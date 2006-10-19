Manual of Exercise Testing
3rd Edition
Description
The new edition of the Manual of Exercise Testing is the perfect companion for the exercise testing laboratory. Filled with practical examples and diagnostic clues, this handy manual covers exercise testing for the main cardiovascular problems faced today. Testing and interpretation are extensively covered in this manual. There is a new section on exercise physiology to provide essential science background.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1. EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGY CHAPTER 2. EXERCISE TESTING METHODOLOGY CHAPTER 3. INTERPRETATION OF HEMODYNAMIC EXERCISE TEST RESPONSES CHAPTER 4. INTERPRETATION OF ECG RESPONSES TO EXERCISE TESTING CHAPTER 5. EXERCISE TESTING FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF CAD CHAPTER 6. EXERCISE TESTING FOR ESTIMATING DISEASE SEVERITY AND PROGNOSIS CHAPTER 7. EXERCISE TESTING EARLY AFTER AN ACUTE MYOCARDIAL CHAPTER 8. SCREENING APPARENTLY HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS CHAPTER 9. MISCELLANEOUS OTHER APPLICATIONS INCLUDING VALVULAR HEART DISEASE, ATRIAL FIBRILLATION, CLAUDICATION AND CHF PATIENTS, TRANSPLANT EVALUATIONAPPENDIX:Keyed Case examples plus miscellaneous examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 19th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070508
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323033022
About the Author
Victor Froelicher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Director, ECG and Exercise Laboratories, Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA
Jonathan Myers
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA