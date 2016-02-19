Manual Gearbox Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750604178, 9780080523309

Manual Gearbox Design

1st Edition

Authors: ALEC STOKES
eBook ISBN: 9780080523309
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750604178
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th March 1992
Page Count: 200
Description

A must-have book for anyone designing manual gearboxes, based on 40 years of industrial experience.

Readership

Gear and gearbox designers; automotive engineers

About the Author

ALEC STOKES

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired from Lotus

Reviews

'This is a well done book...This book certainly belongs in every library supporting gear and gearbox design activities. In addition, engineers doing gearbox design will find this a useful reference.' Manufacturing Competitiveness Frontiers

Ratings and Reviews

