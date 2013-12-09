Manson's Tropical Diseases
From the difficult to diagnose to the difficult to treat, Mansons Tropical Diseases prepares you to effectively handle whatever your patients may have contracted. Featuring an internationally recognized editorial team, global contributors, and expert authors, this revised and updated medical reference book provides you with the latest coverage on parasitic and infectious diseases from around the world.
"This book functions both as a text book and a reference manual but remains eminently readable." Reviewed by British Journal of Hospital Medicine, Jul 2015
"..strongly recommended, excellent quality, signature book on Tropical Medicine for everyone working in this field." Reviewed by Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease, March 2015
- Incorporate the latest therapies into your practice , such as recently approved drugs and new treatment options.
- Find what you need easily and apply it quickly with highlighted key information, convenient boxes and tables, extensive cross-referencing, and clinical management diagrams.
1 History of tropical medicine, and medicine in the tropics
Section 1: Public Health & Economics
2 Global health
3 Global health governance and tropical diseases
4 The Economic Case for Devoting Public Resources to Health
Section 2: Health Research and Ethics
5 Ethics and Tropical Diseases: Some Global Considerations
Section 3: Epidemiology
6 Issues and challenges of public-health research in developing countries
Section 4: Clinical assessment
7 Emergency and intensive care medicine in resource poor settings
8 Ultrasound in tropical medicine
Section 5: Viral Infection
9 HIV: Epidemiology in the Tropics
10 Clinical Features and Management of HIV/AIDS
11 HIV/AIDS in children
12 HIV/AIDS prevention
13 Viral hepatitis
14 Arbovirus infections
15 Dengue
16 Viral hemorrhagic fevers
17 Rabies
18 Rotavirus and other viral diarrhea
19 Respiratory viruses and atypical bacteria
20 Viral Exanthems
21 Virus infections of the nervous system
Section 6: Bacterial Infections
22 Tropical rickettsial infections
23 Sexually transmitted infections (excluding HIV)
24 Bacterial Enteropathogens (Shigella, dystentery, cholorea, E coli)
25 Salmonella infections
26 Pneumococcal disease
27 Bacterial meningitis
28 Brucellosis
29 Noma, Actinomycosis and Nocardia
30 Bartonellosis, Cat-scratch Disease, Trench Fever, Human Erlichiosis
31 Anthrax
32 Tetanus
33 Plague
34 Melioidosis
35 Diphtheria
36 Endemic treponematosis including yaws and other spirochetes
37 Leptospirosis
Section 7: Fungal Infections
38 Fungal Infections
39 Pneumocystis jirovecii infection
Section 8: Mycobacterial Infections
40 Tuberculosis
41 Leprosy
42 Mycobacterium ulcerans disease
Section 9: Protozoan Infections
43 Malaria
44 Babesiosis
45 Human African trypanosomiasis
46 American Trypanosomiasis: Chagas Disease
47 Leishmaniasis
48 Toxoplasmosis
49 Intestinal Protozoa
50 Pathogenic and Opportunistic Free-Living Amebae: Agents of Human and Animal Disease
51 Trichomonas vaginalis
Section 10: Helminthic Infections
52 Schistosomiasis
53 Food-borne Trematodes
54 The filariases
55 Soil-transmitted Helminths (Geohelminths)
56 Echinococcosis/Hydatidosis
57 Other Cestode Infections: Intestinal cestodes, cysticercosis, other larval cestode infections
Section 11: Ectoparasites
58 Scabies
59 Louse infestation
60 Other Ectoparasites: Leeches, Myiasis and Sand fleas
Section 12: Non-communicable diseases in the tropics
61 Non-Communicable Diseases: Equity, Action & Targets
62 Cardiovascular and vascular disease in the tropics including stroke, hypertension and ischemic heart disease
63 Diabetes in the tropics
64 Cancer in the tropics
65 Hematological diseases in the tropics
66 Renal disease in the tropics
67 Ophthalmology in the tropics and subtropics
68 Dermatological problems
69 Musculoskeletal disorders
70 Respiratory problems in the tropics
71 Tropical Neurology
72 Psychiatry
73 Tropical Oral Health
Section 13: Environmental Disorders
74 Environmental Stress
75 Venomous and poisonous animals
76 Plant poisons and traditional medicines
Section 14: Nutrition
77 Nutrition-associated Disease
78 Obesity in the tropics
Section 15: Maternal/child health
79 Obstetrics in the tropics
80 Pediatrics in the tropics
Appendices -
A1 Clinical laboratory diagnosis
A2 Parasitic Protozoa
A3 Medical helminthology
A4 Medical acarology and entomology
A5 Sources of Information in Tropical Medicine
Jeremy Farrar
Professor of Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK; Director, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, Wellcome Trust Major Overseas Programme, South East Asia Infectious Disease Clinical Research Network, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Peter Hotez
Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Professor, Pediatrics and Molecular & Virology and Microbiology, Head, Section of Pediatric Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics, Director, Sabin Vaccine Institute and Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, President, Sabin Vaccine Institute, Houston, Texas, USA
Thomas Junghanss
apl Professor and Head, Section Clinical Tropical Medicine, Department of Infectious Diseases, University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
Gagandeep Kang
Professor, Gastrointestinal Sciences, Christian Medical College, Vellore, India
David Lalloo
Professor of Tropical Medicine, Dean of Clinical Sciences and International Public Health, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, UK
Nicholas White
Professor of Tropical Medicine, Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand; Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK