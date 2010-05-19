Manual of Equine Reproduction - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323064828, 9780323065139

Manual of Equine Reproduction

3rd Edition

Authors: Steven Brinsko Terry Blanchard Dickson Varner James Schumacher Charles Love
Paperback ISBN: 9780323064828
eBook ISBN: 9780323065139
eBook ISBN: 9780323168489
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th May 2010
Page Count: 336
Description

Now in full color, Manual of Equine Reproduction, 3rd Edition provides a comprehensive look at the reproductive management of horses, including management of stallions, pregnant mares, and neonatal foals. Expert authors use a concise, practical approach in discussing improved therapies and treatments in equine breeding. You’ll enhance your skills and knowledge with this book’s detailed coverage of techniques used in reproductive examination, breeding procedures, pregnancy diagnosis, foaling, and reproductive tract surgery.

Key Features

  • A clinical emphasis includes a step-by-step format of possible scenarios from conception to breeding management.

  • Practical information includes topics such as breeding with transported cooled or frozen semen, and caring for the broodmare and newborn foal.

  • The organization of material corresponds to the course of study in veterinary school, so you can find topics easily.

  • Chapter objectives and study questions at the beginning of each chapter guide you through the material and provide clear learning goals.

  • Evaluation of Breeding Records chapter covers the importance of breeding records, and how to use them to evaluate stallion performance and optimize fertility.

  • References are listed at the end of each chapter for further research and study.

Table of Contents

1. Reproductive Anatomy of the Mare
2. Reproductive Physiology of the Nonpregnant Mare  expanded chapter!
3. Manipulation of Estrus in the Mare  expanded chapter!
4. Breeding Soundness Examination of the Mare
5. Transrectal Ultrasonography in Broodmare Practice
6. Endometritis
7. Pregnancy: Physiology and Diagnosis
8. Pregnancy Loss
9. Management of the Pregnant Mare
10. Dystocia and Postparturient Disease
11. Routine Management of the Neonatal Foal  expanded chapter!
12. Semen Collection and Artificial Insemination with Fresh Semen
13. Examination of the Stallion for Breeding Soundness
14. Semen Preservation
15. Surgery of the Mare Reproductive Tract
16. Surgery of the Stallion Reproductive Tract
17. Embryo Transfer
18. Evaluation of Breeding Records
19. Assisted Reproductive Technology  NEW chapter!

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323064828
eBook ISBN:
9780323065139
eBook ISBN:
9780323168489

About the Author

Steven Brinsko

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX

Terry Blanchard

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX

Dickson Varner

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX

James Schumacher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee, USA

Charles Love

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A & M University, College Station, TX

