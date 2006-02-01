Manual of Neonatal Respiratory Care
2nd Edition
Description
The Manual of Neonatal Respiratory Care offers a clear, clinical approach to all aspects of neonatal pulmonology! Access step-by-step guidance to normal lung development and physiology, cardiopulmonary assessment, neonatal respiratory failure, mechanical and conventional ventilation, commercial neonatal ventilators, high frequency ventilation, respiratory disease management, complications, pain, weaning, nursing care, procedures, pharmacologic agents, transport, alternative therapies, outcomes, and ethics. High quality radiographic images, figures, tables, algorithms, and case studies are also incorporated. Written and edited by international experts, this unique book is a must-have for any resident, fellow, respiratory therapist, nurse practitioner, or pediatrician working in the NICU.
Key Features
- Practical approach to all aspects of neonatal respiratory care - Emphasis on "how-to" rather than theory provides readers with a fast, user-friendly guide to respiratory care including exam techniques, radiography, ventilation techniques, control of pain, intubation/extubation, transport, and discharge
- Outline format - Readers can quickly skim chapters and find needed information without wading through dense text explanations
- Small trim size - Convenient, on-the-go size fits easily in lab coat pocket for use at the bed- or ventilator-side
- Section on ventilator equipment - Condenses important information from unwieldy ventilator manuals, including voltage needed, modes, displays, and alarms for each machine
- Case studies - Real life clinical situations are presented, including differential diagnosis and radiograph examples. Helps readers to apply knowledge when presented with similar situations in their own NICU
- Global contributor base - International editor and contributor team adds global perspective of neonatal respiratory medicine and expands potential market size
Table of Contents
Section I. Lung Development and Normal Pulmonary Physiology
Ch 1 Development of the Respiratory SystemCh 2 Spontaneous Breathing
Ch 3 Pulmonary Gas Exchange
Ch 4 Pulmonary Mechanics
Section II. Assessment of Cardiopulmonary Function
Ch 5 Clinical Examination
Ch 6 Radiography
Ch 7 Interpretation of Blood Gases
Ch 8 Neonatal Graphic Monitoring
Ch 9 Continuous Monitoring Techniques
Ch 10 Echocardiography
Section III. Neonatal Respiratory Failure
Ch 11 Indications for Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 12 Mechanisms of Respiratory Failure
Ch 13 Tissue Hypoxia
Ch 14 Neonatal Resuscitation
Section IV Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 15 Basic Principles of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 16 Classification of Mechanical Ventilation Devices
Ch 17 Ventilator Parameters
Section V Conventional Ventilation
Ch 18 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
Ch 19 Intermittent Airways Pressure
Ch 20 Assist/Control Ventilation
Ch 21 Synchronized intermittent Mandatory Ventilation
Ch 22 Volume-Controlled Ventilation
Ch 23 Pressure Support Ventilation
Ch 24 Pressure Controlled Ventilation and Pressure Regulated Volume-Controlled Ventilation
Section VI Neonatal Ventilators
Ch 25 VIP BIRD® Infant/Pediatric Ventilator
Ch 26 Dräger Babylog 8000 Plus ® Infant Care Ventilator
Ch 27 SLE 2000® (HFO) Ventilator
Ch 28 Sechrist Model IV-200 SAVI®
Ch 29 Newport Wave® Ventilator
Ch 30 Bear Cub 750 PSV® Infant Ventilator
Ch 31 Siemens Servo 300® Ventilator
Ch 32 Infant Start® VentilatorSection VII Neonatal Apnea
Ch 33 Apnea Syndromes
Ch 34 Diagnosis of Apnea
Ch 35 Treatment of Apnea
Section VIII High-Frequency Ventilation
Ch 36 General Concepts of High-Frequency Ventilation
Ch 37 High-Frequency Jet Ventilation and the Bunnell Life Pulse® High-Frequency Ventilator
Ch 38 High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation
Ch 39 SoesorMedics 3100A® High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilator
Section IX Management of Specific Respiratory Disorders
Ch 40 Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Ch 41 Meconium Aspiration Syndrome
Ch 42 Neonatal Pneumonia
Ch 43 Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn
Ch 44 Neonatal Pulmonary Hemorrhage
Ch 45 Thoracic Airleaks
Ch 46 Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
Ch 47 Pulmonary Hypoplasia
Ch 48 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Section X. Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 49 Airway and Respiratory Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 50 Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Ch 51 Neurologic Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 52 Retinopathy of Prematurity
Section XI. Sedation and Control of Pain
Ch 53 Assessment of Pain and Sedation
Ch 54 Pharmacologic Intervention
Ch 55 Effects of Inadequate Analgesia or Sedation
Section XII. Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 56 Essentials of Weaning
Ch 57 Weaning Strategies
Ch 58 Adjunctive Treatments for Weaning
Ch 59 Impediments to Weaning
Ch 60 Extubation and Postextubation Care
Section XIII. Nursing Care
Ch 61 Nursing Documentation
Ch 62 Chest Physiotherapy/Postural Drainage
Ch 63 Endotracheal Tube Suctioning
Section XIV Special Procedures
Ch 64 Laryngoscopy and Endotracheal Intubation
Ch 65 Replacing the Endotracheal Tube
Ch 66 TransilluminationCh 67 Evacuation of Airleaks
Ch 68 Vascular Access
Ch 69 Brochoscopy
Ch 70 Tracheostomy
Section XV. Pharmacologic Agents Used in Respiratory Care
Ch 71 Surfactants
Ch 72 Adjunctive Pharmacologic Agents
Section XVI. Transport of Ventilated Babies
Ch 73 Transport Equipment
Ch 74 Stabilization of the Transported Newborn
Ch 75 Special Considerations
Section. XVII. Alternative Therapies for Intractable Respiratory Failure
Ch 76 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Ch 77 Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy
Ch 78 Liquid Ventilation for Neonatal Respiratory Failure
Section XVIII. Outcome of neonatal Intensive Care
Ch 79 Discharge Planning of the NICU Graduate
Ch 80 Follow-Up of the NICU Graduate
Section XIX. Ethical Considerations
Ch 81 Initiation of Life Support at the Border of Viability
Ch 82 Withdrawal if Ventilatory Support
Section XX. Ventilatory Case Studies
Ch 83 Ventilatory Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 1st February 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070447
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323031769
About the Author
Steven Donn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Director, Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
Sunil Sinha
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Paediatrics and Neonatal Medicine, University of Durham; Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, The James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, UK