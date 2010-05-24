Manual of High Risk Pregnancy and Delivery - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323072533, 9780323085106

Manual of High Risk Pregnancy and Delivery

5th Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Gilbert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323072533
eBook ISBN: 9780323085106
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th May 2010
Page Count: 736
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The only book of its kind, Manual of High Risk Pregnancy & Delivery provides a complete resource for care of this special patient and her complex needs. It helps you provide positive outcomes with coverage of today's newest technology, physiologic considerations, psychologic implications, health disorders, and other complications in pregnancy. Written by noted educator and practitioner Elizabeth Stepp Gilbert, RNC, MS, FNP-BC, CNS, this book also describes how to screen for risk factors, provide preventive management, and intervene appropriately when problems arise. It's a concise, hands-on reference for both inpatient and outpatient settings!

Key Features

  • A consistent format makes this book a practical, hands-on reference in the clinical setting, presenting problems with the following headings: incidence, etiology, physiology, pathophysiology, and medical management.
  • Comprehensive coverage includes physiologic considerations, fetal assessment, perinatal screening, ethical and legal issues, health disorders during pregnancy, complications, and labor and delivery issues.
  • Up-to-date content includes integrative therapy, domestic violence, multiple gestation, genetics, nutrition, culture, risk management, and all the latest screening tools.
  • A section on ethical and legal considerations covers ethical decision making, legal issues, and risk management.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Physiologic Considerations, Assessments, and Integrative Therapies

1. Physiologic and Nutritional Adaptations to Pregnancy

2. General Nursing Assessment of the High Risk Expectant Family

3. Assessment of Fetal Well-Being

4. Perinatal Screening, Diagnoses, and Fetal Therapies

5. Integrative Therapies in Pregnancy and Childbirth

Unit II: Psychologic Implications of a High Risk Pregnancy

6. Psychologic Adaptations

7. Perinatal Death and Bereavement Care

Unit III: Ethical Dilemmas and Legal Considerations in Perinatal Nursing

8. Ethical Decision Making

9. Legal Issues and Risk Management

Unit IV: Health Disorders Complicating Pregnancy

10. Diabetes

11. Cardiac Disease

12. Renal Disease

13. Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

14. Venous Thromboembolic Disease

15. Pulmonary Disease and Respiratory Distress

Unit V: Complications in Pregnancy

16. Spontaneous Abortion

17. Ectopic Pregnancy

18. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

19. Lacental Abnormalities

20. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

21. Hemolytic Incompatibility

22. Hypertensive Disorders

23. Preterm Labor and Multiple Gestation

24. Premature Rupture of Membranes

25. Trauma

Unit VI: Teratogens and Social Issues Complicating Pregnancy

26. Sexually and Nonsexually Transmitted Genitourinary Infections

27. Substance Abuse

Unit VII: Alterations in the Mechanism of Labor

28. Labor Stimulation

29. Dysfunctional Labor

30. Prolonged Pregnancy

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323072533
eBook ISBN:
9780323085106

About the Author

Elizabeth Gilbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Nurse Practitioner in Private Practice, Associate Professor, Associate Dean, Graduate Program, Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.