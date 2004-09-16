Manual Therapy in Children presents a comprehensive conceptual approach to the subject of manual therapy for children of different ages. This approach considers the relationship between the neuromusculoskeletal structure and function at different stages of development and places strong emphasis on the prevention of problems as the child develops as well as on their safe and effective treatment and management.

Table of Contents

Introduction

The Theoretical Base

Sensori-motor development of newborn and children form the viewpoint of manual therapy

Development and topographical anatomy of the cervical spine

Development of the central nervous system

Adaptive properties of motor behaviour

Neuromotor development in infancy and early childhood

Clinical insights

Birthing interventions and the newborn cervical spine

Birth trauma and its implications for the neuromotor development

Differential diagnosis of central and peripheral neurological disorders in infants

Manual medicine from a paediatrician's viewpoint

The influence of the high cervical region on the autonomous regulatory system in infants

Attention deficit syndrome and the upper cervical spine

Asymmetry of the posture, locomotion apparatus and dentition in children

The Different Levels: Practical Aspects of MTC

Practicalities of MTC

Manual therapy of the sacroiliac joints and the pelvic girdle in children

Manual therapy of the thoracical spine in children

Examination and treatment of the cervical spine in children

Radiology in MTC

Functional radiology of the (cervical) spine in children

The how-to of making radiographs of newborn and children

Radiological examination of the spine in children and adolescents: Pictorial essay

Measuring it: Different approaches to the documentation of posture and co-ordination

Making Sense of it all

Complexity theory and its implications for manual therapy

The big, the small, and the beautiful

The KiSS syndrome: Symptoms & signs

A tool for the evaluation and assessment of the effects of manual therapy in small children

KiDD: KiSS-induced dysgnosia & dyspraxia

The family dimension

Epilogue