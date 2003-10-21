The Manual of Engineering Drawing has long been recognised as the student and practising engineer's guide to producing engineering drawings that comply with ISO and British Standards. The information in this book is equally applicable to any CAD application or manual drawing. The second edition is fully in line with the requirements of the new British Standard BS8888: 2002, and will help engineers, lecturers and students with the transition to the new standards.

BS8888 is fully based on the relevant ISO standards, so this book is also ideal for an international readership. The comprehensive scope of this book encompasses topics including orthographic, isometric and oblique projections, electric and hydraulic diagrams, welding and adhesive symbols, and guidance on tolerancing.

Written by a member of the ISO committee and a former college lecturer, the Manual of Engineering Drawing combines up-to-the-minute technical accuracy with clear, readable explanations and numerous diagrams. This approach makes this an ideal student text for vocational courses in engineering drawing and undergraduates studying engineering design / product design.

Colin Simmons is a member of the BSI and ISO Draughting Committees and an Engineering Standards Consultant. He was formerly Standards Engineer at Lucas CAV.