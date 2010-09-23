Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
5th Edition
Description
Given that there have been considerable advances in the treatment and management of oncologic diseases in children, the fifth edition of this successful clinical manual will be entirely updated to incorporate all current protocols and developments.This edition will be a comprehensive book on patient management, replete with algorithms and flow diagrams on diagnosis and management. Its concise and easy-to-read format will enable readers to make accurate diagnoses and permit them to treat patients without having extensive previous hematologic/oncologic experience. A list of normal values at various ages in children, providing an extremely useful reference for patient management is included.
Key Features
- Selected for inclusion in Doody's Core Titles 2013, an essential collection development tool for health sciences libraries
- Offers a concise, systematic approach to all pediatric hematologic and oncologic disorders in one reference manual
- Easy-to-read format: multiple tables, charts, and flow-diagrams for diagnosis and management of pediatric hematologic and oncologic disorders
- Clear presentation by practicing clinicians, who are also academic researchers, of recent developments in molecular genetics, cytogenetics, immunology, transplantation, and biochemistry
Readership
Medical students, pediatric residents, pediatric fellows in hematology/oncology, practicing hematologists and oncologists pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Classification & Diagnosis of Anemia during Childhood
Philip Lanzkowsky
Chapter 2
Anemia During the Neonatal Period
Philip Lanzkowsky
Chapter 3
Iron-Deficiency Anemia
Philip Lanzkowsky
Chapter 4
Magaloblastic Anemia
Philip Lanzkowsky
Chapter 5
Hematologic Manifestations of System Illness
Lawrence Wolfe
Chapter 6
Bone Marrow Failure
Jeff Lipton
Chapter 7
Hemolytic Anemia due to Membrane & Enzyme Defects
Lawrence Wolfe
Chapter 8
Hemoglobinopathies…. Sickle Cell Disease/ Thalassemia
Janet Kwiatkowski
Chapter 9
Extracorpuscular Hemolytic Disease
Lawrence Wolfe
Chapter 10
Polycythemia
Josef Thomas Prchal
Chapter 11
Disorders of the White Blood Cells
Jill S. Menell
Chapter 12
Disorders of Platelets
James B. Bussel
Chapter 13
Hemostatic Disorders
Suchritra Acharya
Chapter 14
Thrombotic Disorders
Suchritra Acharya
Chapter 15
Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly
Philip Lanzkowsky
Chapter 16
Lymphoproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myeloprof Dis
David T. Teachey
Chapter 17
Leukemias
Arlene Redner
Chapter 18
Histiocytosis Syndromes
Robert J. Arceci
Chapter 19
Hodgkin's Disease
Debra L. Friedman
Chapter 20
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Mitchell Cairo
Chapter 21
Central Nervous System Malignancies
Mark Atlas
Chapter 22
Neuroblastoma
Julie R. Park
Chapter 23
Wilms' Tumor
Jeffrey Stuart Dome
Chapter 24
Rhabdomyosarcoma&Other Soft Tissue Sarcomas
Carolyn Fein-Levy
Chapter 25
Malignant Bone Tumors
Neyssa Marina
Chapter 26
Retinoblastoma
Debra L. Friedman
Chapter 27
Germ Cell Tumors
Thomas Olson
Chapter 28
Primary Hepatic Tumors
Thomas Olson
Chapter 29
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
IndiraSahdev
Chapter 30
Management of Oncologic Emergencies
Susan R. Rheingold
Chapter 31
Supportive Care of Patients with Cancer
Lawrence Wolfe
Chapter 32
Eval, Investigations & Management of Late Effects of Childhood Cancer
Jonathan Fish
Chapter 33
Psycho-Social Aspects of Managing Oncologic Patients
Lori S. Wiener
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1058
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 23rd September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751553
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123751546
About the Editor
Philip Lanzkowsky
Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky was born in Cape Town on March 17, 1932 and graduated high school from the South African College and obtained his MB ChB degree from the University of Cape Town School of Medicine in 1954 and his Doctorate degree in 1959 for his thesis on Iron Deficiency Anemia In Children. He completed a pediatric residency at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town in 1960. After working in Pediatrics at the University of Edinburgh and at St Mary’s Hospital of the University of London, Dr. Lanzkowsky did a pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine and at the University of Utah.
In 1963 he was appointed Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematologist to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital at the University of Cape Town and introduced Pediatric Hematology and Oncology as a distinct discipline. In 1965 he was appointed Director of Pediatric Hematology and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the New York Hospital-Cornell University School of Medicine.
In 1970 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of Pediatrics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and established a division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology which he directed until 2000. He was the founder of the Schneider Children’s Hospital, which he developed, planned, and was the hospital’s Executive Director and Chief of Staff from its inception in 1983 until 2010.
Dr. Lanzkowsky has received numerous honors and awards and has lectured extensively at various institutions and medical schools in the United States and around the world. In addition to having been the author of five editions of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology used by clinicians worldwide, he is the author of How It All Began: The History of a Children’s Hospital and over 280 scientific papers, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters.
Dr. Lanzkowsky’s medical writings have been prodigious. His seminal contributions to the medical literature have included the first description of the relationship of pica to iron-deficiency anemia (Arch. Dis Child., 1959), Effects of timing of clamping of umbilical cord on infant’s hemoglobin level (Br. Med. J., 1960), Normal oral D-xylose test values in children (New Engl. J. Med., 1963), Normal coagulation factors in women in labor and in the newborn (Thromboses at Diath. Hemorr., 1966), Erythrocyte abnormalities induced by malnutrition (Br. J. Haemat., 1967), Radiologic features in iron deficiency anemia (Am. J. Dis. Child., 1968), Isolated defect of folic acid absorption associated with mental retardation (Blood, 1969; Am. J. Med, 1970), Disaccharidase levels in iron deficiency (J. Pediat., 1981) and Hexokinase “New Hyde Park” in a Chinese kindred (Am. J. Hematol., 1981).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Emeritus, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Executive Director and Chief-of-Staff (Retired), Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY, USA, Vice President, Children's Health Network (Retired), North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Consultant, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
Awards
Doody’s Core Titles 2013, Doody Enterprises
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE FOURTH EDITION:
"This text is a very good intermediate level book focusing on the clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of both hematologic and oncologic disorders observed in children. The combination of text, tables, and outlined material makes the information easy to access. It provides a handy text for pediatricians caring for both hematologic and oncologic problems. It also is particularly suitable for pediatric students and residents. The comprehensive tables of normal values in infants and children at the end of the text are very useful."
- Marshall Lichtman, URMC, Rochester (2005)
PRAISE for the FIFTH EDITION:
"This Manual is an amazing amalgam of an extremely practical workbook and also more than a bird's eye-view of the entire scope of pediatric hematology-oncology. In my opinion, this Manual is a "must-have" book for three distinct and important potential users: clinicians in practice, residents and fellows in training, and medical students. Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky deserves congratulations for this authoritative and yet highly accessible text."
—Kanti R. Rai, MD, Chief, Division of Hematology-Oncology, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA
"The Fifth Edition of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology constitutes an evolutionary leap from previous editions. In addition to an instructive manual containing the body of information required as background for the numerous informative and clearly organized tables, algorithms and instructions, the present extensive and thoughtfully produced book is also a source of scientific and clinical learning on the broad spectrum of subjects that make up pediatric hematology and oncology – in this era of rapid, and often bewildering, developments.
The style is clear and authoritative, attesting to what the editor's colleagues and disciples call "the Lanzkowsky way of teaching." The contributors are internationally known experts in their various subjects, and the material is admirably up to date. This edition is of great value not only to pediatric teams of hematologists and oncologists, but also to pediatric practitioners in general."
—Moshe Berant, MD, Professor (Emeritus) of Pediatrics, Rambam Health Care Campus and Technion-Faculty of Medicine, Israel
"I would not be without this book and have been recommending it to postgraduate students in paediatrics and paediatric haematology and oncology for a number of years. It is packed with up-to-date, concise and practical information. The detailed tables and algorithms are extremely useful both as teaching and management tools.
I was particularly impressed with the expanded information on haemaglobinopathies and haematologic manifestations of infectious diseases in this 5th edition. This book should be on the shelves of all paediatricians and paediatric haematologists."
—Prof. Patricia Hartley, MD, Emeritus Head of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology, School of Child and Adolescent Health, University of Cape Town, South Africa