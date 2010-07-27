Manual of Surgical Pathology
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Dr. Lester’s Manual of Surgical Pathology, 3rd Edition offers complete, practical guidance on the evaluation of the surgical pathology specimen, from its arrival in the department to preparation of the final report. Inside, you’ll find step-by-step instructions on specimen processing, tissue handling, gross dissection technique, histological examination, application of special stains, development of a differential diagnosis, and more. This thoroughly revised New Edition integrates cutting-edge procedures well as the latest staging and classification information. Coverage of the latest standards and procedures for the laboratory and handling of surgical pathology specimens are valuable assets to pathologists, pathology assistants, and anyone working in a pathology laboratory. Plus, with Expert Consult functionality, you’ll have easy access to the full text online as well as all of the book’s illustrations and links to Medline.
Key Features
• Features more than 150 tables that examine the interpretation of histochemical stains, immunohistochemical studies, electron microscopy findings, cytogenetic changes, and much more.
• Presents a user-friendly design, concise paragraphs, numbered lists, and bulleted material throughout the text that makes information easy to find.
• Offers detailed instructions on the dissection, description, and sampling of specimens.
• Includes useful guidance on operating room consultations, safety, microscope use, and error prevention.
• Explains the application of pathology reports to patient management.
• Discusses how to avoid frequent errors and pitfalls in pathology specimen processing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 27th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735765
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247597
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323065160
About the Author
Susan C. Lester
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Breast Pathology Services, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA