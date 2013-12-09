2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Public Health category!

From the difficult to diagnose to the difficult to treat, Mansons Tropical Diseases prepares you to effectively handle whatever your patients may have contracted. Featuring an internationally recognized editorial team, global contributors, and expert authors, this revised and updated medical reference book provides you with the latest coverage on parasitic and infectious diseases from around the world.

"This book functions both as a text book and a reference manual but remains eminently readable." Reviewed by British Journal of Hospital Medicine, Jul 2015

"..strongly recommended, excellent quality, signature book on Tropical Medicine for everyone working in this field." Reviewed by Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease, March 2015