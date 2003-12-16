Manual of Gas Permeable Contact Lenses

Interest in prescribing rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lenses is on the rise, fueled by the increased use of orthkeratology, bifocal lenses, and advances in corneal topography (making fitting easier). This concise and comprehensive resource provides valuable coverage for the prescribing and fitting of RGP lenses. Based on the authors' years of expertise in fitting these lenses, this clinically oriented manual also includes a companion CD-ROM to illustrate the fitting techniques.