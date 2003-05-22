Manual of Strabismus Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652483

Manual of Strabismus Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: C. MacEwen Richard Gregson
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652483
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd May 2003
Page Count: 368
Description

This practical manual provides an introduction to the surgical and general management of strabismus and specific disorders. The text begins with coverage of the general assessment and investigation of the squinting patient and guidance on whether or not surgery is the best form of treatment. The second section addresses common squint disorders, describing the conditions and highlighting the surgical options to be considered. The final section provides a step-by-step account of the surgical procedures, indicating when they should be used, illustrating specific techniques.

Key Features

  • Using a problem-oriented approach, diagnosis and assessment of conditions are introduced before addressing treatment options
  • Specific disorders are covered in detail, indicating when to use surgical treatment and which techniques to use
  • The surgical procedures are covered in a step-by-step format with clear line diagrams highlighting the required techniques.
  • A separate chapter covers general and specific surgical complications

Table of Contents

Contents
Foreward
Preface
Acknowledgements
Part 1 General principles
1 Assessment of the patient with a squint
2 Non-surgical management of strabismus
3 Principles of the surgical management of strabismus
4 Surgical anatomy
Part 2 What to do
5 Concomitant eso-deviations
6 Concomitant exo-deviatopms
8 Vertical and pattern (A and V) deviations
8 Palsies of the ocular motor nerves
9 Restrictive disorders
10 Complex ocular motility problems
11 Nystagmus
Part 3 How to do it
12 Surgery on the rectus muscles
13 Oblique muscle surgery
14 Adjustable suture techniques
15 The use of botulinum toxin in the management of strabismus
16 Complications of strabismus surgery - how to avoid and manage them
Appendix - How much muscle surgery is required?
Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750652483

About the Author

C. MacEwen

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, Dundee, UK

Richard Gregson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist and Directorate of Ophthalmology, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK

