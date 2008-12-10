Manson's Tropical Diseases
22nd Edition
Expert Consult Basic
Description
From the difficult to diagnose to the difficult to treat, be prepared for whatever your patients bring back. The revised and updated 22nd edition of Manson’s Tropical Diseases provides you with the latest coverage on emerging and re-emerging diseases from around the world, such as multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis and malaria, the avian flu, and more. Boxes and tables highlight key information on current therapies. And now, as an Expert Consult title, you can access the information you need online as well as in print!
Key Features
- Covers every aspect of Tropical Medicine in detail, not just infections.
- Takes both a system-based and a disease approach, with extensive cross-referencing to minimize duplication.
- Includes a strong clinical focus, emphasized by clinical management diagrams.
- Features leading experts in the field, with contributions from clinicians who are based full-time in the tropics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 10th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416044703
About the Authors
Gordon Cook
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Centre for Infectious Diseases, Royal Free and University College London Medical School, London, UK; President, The Fellowship of Postgraduate Medicine, London, UK; President Elect, History of Medicine Section, Royal Society of Medicine, UK; President, The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene(1993-1995); Formerly: Professor of Medicine, the Universities of Zambia, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Papua New Guinea; Consultant Physician at University College Hospitals Trust, Hospital for Topical Diseases, London; St. Luke's Hospital for the Clergy and Senior Lecturer at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK
Alimuddin Zumla
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Infectious Disease and International Health, University College London, Royal Free and University College, London Medical School; Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases and International Health, Windeyer Institute of Medical Sciences, University College London, London, UK; Honorary Consultant in Infectious Diseases, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London, UK; Honorary consultant physician, St. Luke’s Hospital for the Clergy, London; Honorary Professor, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK; Honorary Professor, Centre for International Child Health, Institute of Child Health, London, UK; Visiting Professor, University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia; Honorary Professor, University of Cape Town, Department of Medicine, Cape Town, South Africa, Member of Court of Governors, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK; Formerly, Associate Professor, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, School of Medicine and Public Health, Houston, TX, USA; Vice President and Council Member, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine, London, UK (2003-2006)
Reviews
"This is an iconic book that has survived for over a century...Attractive, compact as it can be and more colourful than before. The malaria chapter of over 100 pages is a classic – on its own worth purchasing the book – no other tropical book can match this one."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.