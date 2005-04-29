Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
4th Edition
Description
Entirely updated to reflect modern thinking and protocols, the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology provides concise information needed for the day-to-day management of children with pediatric hematologic and oncologic diseases. The clear style allows readers to make an accurate diagnosis and permits him/her to treat patients even if they have not had extensive previous hematologic or oncologic experience. Pertinent advances in molecular genetics, cytogenetics, immunology, transplantation and biochemistry are the result of 40 years of practical experience by the author in the management of patients and incorporates various contributors who have had extensive clinical experience.
Key Features
- Features numerous tables, flow diagrams, protocols, and algorithms for quick access of essential clinical information necessary for the diagnosis and management of these diseases in children
- Designed as a concise, easy to use guide for medical students, residents, fellows, pediatric hematologists/oncologists, pediatric nurses and nurse practitioners
- Much of the practical information contained in this manual is not found in standard textbooks
- Straightforward style without any redundant words or references
Readership
Medical students, pediatric residents, pediatric fellows in hematology/oncology, practicing hematologists and oncologists pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface to Fourth Edition
Preface to Third Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Chapter 1. Classification and Diagnosis of Anemia During Childhood
Chapter 2. Anemia During the Neonatal Period
Chapter 3. Iron-Deficiency Anemia
Chapter 4. Megaloblastic Anemia
Chapter 5 . Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Illness
Chapter 6. Bone Marrow Failure
Chapter 7. Hemolytic Anemia
Chapter 8. Polycythemia
Chapter 9. Disorders of White Blood Cells
Chapter 10. Disorders of Platelets
Chapter 11. Disorders of Coagulation
Hemostatic Disorders
Thrombotic Disorders
Chapter 12. Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly
Chapter 13. Lymphoproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Myeloproliferative Disorders
Chapter 14. Leukemias
Chapter 15. Hodgkin Disease
Chapter 16. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Chapter 17. Central Nervous System Malignancies
Chapter 18. Neuroblastoma
Chapter 19. Wilms' Tumor
Chapter 20. Rhabdomyosarcoma and Other Soft-Tissue Sarcomas
Chapter 21. Malignant Bone Tumors
Chapter 22. Histiocytosis Syndromes
Chapter 23. Retinoblastoma
Chapter 24. Miscellaneous Tumors
Chapter 25. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Chapter 26. Supportive Care and Management of Oncologic Emergencies
Chapter 27. Evaluation, Investigations and Management of Late Effects of Childhood Cancer
Appendix 1. Hematologic Reference Values
Appendix 2. CD Antigen Designations
Appendix 3. Biological Tumor Markers
Appendix 4. Pharmacologic Properties of Commonly Used Chemotherapy Agents
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 29th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497310
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885244
About the Editor
Philip Lanzkowsky
Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky was born in Cape Town on March 17, 1932 and graduated high school from the South African College and obtained his MB ChB degree from the University of Cape Town School of Medicine in 1954 and his Doctorate degree in 1959 for his thesis on Iron Deficiency Anemia In Children. He completed a pediatric residency at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town in 1960. After working in Pediatrics at the University of Edinburgh and at St Mary’s Hospital of the University of London, Dr. Lanzkowsky did a pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine and at the University of Utah.
In 1963 he was appointed Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematologist to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital at the University of Cape Town and introduced Pediatric Hematology and Oncology as a distinct discipline. In 1965 he was appointed Director of Pediatric Hematology and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the New York Hospital-Cornell University School of Medicine.
In 1970 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of Pediatrics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and established a division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology which he directed until 2000. He was the founder of the Schneider Children’s Hospital, which he developed, planned, and was the hospital’s Executive Director and Chief of Staff from its inception in 1983 until 2010.
Dr. Lanzkowsky has received numerous honors and awards and has lectured extensively at various institutions and medical schools in the United States and around the world. In addition to having been the author of five editions of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology used by clinicians worldwide, he is the author of How It All Began: The History of a Children’s Hospital and over 280 scientific papers, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters.
Dr. Lanzkowsky’s medical writings have been prodigious. His seminal contributions to the medical literature have included the first description of the relationship of pica to iron-deficiency anemia (Arch. Dis Child., 1959), Effects of timing of clamping of umbilical cord on infant’s hemoglobin level (Br. Med. J., 1960), Normal oral D-xylose test values in children (New Engl. J. Med., 1963), Normal coagulation factors in women in labor and in the newborn (Thromboses at Diath. Hemorr., 1966), Erythrocyte abnormalities induced by malnutrition (Br. J. Haemat., 1967), Radiologic features in iron deficiency anemia (Am. J. Dis. Child., 1968), Isolated defect of folic acid absorption associated with mental retardation (Blood, 1969; Am. J. Med, 1970), Disaccharidase levels in iron deficiency (J. Pediat., 1981) and Hexokinase “New Hyde Park” in a Chinese kindred (Am. J. Hematol., 1981).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Emeritus, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Executive Director and Chief-of-Staff (Retired), Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY, USA, Vice President, Children's Health Network (Retired), North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Consultant, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
About the Author
Philip Lanzkowsky
Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky was born in Cape Town on March 17, 1932 and graduated high school from the South African College and obtained his MB ChB degree from the University of Cape Town School of Medicine in 1954 and his Doctorate degree in 1959 for his thesis on Iron Deficiency Anemia In Children. He completed a pediatric residency at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town in 1960. After working in Pediatrics at the University of Edinburgh and at St Mary’s Hospital of the University of London, Dr. Lanzkowsky did a pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine and at the University of Utah.
In 1963 he was appointed Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematologist to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital at the University of Cape Town and introduced Pediatric Hematology and Oncology as a distinct discipline. In 1965 he was appointed Director of Pediatric Hematology and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the New York Hospital-Cornell University School of Medicine.
In 1970 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of Pediatrics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and established a division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology which he directed until 2000. He was the founder of the Schneider Children’s Hospital, which he developed, planned, and was the hospital’s Executive Director and Chief of Staff from its inception in 1983 until 2010.
Dr. Lanzkowsky has received numerous honors and awards and has lectured extensively at various institutions and medical schools in the United States and around the world. In addition to having been the author of five editions of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology used by clinicians worldwide, he is the author of How It All Began: The History of a Children’s Hospital and over 280 scientific papers, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters.
Dr. Lanzkowsky’s medical writings have been prodigious. His seminal contributions to the medical literature have included the first description of the relationship of pica to iron-deficiency anemia (Arch. Dis Child., 1959), Effects of timing of clamping of umbilical cord on infant’s hemoglobin level (Br. Med. J., 1960), Normal oral D-xylose test values in children (New Engl. J. Med., 1963), Normal coagulation factors in women in labor and in the newborn (Thromboses at Diath. Hemorr., 1966), Erythrocyte abnormalities induced by malnutrition (Br. J. Haemat., 1967), Radiologic features in iron deficiency anemia (Am. J. Dis. Child., 1968), Isolated defect of folic acid absorption associated with mental retardation (Blood, 1969; Am. J. Med, 1970), Disaccharidase levels in iron deficiency (J. Pediat., 1981) and Hexokinase “New Hyde Park” in a Chinese kindred (Am. J. Hematol., 1981).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Emeritus, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Executive Director and Chief-of-Staff (Retired), Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY, USA, Vice President, Children's Health Network (Retired), North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Consultant, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
Reviews
"This text is a very good intermediate level book focusing on the clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of both hematologic and oncologic disorders observed in children. The combination of text, tables, and outlined material makes the information easy to access. It provides a handy text for pediatricians caring for both hematologic and oncologic problems. It also is particularly suitable for pediatric students and residents. The comprehensive tables of normal values in infants and children at the end of the text are very useful." - Marshall Lichtman, URMC, Rochester (2005)