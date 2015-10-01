Manual of Critical Care Nursing
7th Edition
Nursing Interventions and Collaborative Management
Description
The compact, yet comprehensive, Manual of Critical Care Nursing: Nursing Interventions and Collaborative Management, 7th Edition is your students’a go-to reference forto help you provide safe, high-quality nursing care in the clinicalcritical care settings. Written in an abbreviated outline format, this easy-to-use Manual presents essential information on more than 75 disorders and conditions, as well as concepts relevant to caring for all critically ill patients and functioning in the critical care environment. Award-winning clinical nurse specialist Marianne Baird separates the content first by body system and then by disorder, with each disorder including a brief description of pathophysiology, assessment, diagnostic testing, collaborative management, nursing diagnoses, desired outcomes, nursing interventions, and patient teaching and rehabilitation. With the latest NANDA-I nursing diagnoses and new sections on Bariatric Considerations and Caring for the Elderly, this practical manual is designed to help critical care nurses and nursing students better care for any critically ill patient.
Key Features
- Coverage of more than 75 disorders most commonly seen in critical care units.
- Consistent, easy-to-use format facilitates quick reference so you can find information exactly where you expect it to be.
- Portable size makes it ideal for use in the unit or bedside, and is also easy to carry on campus.
- Research Briefs boxes present abstracts of selected research studies and emphasize the use of evidence to guide care recommendations.
- NANDA-approved diagnoses are marked with an icon to familiarize you with NANDA terminology.
- Chapters mirror a practicing nurse’s approach to patient care, making it quicker and easier to find information.
- Diagnostic Tests tables highlight the definition, purpose, and abnormal findings for each test.
- Collaborative Management tables concisely summarize relevant performance measures while incorporating the best available patient care guidelines.
- Safety Alert! and High Alert! icons call attention to issues important to a patient’s safety.
- Chapter outlines display major heads, care plans, and their respective page numbers - and provide easy access to disorders.
Table of Contents
1. General Concepts in Caring for the Critically Ill
2. Managing the Critical Care Environment
3. Trauma
4. Respiratory Disorders
5. Cardiac and Vascular Disorders
6. Renal Failure
7. Neurologic Disorders
8. Endocrinologic Disorders
9. Gastrointestinal Disorders
10. Hematologic/Immunologic Disorders
11. Complex Special Situations
Appendixes
1. Heart and Breath Sounds
2. Glasgow Coma Scale
3. Cranial Nerves: Assessment and Dysfunctions
4. Major Deep Tendon (Muscle-Stretch) Reflexes
5. Major Superficial (Cutaneous) Reflexes
6. Inotropic and Vasoactive Medication Infusions
7. Sample Relaxation Technique
8. Abbreviations Used in this Manual
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 1st October 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323187794
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187893
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187923
About the Author
Marianne Baird
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Acute Care; Magnet Program Coordinator, Center for Nursing Excellence, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta, GA