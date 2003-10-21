Manual of Engineering Drawing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080473345

Manual of Engineering Drawing

2nd Edition

to British and International Standards

Authors: Colin Simmons Dennis Maguire
eBook ISBN: 9780080473345
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 21st October 2003
Page Count: 320
Description

The Manual of Engineering Drawing has long been recognised as the student and practising engineer's guide to producing engineering drawings that comply with ISO and British Standards. The information in this book is equally applicable to any CAD application or manual drawing. The second edition is fully in line with the requirements of the new British Standard BS8888: 2002, and will help engineers, lecturers and students with the transition to the new standards.

BS8888 is fully based on the relevant ISO standards, so this book is also ideal for an international readership. The comprehensive scope of this book encompasses topics including orthographic, isometric and oblique projections, electric and hydraulic diagrams, welding and adhesive symbols, and guidance on tolerancing.

Written by a member of the ISO committee and a former college lecturer, the Manual of Engineering Drawing combines up-to-the-minute technical accuracy with clear, readable explanations and numerous diagrams. This approach makes this an ideal student text for vocational courses in engineering drawing and undergraduates studying engineering design / product design.

Colin Simmons is a member of the BSI and ISO Draughting Committees and an Engineering Standards Consultant. He was formerly Standards Engineer at Lucas CAV.

Key Features

  • Fully in line with the latest ISO Standards
  • A textbook and reference guide for students and engineers involved in design engineering and product design
  • Written by a former lecturer and a current member of the relevant standards committees

Readership

Undergraduate and vocational students of engineering / product design; engineering designers.

Table of Contents

Preface; Drawing office management and organisation; Product development and computer aided design; CAD applications; Principles of first and third angle orthographic projection; Linework and lettering; Three dimensional illustrations using isometric and oblique projections; Drawing layouts and simplified methods; Sections and sectional views; Geometrical constructions and tangency; Loci applications; True lengths and auxiliary views; Conic sections and interpenetratation of solids; Development of patterns from sheet materials; Dimensioning principles; Screw threads and conventional representations; Nuts, bolts, screws and washers; Keys and keyways; Worked examples in machine drawings; Limits and fits; Geometrical tolerances and datum systems; Application of geometrical tolerances; Maximum material and least material principles; Coordinate and true positional tolerances; Cams and gears; Springs; Welding and welding symbols; Engineering diagrams; Bearings and applied technology; Engineering adhesives; Related standards; Production drawings; Drawing solutions; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080473345

About the Author

Colin Simmons

Colin H. Simmons is an international engineering standards consultant and a member of numerous BSI and ISO committees dealing with technical product documentation and specifications. He is a former practising mechanical design engineer and author of many publications on engineering drawing, product specification and standards.

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineering Standards Consultant, UK

Dennis Maguire

Dennis E. Maguire was a design engineer and senior lecturer at Southall College, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Lecturer, Southall College, UK

