Manson's Tropical Diseases - 23rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702051012, 9780702053061

Manson's Tropical Diseases

23rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Jeremy Farrar Peter Hotez Thomas Junghanss Gagandeep Kang David Lalloo Nicholas White
eBook ISBN: 9780702053061
eBook ISBN: 9780702057700
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702051012
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 9th December 2013
Page Count: 1360
Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Public Health category!

From the difficult to diagnose to the difficult to treat, Mansons Tropical Diseases prepares you to effectively handle whatever your patients may have contracted. Featuring an internationally recognized editorial team, global contributors, and expert authors, this revised and updated medical reference book provides you with the latest coverage on parasitic and infectious diseases from around the world.

"This book functions both as a text book and a reference manual but remains eminently readable." Reviewed by British Journal of Hospital Medicine, Jul 2015

"..strongly recommended, excellent quality, signature book on Tropical Medicine for everyone working in this field." Reviewed by Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease, March 2015

Key Features

  • Incorporate the latest therapies into your practice, such as recently approved drugs and new treatment options.
  • Find what you need easily and apply it quickly with highlighted key information, convenient boxes and tables, extensive cross-referencing, and clinical management diagrams.

Table of Contents

1 History of tropical medicine, and medicine in the tropics

Section 1: Public Health & Economics

2 Global health

3 Global health governance and tropical diseases

4 The Economic Case for Devoting Public Resources to Health

Section 2: Health Research and Ethics

5 Ethics and Tropical Diseases: Some Global Considerations

Section 3: Epidemiology

6 Issues and challenges of public-health research in developing countries

Section 4: Clinical assessment

7 Emergency and intensive care medicine in resource poor settings

8 Ultrasound in tropical medicine

Section 5: Viral Infection

9 HIV: Epidemiology in the Tropics

10 Clinical Features and Management of HIV/AIDS

11 HIV/AIDS in children

12 HIV/AIDS prevention

13 Viral hepatitis

14 Arbovirus infections

15 Dengue

16 Viral hemorrhagic fevers

17 Rabies

18 Rotavirus and other viral diarrhea

19 Respiratory viruses and atypical bacteria

20 Viral Exanthems

21 Virus infections of the nervous system

Section 6: Bacterial Infections

22 Tropical rickettsial infections

23 Sexually transmitted infections (excluding HIV)

24 Bacterial Enteropathogens (Shigella, dystentery, cholorea, E coli)

25 Salmonella infections

26 Pneumococcal disease

27 Bacterial meningitis

28 Brucellosis

29 Noma, Actinomycosis and Nocardia

30 Bartonellosis, Cat-scratch Disease, Trench Fever, Human Erlichiosis

31 Anthrax

32 Tetanus

33 Plague

34 Melioidosis

35 Diphtheria

36 Endemic treponematosis including yaws and other spirochetes

37 Leptospirosis

Section 7: Fungal Infections

38 Fungal Infections

39 Pneumocystis jirovecii infection

Section 8: Mycobacterial Infections

40 Tuberculosis

41 Leprosy

42 Mycobacterium ulcerans disease

Section 9: Protozoan Infections

43 Malaria

44 Babesiosis

45 Human African trypanosomiasis

46 American Trypanosomiasis: Chagas Disease

47 Leishmaniasis

48 Toxoplasmosis

49 Intestinal Protozoa

50 Pathogenic and Opportunistic Free-Living Amebae: Agents of Human and Animal Disease

51 Trichomonas vaginalis

Section 10: Helminthic Infections

52 Schistosomiasis

53 Food-borne Trematodes

54 The filariases

55 Soil-transmitted Helminths (Geohelminths)

56 Echinococcosis/Hydatidosis

57 Other Cestode Infections: Intestinal cestodes, cysticercosis, other larval cestode infections

Section 11: Ectoparasites

58 Scabies

59 Louse infestation

60 Other Ectoparasites: Leeches, Myiasis and Sand fleas

Section 12: Non-communicable diseases in the tropics

61 Non-Communicable Diseases: Equity, Action & Targets

62 Cardiovascular and vascular disease in the tropics including stroke, hypertension and ischemic heart disease

63 Diabetes in the tropics

64 Cancer in the tropics

65 Hematological diseases in the tropics

66 Renal disease in the tropics

67 Ophthalmology in the tropics and subtropics

68 Dermatological problems

69 Musculoskeletal disorders

70 Respiratory problems in the tropics

71 Tropical Neurology

72 Psychiatry

73 Tropical Oral Health

Section 13: Environmental Disorders

74 Environmental Stress

75 Venomous and poisonous animals

76 Plant poisons and traditional medicines

Section 14: Nutrition

77 Nutrition-associated Disease

78 Obesity in the tropics

Section 15: Maternal/child health

79 Obstetrics in the tropics

80 Pediatrics in the tropics

Appendices -

A1 Clinical laboratory diagnosis

A2 Parasitic Protozoa

A3 Medical helminthology

A4 Medical acarology and entomology

A5 Sources of Information in Tropical Medicine

About the Author

Jeremy Farrar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK; Director, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, Wellcome Trust Major Overseas Programme, South East Asia Infectious Disease Clinical Research Network, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Peter Hotez

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Professor, Pediatrics and Molecular & Virology and Microbiology, Head, Section of Pediatric Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics, Director, Sabin Vaccine Institute and Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, President, Sabin Vaccine Institute, Houston, Texas, USA

Thomas Junghanss

Affiliations and Expertise

apl Professor and Head, Section Clinical Tropical Medicine, Department of Infectious Diseases, University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany

Gagandeep Kang

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Gastrointestinal Sciences, Christian Medical College, Vellore, India

David Lalloo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Tropical Medicine, Dean of Clinical Sciences and International Public Health, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, UK

Nicholas White

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Tropical Medicine, Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand; Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

