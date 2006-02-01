Manual of Neonatal Respiratory Care - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323031769, 9780323070447

Manual of Neonatal Respiratory Care

2nd Edition

Authors: Steven Donn Sunil Sinha
eBook ISBN: 9780323070447
Paperback ISBN: 9780323031769
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st February 2006
Page Count: 612
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Manual of Neonatal Respiratory Care offers a clear, clinical approach to all aspects of neonatal pulmonology! Access step-by-step guidance to normal lung development and physiology, cardiopulmonary assessment, neonatal respiratory failure, mechanical and conventional ventilation, commercial neonatal ventilators, high frequency ventilation, respiratory disease management, complications, pain, weaning, nursing care, procedures, pharmacologic agents, transport, alternative therapies, outcomes, and ethics. High quality radiographic images, figures, tables, algorithms, and case studies are also incorporated. Written and edited by international experts, this unique book is a must-have for any resident, fellow, respiratory therapist, nurse practitioner, or pediatrician working in the NICU.

Key Features

  • Practical approach to all aspects of neonatal respiratory care - Emphasis on "how-to" rather than theory provides readers with a fast, user-friendly guide to respiratory care including exam techniques, radiography, ventilation techniques, control of pain, intubation/extubation, transport, and discharge
  • Outline format - Readers can quickly skim chapters and find needed information without wading through dense text explanations
  • Small trim size - Convenient, on-the-go size fits easily in lab coat pocket for use at the bed- or ventilator-side
  • Section on ventilator equipment - Condenses important information from unwieldy ventilator manuals, including voltage needed, modes, displays, and alarms for each machine
  • Case studies - Real life clinical situations are presented, including differential diagnosis and radiograph examples. Helps readers to apply knowledge when presented with similar situations in their own NICU
  • Global contributor base - International editor and contributor team adds global perspective of neonatal respiratory medicine and expands potential market size

Table of Contents

Section I. Lung Development and Normal Pulmonary Physiology

Ch 1 Development of the Respiratory SystemCh 2 Spontaneous Breathing
Ch 3 Pulmonary Gas Exchange
Ch 4 Pulmonary Mechanics

Section II. Assessment of Cardiopulmonary Function

Ch 5 Clinical Examination
Ch 6 Radiography
Ch 7 Interpretation of Blood Gases
Ch 8 Neonatal Graphic Monitoring
Ch 9 Continuous Monitoring Techniques
Ch 10 Echocardiography

Section III. Neonatal Respiratory Failure

Ch 11 Indications for Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 12 Mechanisms of Respiratory Failure
Ch 13 Tissue Hypoxia
Ch 14 Neonatal Resuscitation

Section IV Mechanical Ventilation

Ch 15 Basic Principles of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 16 Classification of Mechanical Ventilation Devices
Ch 17 Ventilator Parameters

Section V Conventional Ventilation

Ch 18 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
Ch 19 Intermittent Airways Pressure
Ch 20 Assist/Control Ventilation
Ch 21 Synchronized intermittent Mandatory Ventilation
Ch 22 Volume-Controlled Ventilation
Ch 23 Pressure Support Ventilation
Ch 24 Pressure Controlled Ventilation and Pressure Regulated Volume-Controlled Ventilation

Section VI Neonatal Ventilators

Ch 25 VIP BIRD® Infant/Pediatric Ventilator
Ch 26 Dräger Babylog 8000 Plus ® Infant Care Ventilator
Ch 27 SLE 2000® (HFO) Ventilator
Ch 28 Sechrist Model IV-200 SAVI®
Ch 29 Newport Wave® Ventilator
Ch 30 Bear Cub 750 PSV® Infant Ventilator
Ch 31 Siemens Servo 300® Ventilator
Ch 32 Infant Start® VentilatorSection VII Neonatal Apnea
Ch 33 Apnea Syndromes
Ch 34 Diagnosis of Apnea
Ch 35 Treatment of Apnea

Section VIII High-Frequency Ventilation

Ch 36 General Concepts of High-Frequency Ventilation
Ch 37 High-Frequency Jet Ventilation and the Bunnell Life Pulse® High-Frequency Ventilator
Ch 38 High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation
Ch 39 SoesorMedics 3100A® High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilator

Section IX Management of Specific Respiratory Disorders

Ch 40 Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Ch 41 Meconium Aspiration Syndrome
Ch 42 Neonatal Pneumonia
Ch 43 Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn
Ch 44 Neonatal Pulmonary Hemorrhage
Ch 45 Thoracic Airleaks
Ch 46 Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
Ch 47 Pulmonary Hypoplasia
Ch 48 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Section X. Complications of Mechanical Ventilation

Ch 49 Airway and Respiratory Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 50 Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Ch 51 Neurologic Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
Ch 52 Retinopathy of Prematurity

Section XI. Sedation and Control of Pain

Ch 53 Assessment of Pain and Sedation
Ch 54 Pharmacologic Intervention
Ch 55 Effects of Inadequate Analgesia or Sedation

Section XII. Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation

Ch 56 Essentials of Weaning
Ch 57 Weaning Strategies
Ch 58 Adjunctive Treatments for Weaning
Ch 59 Impediments to Weaning
Ch 60 Extubation and Postextubation Care

Section XIII. Nursing Care

Ch 61 Nursing Documentation
Ch 62 Chest Physiotherapy/Postural Drainage
Ch 63 Endotracheal Tube Suctioning

Section XIV Special Procedures

Ch 64 Laryngoscopy and Endotracheal Intubation
Ch 65 Replacing the Endotracheal Tube
Ch 66 TransilluminationCh 67 Evacuation of Airleaks
Ch 68 Vascular Access
Ch 69 Brochoscopy
Ch 70 Tracheostomy

Section XV. Pharmacologic Agents Used in Respiratory Care

Ch 71 Surfactants
Ch 72 Adjunctive Pharmacologic Agents

Section XVI. Transport of Ventilated Babies

Ch 73 Transport Equipment
Ch 74 Stabilization of the Transported Newborn
Ch 75 Special Considerations

Section. XVII. Alternative Therapies for Intractable Respiratory Failure

Ch 76 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Ch 77 Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy
Ch 78 Liquid Ventilation for Neonatal Respiratory Failure

Section XVIII. Outcome of neonatal Intensive Care

Ch 79 Discharge Planning of the NICU Graduate
Ch 80 Follow-Up of the NICU Graduate

Section XIX. Ethical Considerations

Ch 81 Initiation of Life Support at the Border of Viability
Ch 82 Withdrawal if Ventilatory Support

Section XX. Ventilatory Case Studies

Ch 83 Ventilatory Case Studies

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070447
Paperback ISBN:
9780323031769

About the Author

Steven Donn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Director, Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

Sunil Sinha

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Paediatrics and Neonatal Medicine, University of Durham; Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, The James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.