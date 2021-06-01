Manual Physical Therapy of the Spine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323673396, 9780323673426

Manual Physical Therapy of the Spine

3rd Edition

Author: Kenneth Olson
eBook ISBN: 9780323673426
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673396
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Introduction

2. Spinal Examination and Diagnosis in Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy

3. Manipulation: Theory, Practice, and Education

4. Examination and Treatment of Lumbopelvic Spine Disorders

5. Examination and Treatment of Thoracic Spine Disorders

6. Examination and Treatment of Cervical Spine Disorders

7. Examination and Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders

About the Author

Kenneth Olson

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practitioner, Northern Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Associates, DeKalb, IL; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

