Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780120885244, 9780080497310

Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

4th Edition

Editors: Philip Lanzkowsky
Authors: Philip Lanzkowsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080497310
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885244
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th April 2005
Page Count: 856
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
215.00
182.75
225.00
191.25
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Entirely updated to reflect modern thinking and protocols, the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology provides concise information needed for the day-to-day management of children with pediatric hematologic and oncologic diseases. The clear style allows readers to make an accurate diagnosis and permits him/her to treat patients even if they have not had extensive previous hematologic or oncologic experience. Pertinent advances in molecular genetics, cytogenetics, immunology, transplantation and biochemistry are the result of 40 years of practical experience by the author in the management of patients and incorporates various contributors who have had extensive clinical experience.

Key Features

  • Features numerous tables, flow diagrams, protocols, and algorithms for quick access of essential clinical information necessary for the diagnosis and management of these diseases in children
  • Designed as a concise, easy to use guide for medical students, residents, fellows, pediatric hematologists/oncologists, pediatric nurses and nurse practitioners
  • Much of the practical information contained in this manual is not found in standard textbooks
  • Straightforward style without any redundant words or references

Readership

Medical students, pediatric residents, pediatric fellows in hematology/oncology, practicing hematologists and oncologists pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface to Fourth Edition

Preface to Third Edition

Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Chapter 1. Classification and Diagnosis of Anemia During Childhood

Chapter 2. Anemia During the Neonatal Period

Chapter 3. Iron-Deficiency Anemia

Chapter 4. Megaloblastic Anemia

Chapter 5 . Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Illness

Chapter 6. Bone Marrow Failure

Chapter 7. Hemolytic Anemia

Chapter 8. Polycythemia

Chapter 9. Disorders of White Blood Cells

Chapter 10. Disorders of Platelets

Chapter 11. Disorders of Coagulation

Hemostatic Disorders

Thrombotic Disorders

Chapter 12. Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly

Chapter 13. Lymphoproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Myeloproliferative Disorders

Chapter 14. Leukemias

Chapter 15. Hodgkin Disease

Chapter 16. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Chapter 17. Central Nervous System Malignancies

Chapter 18. Neuroblastoma

Chapter 19. Wilms' Tumor

Chapter 20. Rhabdomyosarcoma and Other Soft-Tissue Sarcomas

Chapter 21. Malignant Bone Tumors

Chapter 22. Histiocytosis Syndromes

Chapter 23. Retinoblastoma

Chapter 24. Miscellaneous Tumors

Chapter 25. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Chapter 26. Supportive Care and Management of Oncologic Emergencies

Chapter 27. Evaluation, Investigations and Management of Late Effects of Childhood Cancer

Appendix 1. Hematologic Reference Values

Appendix 2. CD Antigen Designations

Appendix 3. Biological Tumor Markers

Appendix 4. Pharmacologic Properties of Commonly Used Chemotherapy Agents

Index


Details

No. of pages:
856
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497310
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120885244

About the Editor

Philip Lanzkowsky

Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky was born in Cape Town on March 17, 1932 and graduated high school from the South African College and obtained his MB ChB degree from the University of Cape Town School of Medicine in 1954 and his Doctorate degree in 1959 for his thesis on Iron Deficiency Anemia In Children. He completed a pediatric residency at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town in 1960. After working in Pediatrics at the University of Edinburgh and at St Mary’s Hospital of the University of London, Dr. Lanzkowsky did a pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine and at the University of Utah.

In 1963 he was appointed Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematologist to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital at the University of Cape Town and introduced Pediatric Hematology and Oncology as a distinct discipline. In 1965 he was appointed Director of Pediatric Hematology and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the New York Hospital-Cornell University School of Medicine.

In 1970 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of Pediatrics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and established a division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology which he directed until 2000. He was the founder of the Schneider Children’s Hospital, which he developed, planned, and was the hospital’s Executive Director and Chief of Staff from its inception in 1983 until 2010.

Dr. Lanzkowsky has received numerous honors and awards and has lectured extensively at various institutions and medical schools in the United States and around the world. In addition to having been the author of five editions of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology used by clinicians worldwide, he is the author of How It All Began: The History of a Children’s Hospital and over 280 scientific papers, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters.

Dr. Lanzkowsky’s medical writings have been prodigious. His seminal contributions to the medical literature have included the first description of the relationship of pica to iron-deficiency anemia (Arch. Dis Child., 1959), Effects of timing of clamping of umbilical cord on infant’s hemoglobin level (Br. Med. J., 1960), Normal oral D-xylose test values in children (New Engl. J. Med., 1963), Normal coagulation factors in women in labor and in the newborn (Thromboses at Diath. Hemorr., 1966), Erythrocyte abnormalities induced by malnutrition (Br. J. Haemat., 1967), Radiologic features in iron deficiency anemia (Am. J. Dis. Child., 1968), Isolated defect of folic acid absorption associated with mental retardation (Blood, 1969; Am. J. Med, 1970), Disaccharidase levels in iron deficiency (J. Pediat., 1981) and Hexokinase “New Hyde Park” in a Chinese kindred (Am. J. Hematol., 1981).

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Emeritus, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Executive Director and Chief-of-Staff (Retired), Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY, USA, Vice President, Children's Health Network (Retired), North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Consultant, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA

About the Author

Philip Lanzkowsky

Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky was born in Cape Town on March 17, 1932 and graduated high school from the South African College and obtained his MB ChB degree from the University of Cape Town School of Medicine in 1954 and his Doctorate degree in 1959 for his thesis on Iron Deficiency Anemia In Children. He completed a pediatric residency at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town in 1960. After working in Pediatrics at the University of Edinburgh and at St Mary’s Hospital of the University of London, Dr. Lanzkowsky did a pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine and at the University of Utah.

In 1963 he was appointed Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematologist to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital at the University of Cape Town and introduced Pediatric Hematology and Oncology as a distinct discipline. In 1965 he was appointed Director of Pediatric Hematology and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the New York Hospital-Cornell University School of Medicine.

In 1970 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of Pediatrics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and established a division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology which he directed until 2000. He was the founder of the Schneider Children’s Hospital, which he developed, planned, and was the hospital’s Executive Director and Chief of Staff from its inception in 1983 until 2010.

Dr. Lanzkowsky has received numerous honors and awards and has lectured extensively at various institutions and medical schools in the United States and around the world. In addition to having been the author of five editions of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology used by clinicians worldwide, he is the author of How It All Began: The History of a Children’s Hospital and over 280 scientific papers, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters.

Dr. Lanzkowsky’s medical writings have been prodigious. His seminal contributions to the medical literature have included the first description of the relationship of pica to iron-deficiency anemia (Arch. Dis Child., 1959), Effects of timing of clamping of umbilical cord on infant’s hemoglobin level (Br. Med. J., 1960), Normal oral D-xylose test values in children (New Engl. J. Med., 1963), Normal coagulation factors in women in labor and in the newborn (Thromboses at Diath. Hemorr., 1966), Erythrocyte abnormalities induced by malnutrition (Br. J. Haemat., 1967), Radiologic features in iron deficiency anemia (Am. J. Dis. Child., 1968), Isolated defect of folic acid absorption associated with mental retardation (Blood, 1969; Am. J. Med, 1970), Disaccharidase levels in iron deficiency (J. Pediat., 1981) and Hexokinase “New Hyde Park” in a Chinese kindred (Am. J. Hematol., 1981).

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Emeritus, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Executive Director and Chief-of-Staff (Retired), Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY, USA, Vice President, Children's Health Network (Retired), North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Consultant, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA

Reviews

"This text is a very good intermediate level book focusing on the clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of both hematologic and oncologic disorders observed in children. The combination of text, tables, and outlined material makes the information easy to access. It provides a handy text for pediatricians caring for both hematologic and oncologic problems. It also is particularly suitable for pediatric students and residents. The comprehensive tables of normal values in infants and children at the end of the text are very useful." - Marshall Lichtman, URMC, Rochester (2005)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.