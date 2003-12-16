Manual of Gas Permeable Contact Lenses - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750673358, 9780702038709

Manual of Gas Permeable Contact Lenses

2nd Edition

Authors: Edward Bennett Milton Hom
eBook ISBN: 9780702038709
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673358
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th December 2003
Page Count: 528
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Interest in prescribing rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lenses is on the rise, fueled by the increased use of orthkeratology, bifocal lenses, and advances in corneal topography (making fitting easier). This concise and comprehensive resource provides valuable coverage for the prescribing and fitting of RGP lenses. Based on the authors' years of expertise in fitting these lenses, this clinically oriented manual also includes a companion CD-ROM to illustrate the fitting techniques.

Key Features

  • Content focuses specifically on rigid gas permeable contact lenses so all the essential information needed for prescribing and fitting is in one, convenient resource.
  • A companion CD-ROM illustrates the difficult fitting techniques encountered with RGPs.

Table of Contents

I. INTRODUCTION
1. Corneal Physiological Response and Consequence of Hypoxia
II. OXYGEN AND THE CORNEA
2. Gas Permeable Materials
3. Material Properties
III. PATIENT SELECTION, EDUCATION AND CARE
4. Patient Selection
5. Lens Design, Fitting and Evaluation
6. Topography and Lens Design
7. Lens Care and Solutions
8. Modifications and Verification
IV. TREATMENT OPTIONS AND SPECIAL DESIGNS
9. Troubleshooting
10. Keratoconum
11. Astigmatic Correction
12. Presbyopia
13. Aphakia/pseudophakia
14. Extended Wear
15. Post Refractive Surgery
16. Myopia Control and Pediatric RGPs
17. Orthokeratology
18. Internet and RGPs
19. Educational Resources

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038709
Paperback ISBN:
9780750673358

About the Author

Edward Bennett

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Optometry and Chief, Contact Lens Service, University of Missouri-St. Louis, School of Optometry, St. Louis, MO, USA

Milton Hom

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Azusa, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.