Manual Physical Therapy of the Spine
1st Edition
Description
A hands-on, how-to approach helps you learn techniques and clinical problem-solving skills for treating spine and TMJ disorders! Written by a well-known authority on the subject of spinal manipulation in physical therapy, this book provides the information you need to make sound decisions during clinical interventions. An evidence-based impairment classification approach helps you provide the best outcomes for your patients. A companion DVD includes video clips demonstrating spinal examination and manipulation procedures. Specifically for physical therapists dedicated to spinal manipulation!
Key Features
- Complete coverage meets the core curriculum needs of physical therapy students, and provides an excellent self-study tool for clinicians wanting to enhance their practice.
- Detailed information on treatment strategies and techniques includes evidence-based coverage of the examination and treatment of spine and TMJ disorders, with an emphasis on integration of manipulation and therapeutic exercise.
- A framework for completing a comprehensive exam includes medical screening, patient interview, disability assessment, and tests and measures, along with an evaluation of the examination findings and the principles involved in arriving at a diagnosis and plan of care.
- Narrated video clips on a companion DVD include step-by-step instructions of each procedure, plus a unique 3-dimensional perspective of over 80 spinal manipulations and procedures (frontal, lateral, and cranial views).
- A DVD icon in the book links the text discussion to the DVD.
- Case studies demonstrate the clinical reasoning used in manual physical therapy.
- Guide to Physical Therapist Practice terminology is used throughout the book, making the content easier to understand and promoting conformity in terminology.
- Clear photographs show essential concepts and procedures from multiple angles, illustrating hand and body placement and direction of force.
- A clear, consistent format makes this a convenient reference in the clinical setting.
- Lay-flat binding allows the text to lay open for ease of use.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Spinal Examination and Diagnostic Process in Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy
- Manipulation: Theory, Practice, and Education
- Examination and Treatment of Lumbopelvic Spine Disorders
- Examination and Treatment of Thoracic Spine Disorders
- Examination and Treatment of Cervical Spine Disorders
- Examination and Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 15th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069447
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757541
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416047490
About the Author
Kenneth Olson
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practitioner, Northern Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Associates, DeKalb, IL; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI
