.2 Feeder Units
5.2.1 Feeder Units for Parts with One Arrangement Feature
5.2.2 Feeder Units for Parts with Several Arrangement Criteria
5.2.3 Electronic Position Identification of Parts
5.2.4 The Feed of Interlocking Parts
5.3 Handling Equipment
5.3.1 Positioning Units
5.3.2 Industrial Robots
5.4 Transfer Equipment
5.4.1 Cycled Transfer Equipment
5.4.2 Non-Cycled Transfer Equipment
5.5 Screw-Inserting Units
5.6 Riveting Units
5.6.1 Press-Riveting
5.6.2 Rotating-Mandrel Riveting
5.7 Welding Units
5.7.1 Resistance Welding
5.7.2 Laser Welding Equipment
5.8 Soldering Equipment
5.9 Bonding
6. Design of Assembly Machines
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single-Station Assembly Machines
6.3 Multi-Station Assembly Machines
6.3.1 Design of Parts Feed Stations
6.3.2 Checking Stations
6.3.3 Design of Pneumatically Operated Multi-Station Assembly Machines
6.3.4 Design of Electric-Motor Driven Multi-Station Assembly Machines
6.3.5 Assembly Machine Systems
6.4 Combining Assembly Machines to Form Assembly Lines
6.5 Integration of Manual Work Points in Automated Assembly Lines
6.5.1 Manual Work Points for Parts Provision
6.5.2 Manual Assembly Work Points
6.6 Uncycled Assembly Lines Including Manual Work Points
6.7 Availability of Assembly Systems
6.7.1 Parameters of the Operational Characteristic
6.7.2 Utilization
6.7.3 Factors of Influence on the Availability of Assembly Systems
6.7.4 Summary
7. Design of Flexible-Assembly Systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Primary-Secondary Fine Analysis with the Application of Assembly Robots
7.2.1 Reaching
7.2.2 Gripping
7.2.3 Collecting
7.2.4 Assembly
7.2.5 Release
7.3 Working Space
7.4 Gripper
7.5 The Design of Flexible Single-Station Assembly Cells
7.5.1 Semi-Automatic Flexible-Assembly Cells
7.5.2 Automatic Flexible-Assembly Cells
7.6 Assembly Lines with Flexible-Assembly Cells, Interconnected by Manual Work Points
7.6.1 Solution Examples
7.6.2 Summary
8. Stored Program Controllers [46]
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design of Stored Program Controllers
8.2.1 Input Modules
8.2.2 Signal Processing Modules
8.2.3 Output Modules
8.2.4 Network Modules
8.2.5 Program
8.3 Programming Equipment
8.4 Modules
8.5 Operating System
8.6 Programming of SPCs
8.7 Ease of Maintenance
8.8 Availability
8.9 Data Exchange
9. Practical Examples
9.1 Assembly Machines
9.1.1 Example 1: Rocker
9.1.2 Example 2: Valve Plate
9.1.3 Example 3: Spray Nozzle-Spray Head
9.1.4 Example 4: Terminal Block
9.1.5 Example 5: High-Pressure Nozzle
9.1.6 Example 6: Audio Cassettes
9.1.7 Example 7: Car Fan Motor
9.2 Flexible-Assembly Systems
9.2.1 Example 1: Switch Block
9.2.2 Example 2: Assembly of Clips on Car Headlights
9.2.3 Example 3: Domestic Appliance Drive
9.2.4 Example 4: Equipping of Printed Circuit Boards
9.2.5 Example 5: Auxiliary Contact Block
10. The Integration of Parts Manufacturing Processes into Assembly Equipment of Assembly Operations into Parts Production Equipment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Integrated Parts Production
10.3 The Production Machining of Parts in Assembly Equipment
10.4 Practical Example: Assembly System with Integrated Parts Production
10.5 The Integration of Assembly Processes into Parts Production Processes
10.6 The Integration of Parts Production into Assembly Equipment within the Concept of Just-in-Time Production
10.7 Limits for the Integration of Production Processes
11. Planning and Efficiency of Automated Assembly Systems
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Requirement List
11.3 Product Analysis
11.4 Assembly Sequence Analysis
11.4.1 Product Design and Assembly Situation
11.4.2 Assembly Sequence
11.5 Workpiece Carrier Design
11.5.1 Introduction
11.5.2 Design Examples of Workpiece Carriers
11.6 Function Analysis
11.7 Determination of Cycle Time
11.8 Layout Planning
11.8.1 Principles of Layout Planning
11.8.2 Layout Examples
11.9 Determination of Personnel Requirement
11.10 Determination of Availability
11.10.1 Parts Quality
11.10.2 Number of Stations
11.10.3 Availability of Individual Stations
11.10.4 System Structure
11.10.5 Initial Operation Characteristics
11.10.6 Personnel Qualifications
11.11 Assembly Systems
11.11.1 Cycle Time
11.11.2 System Structure - Integration of Necessary Manual Operations
11.11.3 Conditions on the Periphery of Automatic Assembly
11.11.4 Summary
11.12 Investment Calculations
11.13 Evaluation And Selection
11.13.1 Machine Hourly Rate
11.13.2 Personnel-Related Costs
11.13.3 Work-Point Cost Calculation
11.14 Optimized Overall Solution
11.15 Computer-Aided Planning of Automated Assembly Systems
11.15.1 CAD Layout Planning
11.15.2 Simulation Technique
12. Practical Example: Planning and Realization of an Automated Assembly System
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Planning Procedure
12.2.1 Requirement List
12.2.2 Product Analysis
12.2.3 Assembly Sequence Analysis
12.2.4 Function Analysis
12.2.5 Determination of Cycle Time
12.2.6 Layout Planning
12.2.7 Determination of Personnel Requirement
12.2.8 Determination of Availability
12.3 Detailed Planning of Assembly System
12.3.1 Introduction
12.3.2 Machine I
12.3.3 Machine II
12.3.4 Machine III
12.3.5 Machine IV
12.3.6 Machine V
12.3.7 Machine VI
12.3.8 Machine VII
12.3.9 Machine VIII
12.3.10 Machine IX
12.4 Investment Calculations
12.5 Evaluation and Selection/Work Point Cost Comparison
12.6 Investment Risks
13. The Operation of Automated Assembly Systems
13.1 Prerequisites for Initial Running
13.1.1 Parts Quality
13.1.2 Functional Reliability of the System
13.1.3 Practical Example of Fault Time Determination by MANALYS on an Automatic Assembly System
13.2 Payment
13.3 Maintenance
13.4 Work Safety
14. Outlook
15. References
16. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 20th September 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163383