Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323052122, 9780323063043

Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing

9th Edition

Authors: Gregg Ruppel
eBook ISBN: 9780323063043
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th March 2008
Page Count: 512
Description

The perfect text, on-the-job reference and certification exam review, MANUAL OF PULMONARY FUNCTION TESTING, 9th Edition includes a wealth of information on pulmonary function tests, techniques, pathophysiology, equipment, computers, and quality assurance to help you get the best results every time. Detailed information on the pulmonary function tests used to determine the presence, extent, and progression of lung disease and abnormality helps you reveal conditions including asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and cystic fibrosis. This new edition includes even more opportunities to apply your knowledge with additional Case Studies and Self-Assessment Questions.

Key Features

  • A "how to" approach to testing explains procedures step-by-step and provides a valuable on-the-job reference.
  • UNIQUE! Objectives for both Entry and Advanced Levels following the content guidelines suggested by National Board for Respiratory Care provide a useful study tool for the CPFT and RPFT examinations.
  • UNIQUE! PF Tips boxes highlight content from the text to help you remember essential information.
  • UNIQUE! Clinical Practice Tips provide helpful guidance for applying the concepts and procedures from each chapter.

Table of Contents

  1. Indications for Pulmonary Function Testing

    2. Spirometry and Related Tests

    3. Lung Volumes and Gas Distribution Tests

    4. Ventilation and Ventilatory Control Tests

    5. Diffusing Capacity Tests

    6. Blood Bases and Related Tests

    7. Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing – EXPANDED!

    8. Pediatric Pulmonary Function Testing

    9. Specialized Test Regimens – EXPANDED!

    10. Pulmonary Function Testing Equipment – EXPANDED!

    11. Quality Assurance in the Pulmonary Function Laboratory


    Appendices:

    A. Answers to Self-Assessment Questions

    B. Reference Values

    C. Conversion and Correction Factors

    D. Regulations and Regulatory Agencies

    E. Useful Equations

    F. Sample Calculations

    G. The Mean and Standard Deviation


    Glossary

    Index

512
English
© Mosby 2009
Mosby
9780323063043

Gregg Ruppel

Director, Pulmonary Function Laboratory, St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO

