Manual of Exercise Testing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323033022, 9780323070508

Manual of Exercise Testing

3rd Edition

Authors: Victor Froelicher Jonathan Myers
eBook ISBN: 9780323070508
Paperback ISBN: 9780323033022
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th October 2006
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The new edition of the Manual of Exercise Testing is the perfect companion for the exercise testing laboratory. Filled with practical examples and diagnostic clues, this handy manual covers exercise testing for the main cardiovascular problems faced today. Testing and interpretation are extensively covered in this manual. There is a new section on exercise physiology to provide essential science background.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGY CHAPTER 2. EXERCISE TESTING METHODOLOGY CHAPTER 3. INTERPRETATION OF HEMODYNAMIC EXERCISE TEST RESPONSES CHAPTER 4. INTERPRETATION OF ECG RESPONSES TO EXERCISE TESTING CHAPTER 5. EXERCISE TESTING FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF CAD CHAPTER 6. EXERCISE TESTING FOR ESTIMATING DISEASE SEVERITY AND PROGNOSIS CHAPTER 7. EXERCISE TESTING EARLY AFTER AN ACUTE MYOCARDIAL CHAPTER 8. SCREENING APPARENTLY HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS CHAPTER 9. MISCELLANEOUS OTHER APPLICATIONS INCLUDING VALVULAR HEART DISEASE, ATRIAL FIBRILLATION, CLAUDICATION AND CHF PATIENTS, TRANSPLANT EVALUATIONAPPENDIX:Keyed Case examples plus miscellaneous examples

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070508
Paperback ISBN:
9780323033022

About the Author

Victor Froelicher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Director, ECG and Exercise Laboratories, Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Jonathan Myers

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.