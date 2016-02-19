Man's Impact on Climate
1st Edition
Man’s Impact on Climate provides a technical review of various aspects of climate change. It deals not only with the general aspects of climate change but also with the climate/food and climate/energy interactions.
This book is divided into three parts. The first part explores climate history, climate theory, and climate modeling. This part also offers climate models in which results from past climate events can be verified with paleoclimatic methods; hence, they serve as guides for interpreting future climate simulations.
The second part deals with the external causes of climate change that are induced by man, such as altering the composition of the atmosphere, adding heat to the system and changing the characteristics of the earth’s surface. The third and last part focuses on the future climate and potential consequences of climatic changes. It also offers a few constructive solutions in reference to the carbon dioxide problem. Scientists and government officials involved in climate research may find this book valuable.
Part I Climate History, Theory and Modeling
Entropy and climate
Can climate history repeat itself? Possible climatic warming and the case of paleoclimatic warm phases
Climatic changes during the last three interglacials
On the problem of multiple time scales in climate modeling
Sensitivity studies of climate involving changes in C02 concentration
Analysis of a simple climate system
Atmospheric boundary layer processes and their parameterization in climate models
Modeling oceanic transport in studies of climate response to pollution
Use of oceanic tracers to determine the uptake of excess C02 into the ocean
Part II Mechanisms of Man's Impact
The influence of trace substances on the atmospheric energy budget
The carbon cycle, the missing sink, and future C02 levels in the atmosphere
Man's impact on the earth's vegetation cover and its effects on carbon cycle and climate
Modeling man's impact on the subsystem atmosphere-biosphere of the global carbon cycle
Large-scale distribution of gaseous and Particulate sulfur compounds and its impact on climate
Man-made perturbation of the nitrogen cycle and its possible impact on climate
The consequences of increasing CFM concentrations for chemical reactions in the stratosphere and their impact on climate
Possible changes of planetary albedo due to aerosol particles
The impact of waste heat on the atmospheric circulation
Modeling the impact of large-scale energy conversion systems on global climate
Part III Potential Consequences and the Future Climate
Energy demand and global climate change
Carbon dioxide as a constraint for global energy scenarios
Constructive solutions to the C02 problem
Potential consequences of a global warming
Index
