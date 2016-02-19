Manual Specialization and the Developing Brain deals with how the hands acquire different skills and what this may tell about the child's developing brain.

This book is organized into three parts. Part I provides a general overview of lateralization development, while Part II compiles contributions that are more theoretical in nature. The last part summarizes the empirical research with neonates. This text specifically discusses the studies of early lateralized manual behaviors, character of human handedness, and factors that contribute toward variability in lateralization. The hemisphere differences in response to specific stimulus cues, phylogenetic perspective, and infant motor skills project are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the developmental view of hemispheric specialization and changes and constancies in development.

This publication is useful to pediatricians, medical practitioners, and researchers concerned with early lateralized behavior.