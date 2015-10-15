Manual of Obstetrics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131242407, 9788131242414

Manual of Obstetrics

4th Edition

Authors: Muralidhar Pai Prahalad Kushtagi SUDIP Chakravarti
eBook ISBN: 9788131242414
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242407
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th October 2015
Page Count: 650
Description

This book is based on the classic ‘Holland and Brews Manual of Obstetrics’. The fourth edition is comprehensive with clear concepts, concrete up-to-date knowledge and student friendly "one stop obstetrics textbook". Basic principles, investigations, management options as well as the recent advances have all been explained in a simple and systematic manner. The information given is evidence based and as per international guidelines and management protocols.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Every chapter has been thoroughly revised and updated with recent advances in Obstetrics

  • The book has been made comprehensive with addition of new content, algorithms, figures, drug regimens and tables

  • Several new chapters, Decision Making in Obstetrics, Management of Post-caesarean Pregnancy, Obstetric History Taking, Obstetric Examination, Labour Care – Ready Reckoner added

  • Chapters on Specimens and Instruments in Obstetrics have been added to aid students to prepare for viva voce

  • The format is modified to help not only students in obstetrics but also the practicing obstetricians

Points to Remember added with each chapter highlighting important information

Table of Contents

Preface to the Fourth Edition v

Preface to the First Edition vi

Historical Landmarks and Evolution

of the Art and Science of Obstetrics vii

SECTION I BASICS OF REPRODUCTION 1

1 Reproductive Anatomy 1

2 Fundamentals of Reproduction 15

3 The Fetus 28

4 Birth Defects, Genetics, Teratology and

Counselling 34

5 Maternal Physiologic Changes in Pregnancy 37

6 Endocrinology of Pregnancy 44

SECTION II NORMAL PREGNANCY 49

7 Diagnosis of Pregnancy 49

8 The Fetus In Utero and Fetopelvic

Relationship 54

9 Prenatal (Antenatal) Care 59

10 Fetus at Risk: Identifi cation and Assessment 80

SECTION III MEDICAL, SURGICAL AND

GYNAECOLOGICAL DISORDERS IN

PREGNANCY 85

11 Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy 85

12 Epilepsy in Pregnancy/Seizure Disorders 100

13 Anaemia in Pregnancy 104

14 Heart Diseases in Pregnancy 116

15 Diabetes in Pregnancy 126

16 Thyroid Disorders in Pregnancy 138

17 Urinary Infections and Pyelonephritis in

Pregnancy 142

18 Malaria in Pregnancy 146

19 Dengue Fever Complicating Pregnancy 151

20 Hepatic Disorders in Pregnancy 153

21 Bronchial Asthma in Pregnancy 159

22 Tuberculosis Complicating Pregnancy 162

23 Rh Isoimmunization 166

24 HIV Infection Complicating Pregnancy 175

25 Perinatal Infectious Diseases (TORCH) 180

26 Surgical Disorders in Pregnancy 187

27 Gynaecological Disorders in Pregnancy 192

SECTION IV OBSTETRIC DISORDERS

IN PREGNANCY 197

28 Early Pregnancy Loss 197

29 Ectopic Pregnancy 206

30 Fetal Growth Restriction 213

31 Multifetal Pregnancy 220

32 Antepartum Haemorrhage 228

33 Placenta Praevia 230

34 Accidental Haemorrhage (Placental

Abruption) 236

35 Amniotic Fluid Abnormalities 241

36 Post-term Pregnancy 245

37 Intrauterine Fetal Death 247

38 Gestational Trophoblastic Disease 250

SECTION V NORMAL LABOUR 257

39 Onset of Labour 257

40 Uterine Activity in Labour 262

 

41 Effects of Labour on Mother and Fetus 267

42 Clinical Course of Labour 269

43 Mechanism of Labour 273

44 Documentation of Labour (Partogram) 278

45 Management of Labour 283

SECTION VI ABNORMAL LABOUR 291

46 Abnormal Fetal Positions

and Presentations 291

47 Prolonged Labour 319

48 Abnormal Uterine Action 325

49 Contracted Pelvis and Cephalopelvic

Disproportion 330

50 Obstructed Labour 336

51 Rupture of the Uterus 340

52 Other Maternal Soft-Tissue Traumas 344

53 Postpartum Haemorrhage 347

54 Preterm Labour 355

55 Prelabour Rupture of Membranes 362

56 Induction of Labour 364

57 Fetal Surveillance in Labour 372

58 Fetal Distress (Non-Reassuring Fetal Status) 378

59 Obstetric Shock 381

60 Amniotic Fluid Embolism (Pulmonary Embolism)

in Obstetrics 388

61 Coagulation Disorders and

Thrombocytopenia 391

SECTION VII PUERPERIUM 395

62 Normal Puerperium 395

63 Disorders of the Puerperium 403

SECTION VIII DRUGS IN OBSTETRICS 427

64 Obstetric Analgesia and Anaesthesia 427

65 Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation 434

SECTION IX INVESTIGATIONS

IN OBSTETRIC PRACTICE AND ASSESSMENT

OF FETAL WELL BEING 451

66 Ultrasonography in Fetal Health

Assessment 451

67 Antenatal Detection of Abnormal Fetal

Development 463

68 Antenatal Testing for Fetal

Well-being: Cardiotocography 468

SECTION X OBSTETRIC INTERVENTIONS

AND SURGERIES 475

69 Surgical Procedures in Early Pregnancy 475

70 Versions 482

71 Episiotomy 486

72 Obstetric Forceps 489

73 Vacuum Extraction (Ventouse) 493

74 Caesarean Delivery 497

75 Surgical Management of Obstetric

Haemorrhage 502

76 Decompression Procedures 507

SECTION XI SAFE MOTHERHOOD 511

77 The Safe Motherhood Initiative 511

78 Maternal Mortality 516

79 Perinatal Mortality 521

SECTION XII THE NEWBORN INFANT 525

80 Care and Examination of the Newborn 525

81 Adaptation and Resuscitation of the

Newborn 531

82 Problems of the Newborn 534

83 Infections in the Newborn 541

84 Congenital Fetal Malformations 546

85 Neurological Presentations in the

Newborn 558

86 The Small Newborn (Low Birthweight) 561

SECTION XIII CONTRACEPTION

AND TERMINATION OF PREGNANCY 563

87 Contraception 563

88 Induced Abortions and Medical Termination

of Pregnancy 580

SECTION XIV CONTEMPORARY OBSTETRIC

PRACTICE 583

89 Immunology and Pregnancy 583

90 Trauma in Pregnancy 588

91 Sexually Transmitted

Diseases in Pregnancy 592

92 Substance Abuse in Pregnancy 595

93 Medicolegal Issues and Risk

Management 598

94 Special Cases in Obstetric

Practice 602

95 Evolution of Obstetric Practice 606

SECTION XV CLINICAL ASPECTS

IN OBSTETRICS AND GYNAECOLOGY 613

96 Obstetric History Taking 613

97 Obstetric Examination 615

98 Labour Care – A Ready Reckoner 620

99 Obstetric Management – Decision Making 630

100 Management in Postcaesarean Pregnancy 632

101 Specimens in Obstetrics 638

102 Obstetric Instruments 643

Index 657

 

About the Author

Muralidhar Pai

Dr Muralidhar V Pai is the Professor & Head, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He has an experience of 28 years in teaching undergraduate students.

Awards/Honors

• Best Teacher Award, KMC, Manipal 2010, 2012 and 2013

• Corresponding National Editor of Indian Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology since 2011

• External Examiner for Final Professional Exams at The National University of Malaysia, Mar 2007

• External Examiner for Final Professional Exams at Kathmandu University, Nepal, Jan 2011

• Peer reviewer of Medical Journal of Malaysia since 2004

• National Chairman of FOGSI Public Awareness Committee for 2004

• International Fellowships (UICC, Indo-Belgian, Loma Linda, Washington, Minnesota Universities )

• President, Manipal Obstetrics & Gynecological Society 2009 - 2010

Academics

• Professor & Head of Ob/Gyn, Melaka Manipal Medical College, Malaysia Nov 2000 - Jun 2002, Jul 2004 -May 2007

• 28 years, UG and 25 years PG teaching & clinical experience at KMC Manipal

• Undergraduate & postgraduate examiner at several universities in India & MMMC, Malaysia

• 85 Publications, 188 presentations at national and international level

Overseas training in

• Assisted Reproductive Techniques at Loma Linda University, California, USA, 1992

• Management of trophoblastic diseases at Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK, 1992

• Gynecological endoscopic surgery at Oldenburg, Hamburg & Kolon, Germany, 1996

• Management of Carcinoma of cervix, Washington University, St Louis, USA, 1999

• Assisted Reproductive Technique, Washington Unversity, St Louis, USA, 1999

• Assisted Reproductive Technique, Brussels Free University, Brussels, Belgium, 2000

Others

• Dy Director Planning, Manipal University, designed and edited the initial web-site of Manipal University (www.manipal.edu), 1997-2000

• Founder Medical Superintendent of Central Referral Hospital, Sikkim, Mar - Aug 1997.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Head Unit II Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology Kasturba Medical College Manipal 576104,

Prahalad Kushtagi

Dr Prahlad Khustagi is working as Professor in Obstetrics-Gynecology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, A constituent unit of Manipal University.

He has set up Academic Departments in University Medical Colleges in Nepal and Saudi Arabia; Clinical - Academic Units of Obstetrics-Gynecology at the Udupi Campus of Kasturba Medical College in India; Al Ahsa of King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia; Urogynecology Services at University Teaching Hospital in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia.

He is the co-editor for the book on ‘Medical Disorders in Pregnancy - an update’ (ed) Hiralal Konar, Pralhad Kushtagi

FOGSI-JayPee Publications, 2006

Fellowships/Visiting positions

1. Fellow, Royal Society of Health, London (1982-)

2. Fellow, College of Chest Physicians, India Chapter (1982-)

3. Fellow, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London (1982-)

4. Fellow, Academy of General Education, Manipal (1988)

5. Fellow, International Union Against Cancer, UICC (1993)

6. Fellow, Indian College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (2007)

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr Prahalad Kushtagi Professor Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, 575001

SUDIP Chakravarti

Dr Sudip Chakravarti is currently working as Professor of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Vivekananda Institute of Medical Sciences, University of Kolkata. He is the former President of Bengal Obstetric and Gynaecological society and Vice President of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Vivekananda Institute of Medical Sciences, University of Kolkata

