Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127731407, 9780323150606

Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain

1st Edition

Editors: Gerald Young
eBook ISBN: 9780323150606
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 432
Description

Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain deals with how the hands acquire different skills and what this may tell about the child's developing brain.

This book is organized into three parts. Part I provides a general overview of lateralization development, while Part II compiles contributions that are more theoretical in nature. The last part summarizes the empirical research with neonates. This text specifically discusses the studies of early lateralized manual behaviors, character of human handedness, and factors that contribute toward variability in lateralization. The hemisphere differences in response to specific stimulus cues, phylogenetic perspective, and infant motor skills project are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the developmental view of hemispheric specialization and changes and constancies in development.

This publication is useful to pediatricians, medical practitioners, and researchers concerned with early lateralized behavior.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

I Reviews of Lateralization Development

1 Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain: An Overview

Introduction

Questions

Conclusions

References

2 Is Early Reaching Left-Handed? Review of Manual Specialization Research

Introduction

Studies of Early Lateralized Manual Behaviors

Discussion

Conclusions

References

3 Development of Hand-Use Preference During Infancy

Introduction

The Development of Handedness

The Character of Human Handedness

Antecedents of the Dextral Bias in Handedness

Hypothetical Mechanisms of Biasing Allele Action

Conclusions

References

4 Mechanisms Underlying Instability in the Development of Hand Preference

Introduction

The Unstable Course of the Development of Lateral Biases in Movement

The Multifactor Stochastic Model: Factors That Contribute Toward Congruency in Lateralization

The Multifactor Stochastic Model: Factors That Contribute Toward Variability in Lateralization

Conclusions

References

5 Hemispheric Specialization in Infancy

Introduction

Evidence of Hemispheric Specialization

Hemisphere Differences in Response to Specific Stimulus Cues

Conclusions

References

6 How Many Lateralities Are There?

Introduction

Developmental Considerations

The Theorist's Problem

References

II Theories of Lateralization Development

7 Hemispheric Specialization Development: What (Inhibition) and How (Parents)

Introduction

Research on Hemispheric and Manual Specialization Development

Conclusions

References

8 Differentiation and Lateral Specialization in Motor Development

Introduction

The Phylogenetic Perspective

The Ontogenetic Perspective

Conclusions

References

9 Unimanual Hand Preference and Duplicated Syllable Babbling in Infants

Introduction

Method

Results

Conclusions

References

10 Laterality of Function in the Infant: Historical and Contemporary Trends in Theory and Research

Introduction

Theories of Handedness

Empirical Studies of Hand Preference in Human Infants

Retrospect—and Prospect

References

11 Developmental Models of Hemispheric Specialization: Insights Past and Present

Discussion of the Chapters

Conclusions

Reference

III Neonatal Research

12 Neonatal Reflexes: A Search for Lateral Asymmetries

Introduction

Method

Results and Discussion

Conclusion

References

13 Familial Handedness, Prenatal Environmental Adversity, and Neonatal Lateral Organization

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References

14 Postural Orientation in Human Infants: Changes from Birth to Three Months

Introduction

Infant Motor Skills Project

Discussion

Conclusions

References

15 Methods for the Quantitative Analysis of Infant Limb Movements

Introduction

Method

Results and Discussion

References

IV Infant Research

16 Is There a Stage of Left-Sided Precocity During Early Manual Specialization?

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References

17 Hand Differences in Grasp Duration and Reaching in Two- and Five-Month-Old Infants

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References

18 Laterality in Manipulatory and Cognitive-Related Activity in Four- to Ten-Month-Olds

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References

19 Lateral Bias in Reaching and Holding at Six and Twelve Months

Introduction

The Study

Results

Discussion

References

20 Relationships Between Processing and Motor Asymmetries in Early Development

Introduction

Asymmetries in Early Development

Developmental Changes in Asymmetries

The Relationship Between Motor Functions and Processing Asymmetries in Infancy

A Developmental View of Hemispheric Specialization

Relationship Between Specialization and Preferential Use of the Hands

References

21 Development of Manual Laterality and Language Function

Introduction

Methods

Results and Discussion

References

22 Changes, Constancies, and Continuities in Lateralization Development

Changes and Constancies in Development

Continuities in Development

Conclusions to the Volume

Index

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150606

Gerald Young

