Manual of Equine Reproduction
3rd Edition
Description
Now in full color, Manual of Equine Reproduction, 3rd Edition provides a comprehensive look at the reproductive management of horses, including management of stallions, pregnant mares, and neonatal foals. Expert authors use a concise, practical approach in discussing improved therapies and treatments in equine breeding. You’ll enhance your skills and knowledge with this book’s detailed coverage of techniques used in reproductive examination, breeding procedures, pregnancy diagnosis, foaling, and reproductive tract surgery.
Key Features
- A clinical emphasis includes a step-by-step format of possible scenarios from conception to breeding management.
- Practical information includes topics such as breeding with transported cooled or frozen semen, and caring for the broodmare and newborn foal.
- The organization of material corresponds to the course of study in veterinary school, so you can find topics easily.
- Chapter objectives and study questions at the beginning of each chapter guide you through the material and provide clear learning goals.
- Evaluation of Breeding Records chapter covers the importance of breeding records, and how to use them to evaluate stallion performance and optimize fertility.
- References are listed at the end of each chapter for further research and study.
Table of Contents
1. Reproductive Anatomy of the Mare
2. Reproductive Physiology of the Nonpregnant Mare expanded chapter!
3. Manipulation of Estrus in the Mare expanded chapter!
4. Breeding Soundness Examination of the Mare
5. Transrectal Ultrasonography in Broodmare Practice
6. Endometritis
7. Pregnancy: Physiology and Diagnosis
8. Pregnancy Loss
9. Management of the Pregnant Mare
10. Dystocia and Postparturient Disease
11. Routine Management of the Neonatal Foal expanded chapter!
12. Semen Collection and Artificial Insemination with Fresh Semen
13. Examination of the Stallion for Breeding Soundness
14. Semen Preservation
15. Surgery of the Mare Reproductive Tract
16. Surgery of the Stallion Reproductive Tract
17. Embryo Transfer
18. Evaluation of Breeding Records
19. Assisted Reproductive Technology NEW chapter!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 19th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323064828
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323065139
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168489
About the Author
Steven Brinsko
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX
Terry Blanchard
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX
Dickson Varner
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX
James Schumacher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee, USA
Charles Love
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX