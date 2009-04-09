The Manual of Engineering Drawing has long been the recognised as a guide for practicing and student engineers to producing engineering drawings and annotated 3D models that comply with the latest British and ISO Standards of Technical Product Specifications and Documentation.

This new edition has been updated to include the requirements of BS8888 2008 and the relevant ISO Standards, and is ideal for International readership; it includes a guide to the fundamental differences between the ISO and ASME Standards relating to Technical Product Specification and Documentation. Equally applicable to CAD and manual drawing it includes the latest development in 3D annotation and the specification of surface texture. The Duality Principle is introduced as this important concept is still very relevant in the new world of 3D Technical Product Specification.

Written by members of BSI and ISO committees and a former college lecturer, the Manual of Engineering Drawing combines up to the minute technical information with clear, readable explanations and numerous diagrams and traditional geometrical construction techniques rarely taught in schools and colleges. This approach makes this manual an ideal companion for students studying vocational courses in Technical Product Specification, undergraduates studying engineering or product design and any budding engineer beginning a career in design.

The comprehensive scope of this new edition encompasses topics such as orthographic and pictorial projections, dimensional, geometrical and surface tolerancing, 3D annotation and the duality principle, along with numerous examples of electrical and hydraulic diagrams with symbols and applications of cams, bearings, welding and adhesives.