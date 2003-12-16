Manual of Gas Permeable Contact Lenses
2nd Edition
Description
Interest in prescribing rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lenses is on the rise, fueled by the increased use of orthkeratology, bifocal lenses, and advances in corneal topography (making fitting easier). This concise and comprehensive resource provides valuable coverage for the prescribing and fitting of RGP lenses. Based on the authors' years of expertise in fitting these lenses, this clinically oriented manual also includes a companion CD-ROM to illustrate the fitting techniques.
Key Features
- Content focuses specifically on rigid gas permeable contact lenses so all the essential information needed for prescribing and fitting is in one, convenient resource.
- A companion CD-ROM illustrates the difficult fitting techniques encountered with RGPs.
Table of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
1. Corneal Physiological Response and Consequence of Hypoxia
II. OXYGEN AND THE CORNEA
2. Gas Permeable Materials
3. Material Properties
III. PATIENT SELECTION, EDUCATION AND CARE
4. Patient Selection
5. Lens Design, Fitting and Evaluation
6. Topography and Lens Design
7. Lens Care and Solutions
8. Modifications and Verification
IV. TREATMENT OPTIONS AND SPECIAL DESIGNS
9. Troubleshooting
10. Keratoconum
11. Astigmatic Correction
12. Presbyopia
13. Aphakia/pseudophakia
14. Extended Wear
15. Post Refractive Surgery
16. Myopia Control and Pediatric RGPs
17. Orthokeratology
18. Internet and RGPs
19. Educational Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 16th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038709
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750673358
About the Author
Edward Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Optometry and Chief, Contact Lens Service, University of Missouri-St. Louis, School of Optometry, St. Louis, MO, USA
Milton Hom
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Azusa, CA