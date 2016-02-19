Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies, Part 5 of 5, Volume 45
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
I. White, Fundamental Limits in the Theory of Machines. J.C. Giarratano and D.M. Skapura, Neural Network Techniques in Manufacturing and Automation Systems. F.E. Sistler, Techniques for Automation Systems in the Agriculture Industry. N.N. Ekere and R.G. Hannam, Modeling and Simulation of Manufacturing Systems. T.H. Cho, J.W. Rozenblit, and B.P. Ziegler, Knowledge-Based Simulation Environment Techniques--A Manufacturing System Example. P.M. Frank and R. Seliger, Fault Detection and Isolation in Automatic Processes. P.M. Finnigan, A.F. Hathaway, W.E. Lorensen, I.J. Connell, V.N. Parthasarathy, and J.B. Ross, CATFEM--Computer-Assisted Tomography and Finite Element Modeling. S.C.A. Thomopoulos, Decision and Evidence Fusion and Sensor Integration. Chapter References. Index.
Readership
Electrical and electronics engineers, especially those dealing with manufacturing and automated systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 18th February 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139786
Reviews
@qu:This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory. @source:--IEEE GROUP CORRESPONDENCE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.