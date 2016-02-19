Manual of Paediatric Gastro-Enterology and Nutrition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750613255, 9781483183893

Manual of Paediatric Gastro-Enterology and Nutrition

2nd Edition

Authors: John H. Tripp David C A Candy
eBook ISBN: 9781483183893
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th January 1992
Page Count: 206
Description

Manual of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Second Edition presents the aspects of gastrointestinal problems and disorders and aims to serve as a practical handbook for pediatricians and other health care professionals. The book discusses topics on neonatal gastrointestinal emergencies and surgery; the acute abdomen and other surgical problems; acute diarrhea, vomiting, and gastroenteritis; gastrointestinal bleeding; and nutrition. Pediatricians, pediatric surgeons, physicians, and nurses will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Acknowledgments

Contributors

1. Neonatal Gastrointestinal Emergencies and Surgery

2. The Acute Abdomen and Other Surgical Problems

3. Acute Diarrhea and Vomiting - Gastroenteritis

4. Gastrointestinal Complications of Immunosuppression, Cytotoxic Therapy and Aids

5. Chronic Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Malabsorption

6. Failure To Thrive without Obvious Gastrointestinal Symptoms

7. Feeding Problems and Vomiting

8. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

9. Protein-Losing Enteropathy

10. Recurrent Abdominal Pain

11. Encopresis, Constipation and Soiling

12. Liver Disorders

13. Nutrition

14. Certain Investigation Protocols

Appendix A Vitamin and Mineral Requirements of Infants and Children

Appendix B Special Nutritional Supplements and Feeds

Appendix C Conversions Etc.

Index

