Manual of Paediatric Gastro-Enterology and Nutrition
2nd Edition
Authors: John H. Tripp David C A Candy
eBook ISBN: 9781483183893
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th January 1992
Page Count: 206
Description
Manual of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Second Edition presents the aspects of gastrointestinal problems and disorders and aims to serve as a practical handbook for pediatricians and other health care professionals. The book discusses topics on neonatal gastrointestinal emergencies and surgery; the acute abdomen and other surgical problems; acute diarrhea, vomiting, and gastroenteritis; gastrointestinal bleeding; and nutrition. Pediatricians, pediatric surgeons, physicians, and nurses will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Contributors
1. Neonatal Gastrointestinal Emergencies and Surgery
2. The Acute Abdomen and Other Surgical Problems
3. Acute Diarrhea and Vomiting - Gastroenteritis
4. Gastrointestinal Complications of Immunosuppression, Cytotoxic Therapy and Aids
5. Chronic Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Malabsorption
6. Failure To Thrive without Obvious Gastrointestinal Symptoms
7. Feeding Problems and Vomiting
8. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
9. Protein-Losing Enteropathy
10. Recurrent Abdominal Pain
11. Encopresis, Constipation and Soiling
12. Liver Disorders
13. Nutrition
14. Certain Investigation Protocols
Appendix A Vitamin and Mineral Requirements of Infants and Children
Appendix B Special Nutritional Supplements and Feeds
Appendix C Conversions Etc.
Index
