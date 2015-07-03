Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology
5th Edition
Description
The most effective, practical approach to the recognition and management of cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary medicine, Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology, 5th Edition walks readers through the challenges and conditions encountered in everyday practice. This completely revised and updated edition includes vital information on diagnostic modalities and techniques, therapeutic options, surgical procedures, and pharmaceutical management of the dog and cat cardiac patient. A new chapter on genetic and biomarker testing and a new chapter on nutrition surrounding cardiovascular disease ensure practitioners are well-equipped to handle every aspect of cardiac care in small animals.
Key Features
- The latest coverage on common cardiovascular disorders and practical treatment methods addresses topics, such as: cardiac failure, cardiac arrhythmias, conduction disturbances, cardiopulmonary arrest, and more.
- Easy-to-follow organization separates content into three sections that build on each other — Section 1: Diagnosis of Heart Disease; Section 2: Cardiovascular Disease; Section 3: Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease.
- Extensive art program contains vivid illustrations, clinical photographs, and color Doppler images.
- Drug formulary appendix features a list of commonly used cardiopulmonary drugs, along with formulations, indications, and dosages (for both dogs and cats).
- Streamlined text, bullet points, and helpful boxes help to highlight the most important clinical content.
- Highlighted key points spotlight key information, diagnosis considerations, clinical tips and more.
Table of Contents
1. The History of Physical Examination
2. Radiology of the Heart
3. Electrocardiography
4. Echocardiography and Doppler Ultrasound
5. Special Diagnostic Techniques for Evaluation of Cardiac Disease
6. Laboratory Diagnosis of Cardiac Disease NEW!
Section 2: Cardiovascular Diseases
7. Acquired Valvular Disease
8. Canine Cardiomyopathy
9. Feline Cardiomyopathy
10. Cor Pulmonale & Pulmonary Thromboembolism
11. Canine and Feline Heartworm Disease
12. Cardiac Tumors and Pericardial Disease
13. Congenital Heart Disease
14. Cardiovascular Disorders in Systemic Diseases
15. Systemic Hypertension
Section 3: Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
16. Pathophysiology and Therapy of Heart Failure
17. Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Conduction Disturbances
18. Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Resuscitation
19. Emergency Management and Critical Care
20. Anesthesia of the Cardiac Patient
21. Cardiac Surgery
22. Pacemaker Therapy
23. Nutrition and Cardiac Disease NEW!
Appendices
1. Canine Breed Predilections for Heart Disease
2. Available Canine and Feline Genetic Tests for Breed-Specific Cardiac Disease NEW!
3. Breed-Specific Cardiac Conditions for Dogs and Cats NEW!
4. Genetic Testing Centers NEW!
5. Common Cardiovascular Drugs
6. New Guidelines for CPR NEW!
7. Echocardiographic Normals by Body Weight & Breed
8. Chief Classification System of Canine Congestive Heart Failure
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 3rd July 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188043
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188036
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323188029
About the Author
Francis Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, VetMed Consultants, Inc., Lexington, MA; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University, North Grafton, MA
Larry Tilley
Affiliations and Expertise
President, VetMed Consultants, Inc., Consultant, New Mexico Veterinary Specialty Referral Center, Santa Fe, NM
Mark Oyama
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Studies, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Meg Sleeper
Meg Sleeper, VMD, is a Clinical Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Cardiology, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL, USA