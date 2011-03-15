Manual of High Risk Pregnancy & Delivery (Indian Reprint)
5th Edition
Authors: Elizabeth Gilbert
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228371
Imprint: Harcourt India
Published Date: 15th March 2011
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Harcourt India 2011
- Published:
- 15th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Harcourt India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228371
About the Author
Elizabeth Gilbert
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner in Private Practice, Associate Professor, Associate Dean, Graduate Program, Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.