Manufacture and Refining of Raw Cane Sugar provides an operating manual to the workers in cane raw sugar factories and refineries. While there are many excellent reference and text books written by prominent authors, there is none that tell briefly to the superintendent of fabrication the best and simplest procedures in sugar production. This book is not meant to replace existing books treating sugar production, but rather to supplement them. All that is written in this book, each chapter of which deals with a separate station in a raw sugar factory and refinery, is also based on material already published and known to many in the sugar industry. The book is organized into two parts. Part I covers raw sugar and includes chapters on the harvesting and transportation of sugar cane to the factory; washing of sugar cane and juice extraction; weighing of cane juice; boiling of raw sugar massecuites; and storing and shipping bulk sugar. Part II on refining deals with processes such as clarification and treatment of refinery melt; filtration; and drying, cooling, conditioning, and bulk handling of refined sugar.
Part I / Raw Sugar Factory
Chapter 1. Sugar Cane
Miscellaneous Notes
Sugar in the Diet
Sugar Producing Plants
Molecules of Sugar
Polarization
Sugar in the Field
Sugar in the Factory
Chapter 2. Harvesting and Transportation of Sugar Cane to the Factory
Canecutting
Cane Harvesters
Cane Loaders
Systems of Cane Transportation
Transfer Stations
Weighing and Unloading of Cane
Chapter 3. Washing the Sugar Cane and Cleaning the Juices
Purpose
Loading and Washing Tables
Washing on Cane Carrier
Wash Water
Disposal of Wash Water
Cleaning of Raw Juices
Chapter 4. Extraction of Juice from Sugar Cane
Extraction by Crushing
Sugar Cane Diffusion Process
Chapter 5. Weighing of Raw Cane Juice
Importance of Weighing Cane Juice
Various Juice Scales
Foxboro System
Flow Meters for Cane Juice
Chapter 6. Liming of Cane Juice
Importance of Liming
Method of Liming
pH Control
Leuconostoc in Cane Juice
Liming Systems
Heaters
Chapter 7. Clarification of Cane Juice
Purpose of Clarification
Effect of P2O5, Temperature and pH
Retention of Juices in Clarifiers
Various Clarifiers
Rules for Clarification
Chapter 8. Filtration of Mud from Clarifiers
Filter-Presses
Vacuum Filters
Bagacillo Admixture
Rapi-Floc Process
Washing the Filter Cake
Nash Vacuum Pump
Chapter 9. Evaporation
Multiple Effect
Steam Economy
Boiling Point Elevation
Steam Balance
Evaporation Rate
Types of Evaporators
Surface-Active Additive
Injection Water
Chapter 10. Boiling of Raw Sugar Massecuites
Vacuum Pans
Footing Magma
Low Grade Massecuite
Melting Excess Magma
Boiling Systems
Surface-Active Agents
Instrumentation for Vacuum Pans
Calculation of Massecuite Volumes
Chapter 11. Crystallization by Cooling and Motion of Low Grade Massecuites, and the Exhaustion of Final Molasses
Supersaturation
Solubility of Sucrose in the Presence of Inorganic Salts and Invert Sugar
Rate of Cooling
Viscosity of Massecuite
Batch and Continuous Crystallizers
The Continuous Flow System
Green-Smith Stationary Reheater
Incrustation Inside of Cooling Elements
Chapter 12. Centrifuging and Purging of Massecuites
Batch Centrifugals
Purging Low Grade Massecuites
Feed Mixers
Continuous Centrifugals
Centrifugal Force
Fracture of Crystals and High Grade Massecuite Purged on Continuous Centrifugals
Resistance Heater
Conveyors for Sugar
Chapter 13. Storing and Shipping Bulk Sugar
Origin of Bulk Sugar Shipments
Advantages and Disadvantages of Handling Raw Sugar in Bulk
Bulk Sugar Warehouses
Quality of Raw Sugar for Bulk Storage and Shipment
Bulk Terminal
Conveyors
Chapter 14. Final Molasses
Definition and Composition of Blackstrap
Exhaustion of Molasses
Froth Fermentation and Decomposition of Molasses
Uses of Blackstrap Molasses
Chapter 15. Cleaning Heating Surfaces of Evaporators, Vacuum Pans and Heaters
Scaling of Heating Surfaces
Cleaning of Evaporators and Heaters
Cleaning Vapor Side of Calandria
Scaling of Refinery Evaporators and Vacuum Pans
Chapter 16. Water in Cane Sugar Mills. Its Uses, Care and Treatment for Boiler Feed
Sources and Uses of Water
Emergency Boiler Feed Water Storage
Contamination, Hardness and Dissolved Solids
Chemical Conditioning of Boiler Water
Continuous Blowdown
Water for Condensers
Summary
Part II / Refining
Chapter 17. Raw Sugar
Quality of Raw Sugar
Types of Refineries
Theoretical Yield in Refinery
Type of Raw Sugar and Refining Quality
Methods of Refining and Quality of Water
Chapter 18. Affination and Melting
Coloring Matter and Impurities Inside Crystal
Magma
Minglers
Green Syrup
Washing Instead of Affinition
Continuous Centrifugals in Affinition Process
Melting
Chapter 19. Clarification and Treatment of Refinery Melt
Pretreatment of Melt
Decolorization by Phosphate-Lime Treatment in Continuous Floatation Clarifiers
Carbonatation
Carbon Dioxide Compressors
Chapter 20, Decolorization of Refinery Liquors Using Granular Adsorbents and Other Decolorizing Agents
Decolorization Using Granular Adsorbents
Powdered Activated Carbons
Sucro-Blanc Process
Ion Exchangers
Chapter 21. Filtration
Mechanical Filters
Medium for Retention of Suspended Matter
Sluicers
Filter Aids
Precoating
Sweetening Off
Check Filtration
Chapter 22. Evaporation in Refinery and Crystallization of Refinery Decolorized Liquors
Multiple Effects in Refinery
Use of Vapors from Raw Sugar House
Film Evaporation
Rust Prevention
Systems of Sugar Boiling in Refinery
Steam Requirements in Refinery
Chapter 23. Drying, Cooling, Conditioning and Bulk Handling of Refined Sugar
Principle of Drying
Types of Granulatore
Limit of Drying
Additional Cooling of Sugar
Kathabar System
Silos
Specification for Refined Sugar
Chapter 24. Remelt
Recovery from Refinery Returns
Available Sugar
Losses
Massecuites
Curing Remelt Sugar
Treatment of Refinery Returns
Chapter 25. Various Types of Refined Sugar
Tablets and Cube Sugar
Wrapping Machines
Loaf Sugar
Pile Sugar
Amorphous Sugar
Soft Sugar
Instamat
Liquid Sugar
Specification of Liquid Sugar
Appendix
Laboratory Control
Temperature Conversion Table
Density Equivalents Table
Conversion Table of Equivalents
Properties of Saturated Steam (Table)
Properties of Dry Air (Table)
Properties of Air and Water at Atmospheric Pressure (Table)
Properties of Saturated Steam (Table)
Temperature of Saturated Steam (Table)
Vapor Pressure of Water (Table)
Boiling Point Elevation for Cane Products (Table)
Available Sugar Table
Excerpts from 'Conversion Factors and Tables'
Useful Formulas
Boiling Point of Liquid Sugar Solutions (Graph)
Relation of Altitude to Barometric Pressure or Vacuum (Graph)
Bibliography
Subject Index
