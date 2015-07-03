Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323188029, 9780323188043

Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology

5th Edition

Authors: Francis Smith Larry Tilley Mark Oyama Meg Sleeper
eBook ISBN: 9780323188043
eBook ISBN: 9780323188036
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188029
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2015
Page Count: 472
Description

The most effective, practical approach to the recognition and management of cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary medicine, Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology, 5th Edition walks readers through the challenges and conditions encountered in everyday practice. This completely revised and updated edition includes vital information on diagnostic modalities and techniques, therapeutic options, surgical procedures, and pharmaceutical management of the dog and cat cardiac patient. A new chapter on genetic and biomarker testing and a new chapter on nutrition surrounding cardiovascular disease ensure practitioners are well-equipped to handle every aspect of cardiac care in small animals.

Key Features

  • The latest coverage on common cardiovascular disorders and practical treatment methods addresses topics, such as: cardiac failure, cardiac arrhythmias, conduction disturbances, cardiopulmonary arrest, and more.
  • Easy-to-follow organization separates content into three sections that build on each other — Section 1: Diagnosis of Heart Disease; Section 2: Cardiovascular Disease; Section 3: Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease.
  • Extensive art program contains vivid illustrations, clinical photographs, and color Doppler images.
  • Drug formulary appendix features a list of commonly used cardiopulmonary drugs, along with formulations, indications, and dosages (for both dogs and cats).
  • Streamlined text, bullet points, and helpful boxes help to highlight the most important clinical content.
  • Highlighted key points spotlight key information, diagnosis considerations, clinical tips and more.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Diagnosis of Heart Disease    
1. The History of Physical Examination
2. Radiology of the Heart
3. Electrocardiography
4. Echocardiography and Doppler Ultrasound
5. Special Diagnostic Techniques for Evaluation of Cardiac Disease
6. Laboratory Diagnosis of Cardiac Disease NEW!
Section 2: Cardiovascular Diseases    
7. Acquired Valvular Disease
8. Canine Cardiomyopathy
9. Feline Cardiomyopathy
10. Cor Pulmonale & Pulmonary Thromboembolism
11. Canine and Feline Heartworm Disease
12. Cardiac Tumors and Pericardial Disease
13. Congenital Heart Disease
14. Cardiovascular Disorders in Systemic Diseases
15. Systemic Hypertension
Section 3: Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease  
16. Pathophysiology and Therapy of Heart Failure
17. Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Conduction Disturbances
18. Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Resuscitation
19. Emergency Management and Critical Care
20. Anesthesia of the Cardiac Patient
21. Cardiac Surgery
22. Pacemaker Therapy
23. Nutrition and Cardiac Disease NEW!
Appendices      
1. Canine Breed Predilections for Heart Disease
2. Available Canine and Feline Genetic Tests for Breed-Specific Cardiac Disease NEW!
3. Breed-Specific Cardiac Conditions for Dogs and Cats NEW!
4. Genetic Testing Centers NEW!
5. Common Cardiovascular Drugs
6. New Guidelines for CPR NEW!
7. Echocardiographic Normals by Body Weight & Breed
8. Chief Classification System of Canine Congestive Heart Failure
Index

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323188043
eBook ISBN:
9780323188036
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323188029

About the Author

Francis Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, VetMed Consultants, Inc., Lexington, MA; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University, North Grafton, MA

Larry Tilley

Affiliations and Expertise

President, VetMed Consultants, Inc., Consultant, New Mexico Veterinary Specialty Referral Center, Santa Fe, NM

Mark Oyama

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Studies, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Meg Sleeper

Meg Sleeper, VMD, is a Clinical Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Cardiology, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL, USA

