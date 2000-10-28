Manual of Asthma Management
2nd Edition
Description
This unique manual provides comprehensive, practical, and easily accessible guidelines on the key points of asthma management in both adults and children. The updated 2nd edition incorporates the most recent national and international guidelines for the care of asthmatic patients, with vital information on how to address clinical issues while emphasizing essential basic science in diagnosing, managing, and treating asthma.
Table of Contents
EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS OF ASTHMA
1 Definition, classification, epidemiology and risk factors
2 Natural history
3 Pathogenesis
DIAGNOSIS AND INVESTIGATIONS OF ASTHMA
4 Triggers of asthma
5 Diagnosis in children
6 Diagnosis in adults
7 Pulmonary function tests
8 Provocation tests
9 Investigations of allergy
10 Examination of sputum, exhaled gases and nasal cytology
11 Bronchoalveolar lavage and bronchial biopsies
ASSESSMENT AND TREATMENT OF ASTHMA
12 Assessment of asthma control: symptoms, drug use, PEF, severity
13 Assessment of asthma control: quality of life
14 Assessment of asthma control: markers of inflammation
15 Primary prevention of asthma
16 Secondary allergen avoidance measures
17 Corticosteroids
18 Anti-allergic drugs
19 Immunosuppressive agents
20 Mediator antagonists and other new agents
21 Bronchodilators
22 Delivery systems
23 Immunotherapy
24 Other forms of treatment
25 Patient education
26 Self-management plans
27 Assessment of compliance
MANAGEMENT OF ASTHMA
28 General principles
29 Management of chronic asthma in children
30 Management of acute asthma in children
31 Management of chronic asthma in adults
32 Management of acute asthma in adults
33 Specific problems: occupational asthma
34 Specific problems: asthma induced by aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
35 Specific problems: allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis
36 Specific problems: exercise-induced asthma
37 Specific problems: nocturnal asthma
38 Specific problems: asthma in pregnancy and pre-menses
39 Specific problems: corticosteroids resistant asthma
40 Specific problems: psychological factors
41 Specific problems: gastro-oesophageal reflux and asthma
42 Specific problems: cough
43 Specific problems: chronic rhinosinusitis and asthma
44 Specific problems: food allergy in asthma
45 Specific problems: difficult asthma
46 Specific problems: steroid-induced side effects
47 Acute complications of asthma
48 Chronic complications of asthma
RUNNING AN ASTHMA SERVICE
49 Primary care
50 Hospital practice
51 Audit in asthma
52 Economics of asthma
Details
No. of pages: 704
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2001
- Published:
- 28th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702025297
About the Author
Paul O'Byrne
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, Head Division of Respiratory Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Neil Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, West Glasgow Hospitals University Trust, Glasgow, Scotland, UK