Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560534792

Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Brammer M. Spires
Paperback ISBN: 9781560534792
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 13th December 2001
Page Count: 528
Description

The Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a unique, practical, clinical guide that focuses on the problems and management issues of patients with acute and chronic impairments.

Key Features

  • Concise form nicely complements larger, more comprehensive texts.
  • "Washington Manual" type approach to PM&R
  • Comprehensive, practical coverage of entire field of PM&R in easy-to-use format

Table of Contents

I Medical Rehabilitation
A. Stroke
B. Traumatic Brain Injury
C. Spinal cord Injury
D. Neuromuscular
E. Arthroplasties/Orthopedic
F. Amputations
G. Burns
II Medical Considerations in the Rehabilitation Population
A. Bowel Dysfunction
B. Bladder Dysfunction
C. Spasticity
D. Deconditioning/Immobility
E. Deep Venous Thromboses
F. Skin Care
III Therapeutic Interventions
A. Procedures
B. Modalities
C. Orthotics and Prosthetics
IV Pharmacology
A. Pain Medicine
1. NSAIDs
2. Narcotics
3. TCA, stabilizer, etc
B. Sleeping
C. Benzodiazepines
D. Antidepressants
E. Anticonvulsants
F. Stimulants/Arousability
V Appendices

About the Author

Christopher Brammer

Affiliations and Expertise

Resident Physician, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

M. Spires

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Associate Chair of Clinical Affairs, Chief, Consult Services, Residency Program Director, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

