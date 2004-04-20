Manual of Eye Emergencies - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750652193, 9780702038365

Manual of Eye Emergencies

2nd Edition

Diagnosis and Management

Authors: Lennox Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780702038365
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652193
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th April 2004
Page Count: 240
Description

This revised 2nd edition is a completely new and unique approach to the subject, redesigned to be the essential clinical reference for anyone who treats emergency eye conditions in the primary care setting or emergency room. Well-presented information in a clear, clinical approach incorporates useful tables, charts, bullet points, and numerous color illustrations. Step-by-step guidelines lead the reader through practical diagnosis and management of commonly presenting eye problems. Its unique layout, decision-making pathways, concise coverage, and down-to-earth advice make it an essential resource for the accurate diagnosis and rapid management of eye emergencies.

Key Features

  • Spiral-bound handbook format is ideal for clinical use.
  • Each condition is presented on its own page spread, with step-by-step guidelines to treatment.
  • All key information is available at a glance, succinctly presented with full-color illustrations in a convenient layout.
  • Clinical pearls and practical advice offer valuable insight on the most effective methods of treatment.
  • All essential charts, tests and tables are collected and presented in one resource.

Table of Contents

Preface
1. Basic examination
2. Red eye
3. Painful eye
4. Other Visual Symptoms
5. Trauma
6. Watering eye
7. Contact lens problems
8. Eyelid problems
9. Tumours
10. Post operative problems
11. Eye drops and drugs

About the Author

Lennox Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Tennent Institute of Ophthalmology, Glasgow, UK

