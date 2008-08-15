Manual Physical Therapy of the Spine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416047490, 9781416069447

Manual Physical Therapy of the Spine

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Olson Kenneth Olson
eBook ISBN: 9781416069447
eBook ISBN: 9781455757541
Paperback ISBN: 9781416047490
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2008
Page Count: 368
Description

A hands-on, how-to approach helps you learn techniques and clinical problem-solving skills for treating spine and TMJ disorders! Written by a well-known authority on the subject of spinal manipulation in physical therapy, this book provides the information you need to make sound decisions during clinical interventions. An evidence-based impairment classification approach helps you provide the best outcomes for your patients. A companion DVD includes video clips demonstrating spinal examination and manipulation procedures. Specifically for physical therapists dedicated to spinal manipulation!

Key Features

  • Complete coverage meets the core curriculum needs of physical therapy students, and provides an excellent self-study tool for clinicians wanting to enhance their practice.
  • Detailed information on treatment strategies and techniques includes evidence-based coverage of the examination and treatment of spine and TMJ disorders, with an emphasis on integration of manipulation and therapeutic exercise.
  • A framework for completing a comprehensive exam includes medical screening, patient interview, disability assessment, and tests and measures, along with an evaluation of the examination findings and the principles involved in arriving at a diagnosis and plan of care.
  • Narrated video clips on a companion DVD include step-by-step instructions of each procedure, plus a unique 3-dimensional perspective of over 80 spinal manipulations and procedures (frontal, lateral, and cranial views).
  • A DVD icon in the book links the text discussion to the DVD.
  • Case studies demonstrate the clinical reasoning used in manual physical therapy.
  • Guide to Physical Therapist Practice terminology is used throughout the book, making the content easier to understand and promoting conformity in terminology.
  • Clear photographs show essential concepts and procedures from multiple angles, illustrating hand and body placement and direction of force.
  • A clear, consistent format makes this a convenient reference in the clinical setting.
  • Lay-flat binding allows the text to lay open for ease of use.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Spinal Examination and Diagnostic Process in Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy
  3. Manipulation: Theory, Practice, and Education
  4. Examination and Treatment of Lumbopelvic Spine Disorders
  5. Examination and Treatment of Thoracic Spine Disorders
  6. Examination and Treatment of Cervical Spine Disorders
  7. Examination and Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416069447
eBook ISBN:
9781455757541
Paperback ISBN:
9781416047490

About the Author

Kenneth Olson

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practitioner, Northern Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Associates, DeKalb, IL; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

