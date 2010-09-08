Manual of Medical-Surgical Nursing
7th Edition
A Care Planning Resource
Description
Known for its reliable, clinically focused content, Swearingen's Manual of Medical-Surgical Nursing provides a quick reference to 125 of the most commonly encountered medical-surgical conditions. Expert authors Fran Monahan, RN, PhD, ANEF, Marianne Neighbors, EdD, RN, and Carol Green, PhD, RN, CNE make it easy to find and use the information you need to know to provide optimal patient care. Unique to this manual, outcome criteria include specific and measurable timeframes to help in establishing realistic treatment goals and evaluating the effectiveness of care. For students, it's an ideal resource for care planning and clinicals; for practitioners, it's a great clinical reference!
Key Features
- More than 125 common medical-surgical conditions are organized by body system for convenient use as a clinical reference.
- A quick-reference, easy-to-use format includes these headings for each med-surg disorder:
- Overview/Pathophysiology
- Assessment
- Diagnostic Tests
- Collaborative Management
- Nursing Diagnoses and Interventions
- Patient-Family Teaching and Discharge Planning
- Outcome criteria feature specific and measurable timeframes for each outcome.
- Patient teaching for each disorder helps you educate patients and their families for self-care and discharge.
- Clinical notes and cautions stress key points or alerts related to various disorders and conditions.
- An overview of nursing considerations for the hospitalized patient includes concepts relevant to many disorders, such as perioperative care, pain, prolonged bed rest, psychosocial support, and older adult care.
- Attractive two-color design highlights key information for fast reference.
- A durable, water-resistant cover prolongs the life of the book.
Table of Contents
1. General Concepts in Caring for Medical-Surgical Patients
Perioperative Care
Pain
Prolonged Bed Rest
Psychosocial Support
Psychosocial Support for the Family and Significant Others
Older Adult Care
2. Respiratory Disorders
Acute Respiratory Disorders
- Atelectasis
- Pneumonia
- Pleural Effusion
- Pulmonary Embolus
- Pneumothorax/Hemothorax
- Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Acute Respiratory Failure
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Restrictive Pulmonary Disorder
- Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Asthma
3. Cardiovascular Disorders
Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
- Hypertension
- Coronary Heart Disease
- Heart Failure
- Pulmonary Hypertension
Inflammatory Heart Disorders
- Pericarditis
- Infective Endocarditis
Valvular Heart Disorders
- Mitral Stenosis
- Mitral Insufficiency
- Aortic Stenosis
- Aortic Insufficiency
Cardiovascular Conditions Secondary to Other Disease Processes
- Cardiac and Noncardiac Shock (Circulatory Failure)
- Sudden Cardiac Death
- Cardiac Surgery
Dysrhythmias
- Dysrhythmias and Conduction Disturbances
- Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter
- Defibrillators
Disorders of the Peripheral Vascular System
- Atherosclerotic Arterial Occlusive Disease
- Aneurysms
- Arterial Embolism
- Venous Thrombosis/Thrombophlebitis
4. Renal-Urinary Disorders
Renal Disorders
- Glomerulonephritis
- Acute Pyelonephritis
- Hydronephrosis
- Renal Artery Stenosis
Renal Failure
- Acute Renal Failure
- Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Dialysis
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- Hemodialysis
Renal Transplant
Disorders of the Urinary Tract
- Urinary Tract Infection
- Ureteral Calculi
- Urinary Tract Obstruction
Urinary Disorders Secondary to Other Disease Processes
- Urinary Incontinence
- Urinary Retention
- Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Diversions
5. Neurologic Disorders
Inflammatory Disorders of the Nervous System
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Guillain-Barre Syndrome
- Bacterial Meningitis
Degenerative Disorders of the Nervous System
- Parkinsonism
- Alzheimer Disease
Traumatic Disorders of the Nervous System
- Intervertebral Disk Disease
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Disorders of the Nervous System
- Cerebral Aneurysm
- Stroke
Seizures and Epilepsy
General Care of Patients With Neurologic Disorders
6. Endocrine Disorders
Disorders of the Thyroid Gland
- Hyperthyroidism
- Hypothyroidism
Disorders of the Parathyroid Glands
- Hyperparathyroidism
- Hypoparathyroidism
Disorders of the Adrenal Glands
- Addison's Disease
- Cushing's Disease
Disorders of the Pituitary Gland
- Diabetes Insipidus
- Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone
Diabetes Mellitus
- General Discussion
- Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic Nonketotic Syndrome
- Hypoglycemia
7. Gastrointestinal Disorders
Disorders of the Mouth and Esophagus
- Stomatitis
- Hiatal Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, and Barrett's Esophagus
Disorders of the Stomach and Intestines
- Peptic Ulcers
- Malabsorption/Maldigestion
- Intestinal Obstructive Processes
- Peritonitis
- Appendicitis
Intestinal Inflammatory Processes
- Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
- Polyps/Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- Ulcerative Colitis
- Crohn's Disease
- Fecal Diversions
Abdominal Trauma
Hepatic and Biliary Disorders
- Hepatitis
- Cirrhosis
- Cholelithiasis, Cholecystitis, and Cholangitis
Pancreatitis
8. Hematologic Disorders
Disorders of the Red Blood Cells
- Anemia of Chronic Disease
- Hemolytic and Sickle Cell Anemia
- Aplastic Anemia
- Polycythemia
Disorders of Coagulation
- Thrombocytopenia
- Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
9. Musculoskeletal Disorders
Arthritic Disorders
- Osteoarthritis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
Muscular and Connective Tissue Disorders
- Ligamentous Injuries
- Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tears
- Dislocation/Subluxation
- Acute Compartment Syndrome
Skeletal Disorders
- Osteomyelitis
- Fractures
- Benign Neoplasms
- Osteoporosis
Musculoskeletal Surgical Procedures
- Amputation
- Rotator Cuff Repair
- Bone Grafting
- Total Hip Arthroplasty
- Total Knee Arthroplasty
10. Reproductive Disorders
Gynecologic Disorders
- Uterine Fibroids
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Ectopic Pregnancy
Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
11. Immunologic Disorders NEW UNIT!
Transfusion Reactions NEW!
Hypersensitivity NEW!
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Disease
12. Cancer Care NEW UNIT!
Lung Cancer
Nervous System Tumors
Gastrointestinal Malignancies
Neoplastic Diseases of the Hematopoietic System
Head and Neck Cancers
Breast Cancer
Genitourinary Cancer
13. Care for Patients With Special Needs
Nutritional Support
- Nutritional Assessment
- Nutritional Support Modalities
- Total Parenteral Nutrition
Wound Care
- Wounds Closed by Primary Intention
- Surgical or Traumatic Wounds Healing by Secondary Intention
- Pressure Ulcers
Burns NEW!
Palliative and End-Of-Life Care
Appendix
Appendix One: Infection Prevention and Control
Appendix Two: Laboratory Tests Discussed in this Manual: Normal Values
Appendix Three: Heart and Breath Sounds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 8th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323083416
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168779
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323072540
About the Author
Frances Monahan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Nursing Education, Vero Beach, FL, USA
Marianne Neighbors
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Eleanor Mann School of Nursing; Co-Director, Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA
Carol Green
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Graceland University, Independence, MO, USA; Captain, US Navy Nurse Corps