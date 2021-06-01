Manual Physical Therapy of the Spine
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
2. Spinal Examination and Diagnosis in Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy
3. Manipulation: Theory, Practice, and Education
4. Examination and Treatment of Lumbopelvic Spine Disorders
5. Examination and Treatment of Thoracic Spine Disorders
6. Examination and Treatment of Cervical Spine Disorders
7. Examination and Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323673426
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323673396
About the Author
Kenneth Olson
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practitioner, Northern Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Associates, DeKalb, IL; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI
