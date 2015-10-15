Manual of Obstetrics

Dr Muralidhar V Pai is the Professor & Head, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He has an experience of 28 years in teaching undergraduate students.

Awards/Honors

• Best Teacher Award, KMC, Manipal 2010, 2012 and 2013

• Corresponding National Editor of Indian Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology since 2011

• External Examiner for Final Professional Exams at The National University of Malaysia, Mar 2007

• External Examiner for Final Professional Exams at Kathmandu University, Nepal, Jan 2011

• Peer reviewer of Medical Journal of Malaysia since 2004

• National Chairman of FOGSI Public Awareness Committee for 2004

• International Fellowships (UICC, Indo-Belgian, Loma Linda, Washington, Minnesota Universities )

• President, Manipal Obstetrics & Gynecological Society 2009 - 2010

Academics

• Professor & Head of Ob/Gyn, Melaka Manipal Medical College, Malaysia Nov 2000 - Jun 2002, Jul 2004 -May 2007

• 28 years, UG and 25 years PG teaching & clinical experience at KMC Manipal

• Undergraduate & postgraduate examiner at several universities in India & MMMC, Malaysia

• 85 Publications, 188 presentations at national and international level

Overseas training in

• Assisted Reproductive Techniques at Loma Linda University, California, USA, 1992

• Management of trophoblastic diseases at Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK, 1992

• Gynecological endoscopic surgery at Oldenburg, Hamburg & Kolon, Germany, 1996

• Management of Carcinoma of cervix, Washington University, St Louis, USA, 1999

• Assisted Reproductive Technique, Washington Unversity, St Louis, USA, 1999

• Assisted Reproductive Technique, Brussels Free University, Brussels, Belgium, 2000

Others

• Dy Director Planning, Manipal University, designed and edited the initial web-site of Manipal University (www.manipal.edu), 1997-2000

• Founder Medical Superintendent of Central Referral Hospital, Sikkim, Mar - Aug 1997.