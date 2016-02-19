Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain
Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain deals with how the hands acquire different skills and what this may tell about the child's developing brain.
This book is organized into three parts. Part I provides a general overview of lateralization development, while Part II compiles contributions that are more theoretical in nature. The last part summarizes the empirical research with neonates. This text specifically discusses the studies of early lateralized manual behaviors, character of human handedness, and factors that contribute toward variability in lateralization. The hemisphere differences in response to specific stimulus cues, phylogenetic perspective, and infant motor skills project are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the developmental view of hemispheric specialization and changes and constancies in development.
This publication is useful to pediatricians, medical practitioners, and researchers concerned with early lateralized behavior.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Reviews of Lateralization Development
1 Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain: An Overview
Introduction
Questions
Conclusions
References
2 Is Early Reaching Left-Handed? Review of Manual Specialization Research
Introduction
Studies of Early Lateralized Manual Behaviors
Discussion
Conclusions
References
3 Development of Hand-Use Preference During Infancy
Introduction
The Development of Handedness
The Character of Human Handedness
Antecedents of the Dextral Bias in Handedness
Hypothetical Mechanisms of Biasing Allele Action
Conclusions
References
4 Mechanisms Underlying Instability in the Development of Hand Preference
Introduction
The Unstable Course of the Development of Lateral Biases in Movement
The Multifactor Stochastic Model: Factors That Contribute Toward Congruency in Lateralization
The Multifactor Stochastic Model: Factors That Contribute Toward Variability in Lateralization
Conclusions
References
5 Hemispheric Specialization in Infancy
Introduction
Evidence of Hemispheric Specialization
Hemisphere Differences in Response to Specific Stimulus Cues
Conclusions
References
6 How Many Lateralities Are There?
Introduction
Developmental Considerations
The Theorist's Problem
References
II Theories of Lateralization Development
7 Hemispheric Specialization Development: What (Inhibition) and How (Parents)
Introduction
Research on Hemispheric and Manual Specialization Development
Conclusions
References
8 Differentiation and Lateral Specialization in Motor Development
Introduction
The Phylogenetic Perspective
The Ontogenetic Perspective
Conclusions
References
9 Unimanual Hand Preference and Duplicated Syllable Babbling in Infants
Introduction
Method
Results
Conclusions
References
10 Laterality of Function in the Infant: Historical and Contemporary Trends in Theory and Research
Introduction
Theories of Handedness
Empirical Studies of Hand Preference in Human Infants
Retrospect—and Prospect
References
11 Developmental Models of Hemispheric Specialization: Insights Past and Present
Discussion of the Chapters
Conclusions
Reference
III Neonatal Research
12 Neonatal Reflexes: A Search for Lateral Asymmetries
Introduction
Method
Results and Discussion
Conclusion
References
13 Familial Handedness, Prenatal Environmental Adversity, and Neonatal Lateral Organization
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
14 Postural Orientation in Human Infants: Changes from Birth to Three Months
Introduction
Infant Motor Skills Project
Discussion
Conclusions
References
15 Methods for the Quantitative Analysis of Infant Limb Movements
Introduction
Method
Results and Discussion
References
IV Infant Research
16 Is There a Stage of Left-Sided Precocity During Early Manual Specialization?
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
17 Hand Differences in Grasp Duration and Reaching in Two- and Five-Month-Old Infants
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
18 Laterality in Manipulatory and Cognitive-Related Activity in Four- to Ten-Month-Olds
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
19 Lateral Bias in Reaching and Holding at Six and Twelve Months
Introduction
The Study
Results
Discussion
References
20 Relationships Between Processing and Motor Asymmetries in Early Development
Introduction
Asymmetries in Early Development
Developmental Changes in Asymmetries
The Relationship Between Motor Functions and Processing Asymmetries in Infancy
A Developmental View of Hemispheric Specialization
Relationship Between Specialization and Preferential Use of the Hands
References
21 Development of Manual Laterality and Language Function
Introduction
Methods
Results and Discussion
References
22 Changes, Constancies, and Continuities in Lateralization Development
Changes and Constancies in Development
Continuities in Development
Conclusions to the Volume
Index
