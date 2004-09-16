Manual Therapy in Children
1st Edition
Authors: Heiner Biedermann
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100185
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th September 2004
Page Count: 368
Description
Manual Therapy in Children presents a comprehensive conceptual approach to the subject of manual therapy for children of different ages. This approach considers the relationship between the neuromusculoskeletal structure and function at different stages of development and places strong emphasis on the prevention of problems as the child develops as well as on their safe and effective treatment and management.
Key Features
- Presents a fresh, evidence-based approach to the management of a wide range of pediatric problems
- Features approximately 250 high quality illustrations that clarify key points
- The Basics summarizes essential theoretical information such as anatomy and physiology, neuromotor development of the first 5 years — crawling to walking, and surface anatomy
- Clinical Insights looks at issues which may affect the neuromotor development of the child and offers management approaches including birthing interventions, birth trauma, differential diagnosis of central and peripheral neurological disorders, and asymmetry
- Practical Aspects of Manual Therapy in Children includes advice on communicating with parents and children; guidance for examination and treatment; and considerations for treating different joints and spinal regions
- Radiology in Manual Therapy describes the functional radiology of the spine in the young child and how to take, interpret, and document radiographs in infants and young children.
- Making Sense of It All outlines the clinical picture including functional disorders (such as KiSS syndrome), neurological and biomechanical disorders, and the long-term consequences of untreated functional disorders in the first year
- Other topics include therapy for children with CP, hydrocephalus, radiological monuments of cervical stress, ADD (attention deficit disorder), POS (psycho-organic syndrome), MCD (minimal cerebral damage), and hereditary predisposition
Table of Contents
Introduction
The Theoretical Base
Sensori-motor development of newborn and children form the viewpoint of manual therapy
Development and topographical anatomy of the cervical spine
Development of the central nervous system
Adaptive properties of motor behaviour
Neuromotor development in infancy and early childhood
Clinical insights
Birthing interventions and the newborn cervical spine
Birth trauma and its implications for the neuromotor development
Differential diagnosis of central and peripheral neurological disorders in infants
Manual medicine from a paediatrician's viewpoint
The influence of the high cervical region on the autonomous regulatory system in infants
Attention deficit syndrome and the upper cervical spine
Asymmetry of the posture, locomotion apparatus and dentition in children
The Different Levels: Practical Aspects of MTC
Practicalities of MTC
Manual therapy of the sacroiliac joints and the pelvic girdle in children
Manual therapy of the thoracical spine in children
Examination and treatment of the cervical spine in children
Radiology in MTC
Functional radiology of the (cervical) spine in children
The how-to of making radiographs of newborn and children
Radiological examination of the spine in children and adolescents: Pictorial essay
Measuring it: Different approaches to the documentation of posture and co-ordination
Making Sense of it all
Complexity theory and its implications for manual therapy
The big, the small, and the beautiful
The KiSS syndrome: Symptoms & signs
A tool for the evaluation and assessment of the effects of manual therapy in small children
KiDD: KiSS-induced dysgnosia & dyspraxia
The family dimension
Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 16th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100185
About the Author
Heiner Biedermann
