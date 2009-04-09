Manual of Engineering Drawing
3rd Edition
Technical Product Specification and Documentation to British and International Standards
Description
The Manual of Engineering Drawing has long been the recognised as a guide for practicing and student engineers to producing engineering drawings and annotated 3D models that comply with the latest British and ISO Standards of Technical Product Specifications and Documentation.
This new edition has been updated to include the requirements of BS8888 2008 and the relevant ISO Standards, and is ideal for International readership; it includes a guide to the fundamental differences between the ISO and ASME Standards relating to Technical Product Specification and Documentation. Equally applicable to CAD and manual drawing it includes the latest development in 3D annotation and the specification of surface texture. The Duality Principle is introduced as this important concept is still very relevant in the new world of 3D Technical Product Specification.
Written by members of BSI and ISO committees and a former college lecturer, the Manual of Engineering Drawing combines up to the minute technical information with clear, readable explanations and numerous diagrams and traditional geometrical construction techniques rarely taught in schools and colleges. This approach makes this manual an ideal companion for students studying vocational courses in Technical Product Specification, undergraduates studying engineering or product design and any budding engineer beginning a career in design.
The comprehensive scope of this new edition encompasses topics such as orthographic and pictorial projections, dimensional, geometrical and surface tolerancing, 3D annotation and the duality principle, along with numerous examples of electrical and hydraulic diagrams with symbols and applications of cams, bearings, welding and adhesives.
Key Features
- The definitive guide to draughting to the latest ISO and ASME standards
- An essential reference for engineers, and students, involved in design engineering and product design
- Written by two ISO committee members and practising engineers
Readership
Engineering designers (including students and practising designers)
Table of Contents
Drawing office management and organisation Product development and computer aided design CAD applications Principles of first and third angle orthographic projection Linework and lettering Three dimensional illustrations using isometric and oblique projections Drawing layouts and simplified methods Sections and sectional views Geometrical constructions and tangency Loci applications True lengths and auxiliary views Conic sections and interpenetratation of solids Development of patterns from sheet materials Dimensioning principles Screw threads and conventional representations Nuts, bolts, screws and washers Keys and keyways Worked examples in machine drawings Limits and fits Geometrical tolerances and datum systems Application of geometrical tolerances Maximum material and least material principles Differences between ISO and ASME standards Positional tolerancing Surface texture 3D annotation The duality principle - the essential link between the design intent and the verification of the end product Differences between American ASME Y 14.5M geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GDand T) and ISO /BS 8888 geometrical tolerancing, standards Cams and gears Springs Welding and welding symbols Engineering diagrams Bearings and applied technology Engineering adhesives Related standards Production drawings Drawing solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 9th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750689854
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943626
About the Author
Colin Simmons
Colin H. Simmons is an international engineering standards consultant and a member of numerous BSI and ISO committees dealing with technical product documentation and specifications. He is a former practising mechanical design engineer and author of many publications on engineering drawing, product specification and standards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Standards Consultant, UK
Dennis Maguire
Dennis E. Maguire was a design engineer and senior lecturer at Southall College, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Lecturer, Southall College, UK
Reviews
This book has been produced in an easy to understand way. The text and diagrams are clear and well laid out. I have found that it has details on a whole range of subjects, from basics to the more advanced. The topics cover a wide range of areas in engineering and similar disciplines so making this good value for money. (...)
This book would be a great addition to resources of any department which uses technical drawings. (...)
I would recommend this book to all who are studying engineering at whichever level.
-- Richard Croydon, Engineering Lecturer