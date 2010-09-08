Manual of Medical-Surgical Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323072540, 9780323083416

Manual of Medical-Surgical Nursing

7th Edition

A Care Planning Resource

Authors: Frances Monahan Marianne Neighbors Carol Green
eBook ISBN: 9780323083416
eBook ISBN: 9780323168779
Paperback ISBN: 9780323072540
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th September 2010
Page Count: 840
Description

Known for its reliable, clinically focused content, Swearingen's Manual of Medical-Surgical Nursing provides a quick reference to 125 of the most commonly encountered medical-surgical conditions. Expert authors Fran Monahan, RN, PhD, ANEF, Marianne Neighbors, EdD, RN, and Carol Green, PhD, RN, CNE make it easy to find and use the information you need to know to provide optimal patient care. Unique to this manual, outcome criteria include specific and measurable timeframes to help in establishing realistic treatment goals and evaluating the effectiveness of care. For students, it's an ideal resource for care planning and clinicals; for practitioners, it's a great clinical reference!

Key Features

  • More than 125 common medical-surgical conditions are organized by body system for convenient use as a clinical reference.
  • A quick-reference, easy-to-use format includes these headings for each med-surg disorder:
    • Overview/Pathophysiology
    • Assessment
    • Diagnostic Tests
    • Collaborative Management
    • Nursing Diagnoses and Interventions
    • Patient-Family Teaching and Discharge Planning
  • Outcome criteria feature specific and measurable timeframes for each outcome.
  • Patient teaching for each disorder helps you educate patients and their families for self-care and discharge.
  • Clinical notes and cautions stress key points or alerts related to various disorders and conditions.
  • An overview of nursing considerations for the hospitalized patient includes concepts relevant to many disorders, such as perioperative care, pain, prolonged bed rest, psychosocial support, and older adult care.
  • Attractive two-color design highlights key information for fast reference.
  • A durable, water-resistant cover prolongs the life of the book.

Table of Contents

1. General Concepts in Caring for Medical-Surgical Patients

Perioperative Care

Pain

Prolonged Bed Rest

Psychosocial Support

Psychosocial Support for the Family and Significant Others

Older Adult Care

2. Respiratory Disorders

Acute Respiratory Disorders

    • Atelectasis

    • Pneumonia

    • Pleural Effusion

    • Pulmonary Embolus

    • Pneumothorax/Hemothorax

    • Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Restrictive Pulmonary Disorder

    • Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis

    • Asthma

3. Cardiovascular Disorders

Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

    • Hypertension

    • Coronary Heart Disease

    • Heart Failure

    • Pulmonary Hypertension

Inflammatory Heart Disorders

    • Pericarditis

    • Infective Endocarditis

Valvular Heart Disorders

    • Mitral Stenosis

    • Mitral Insufficiency

    • Aortic Stenosis

    • Aortic Insufficiency

Cardiovascular Conditions Secondary to Other Disease Processes

    • Cardiac and Noncardiac Shock (Circulatory Failure)

    • Sudden Cardiac Death

    • Cardiac Surgery

Dysrhythmias

    • Dysrhythmias and Conduction Disturbances

    • Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter

    • Defibrillators

Disorders of the Peripheral Vascular System

    • Atherosclerotic Arterial Occlusive Disease

    • Aneurysms

    • Arterial Embolism

    • Venous Thrombosis/Thrombophlebitis

4. Renal-Urinary Disorders

Renal Disorders

    • Glomerulonephritis

    • Acute Pyelonephritis

    • Hydronephrosis

    • Renal Artery Stenosis

Renal Failure

    • Acute Renal Failure

    • Chronic Kidney Disease

Renal Dialysis

    • Peritoneal Dialysis

    • Hemodialysis

Renal Transplant

Disorders of the Urinary Tract

    • Urinary Tract Infection

    • Ureteral Calculi

    • Urinary Tract Obstruction

Urinary Disorders Secondary to Other Disease Processes

    • Urinary Incontinence

    • Urinary Retention

    • Neurogenic Bladder

Urinary Diversions

5. Neurologic Disorders

Inflammatory Disorders of the Nervous System

    • Multiple Sclerosis

    • Guillain-Barre Syndrome

    • Bacterial Meningitis

Degenerative Disorders of the Nervous System

    • Parkinsonism

    • Alzheimer Disease

Traumatic Disorders of the Nervous System

    • Intervertebral Disk Disease

    • Spinal Cord Injury

    • Traumatic Brain Injury

Vascular Disorders of the Nervous System

    • Cerebral Aneurysm

    • Stroke

Seizures and Epilepsy

General Care of Patients With Neurologic Disorders

6. Endocrine Disorders

Disorders of the Thyroid Gland

    • Hyperthyroidism

    • Hypothyroidism

Disorders of the Parathyroid Glands

    • Hyperparathyroidism

    • Hypoparathyroidism

Disorders of the Adrenal Glands

    • Addison's Disease

    • Cushing's Disease

Disorders of the Pituitary Gland

    • Diabetes Insipidus

    • Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone

Diabetes Mellitus

    • General Discussion

    • Diabetic Ketoacidosis

    • Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic Nonketotic Syndrome

    • Hypoglycemia

7. Gastrointestinal Disorders

Disorders of the Mouth and Esophagus

    • Stomatitis

    • Hiatal Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, and Barrett's Esophagus

Disorders of the Stomach and Intestines

    • Peptic Ulcers

    • Malabsorption/Maldigestion

    • Intestinal Obstructive Processes

    • Peritonitis

    • Appendicitis

Intestinal Inflammatory Processes

    • Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

    • Polyps/Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

    • Ulcerative Colitis

    • Crohn's Disease

    • Fecal Diversions

Abdominal Trauma

Hepatic and Biliary Disorders

    • Hepatitis

    • Cirrhosis

    • Cholelithiasis, Cholecystitis, and Cholangitis

Pancreatitis

8. Hematologic Disorders

Disorders of the Red Blood Cells

    • Anemia of Chronic Disease

    • Hemolytic and Sickle Cell Anemia

    • Aplastic Anemia

    • Polycythemia

Disorders of Coagulation

    • Thrombocytopenia

    • Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

9. Musculoskeletal Disorders

Arthritic Disorders

    • Osteoarthritis

    • Rheumatoid Arthritis

Muscular and Connective Tissue Disorders

    • Ligamentous Injuries

    • Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tears

    • Dislocation/Subluxation

    • Acute Compartment Syndrome

Skeletal Disorders

    • Osteomyelitis

    • Fractures

    • Benign Neoplasms

    • Osteoporosis

Musculoskeletal Surgical Procedures

    • Amputation

    • Rotator Cuff Repair

    • Bone Grafting

    • Total Hip Arthroplasty

    • Total Knee Arthroplasty

10. Reproductive Disorders

Gynecologic Disorders

    • Uterine Fibroids

    • Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Ectopic Pregnancy

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

11. Immunologic Disorders  NEW UNIT!

Transfusion Reactions  NEW!

Hypersensitivity  NEW!

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Disease

12. Cancer Care  NEW UNIT!

Lung Cancer

Nervous System Tumors

Gastrointestinal Malignancies

Neoplastic Diseases of the Hematopoietic System

Head and Neck Cancers

Breast Cancer

Genitourinary Cancer

13. Care for Patients With Special Needs

Nutritional Support

    • Nutritional Assessment

    • Nutritional Support Modalities

    • Total Parenteral Nutrition

Wound Care

      • Wounds Closed by Primary Intention

      • Surgical or Traumatic Wounds Healing by Secondary Intention

      • Pressure Ulcers

    Burns  NEW!

    Palliative and End-Of-Life Care

    Appendix

    Appendix One: Infection Prevention and Control

    Appendix Two: Laboratory Tests Discussed in this Manual: Normal Values

    Appendix Three: Heart and Breath Sounds

    About the Author

    Frances Monahan

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Consultant in Nursing Education, Vero Beach, FL, USA

    Marianne Neighbors

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, Eleanor Mann School of Nursing; Co-Director, Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA

    Carol Green

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, School of Nursing, Graceland University, Independence, MO, USA; Captain, US Navy Nurse Corps

