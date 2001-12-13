Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
The Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a unique, practical, clinical guide that focuses on the problems and management issues of patients with acute and chronic impairments.
Key Features
- Concise form nicely complements larger, more comprehensive texts.
- "Washington Manual" type approach to PM&R
- Comprehensive, practical coverage of entire field of PM&R in easy-to-use format
Table of Contents
I Medical Rehabilitation
A. Stroke
B. Traumatic Brain Injury
C. Spinal cord Injury
D. Neuromuscular
E. Arthroplasties/Orthopedic
F. Amputations
G. Burns
II Medical Considerations in the Rehabilitation Population
A. Bowel Dysfunction
B. Bladder Dysfunction
C. Spasticity
D. Deconditioning/Immobility
E. Deep Venous Thromboses
F. Skin Care
III Therapeutic Interventions
A. Procedures
B. Modalities
C. Orthotics and Prosthetics
IV Pharmacology
A. Pain Medicine
1. NSAIDs
2. Narcotics
3. TCA, stabilizer, etc
B. Sleeping
C. Benzodiazepines
D. Antidepressants
E. Anticonvulsants
F. Stimulants/Arousability
V Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2002
- Published:
- 13th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560534792
About the Author
Christopher Brammer
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident Physician, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
M. Spires
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Associate Chair of Clinical Affairs, Chief, Consult Services, Residency Program Director, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI