Manned Spacecraft Design Principles
1st Edition
Description
Manned Spacecraft Design Principles presents readers with a brief, to-the-point primer that includes a detailed introduction to the information required at the preliminary design stage of a manned space transportation system.
In the process of developing the preliminary design, the book covers content not often discussed in a standard aerospace curriculum, including atmospheric entry dynamics, space launch dynamics, hypersonic flow fields, hypersonic heat transfer, and skin friction, along with the economic aspects of space flight.
Key concepts relating to human factors and crew support systems are also included, providing users with a comprehensive guide on how to make informed choices from an array of competing options. The text can be used in conjunction with Pasquale Sforza's, Commercial Aircraft Design Principles to form a complete course in Aircraft/Spacecraft Design.
Key Features
- Presents a brief, to-the-point primer that includes a detailed introduction to the information required at the preliminary design stage of a manned space transportation system
- Involves the reader in the preliminary design of a modern manned spacecraft and associated launch vehicle
- Includes key concepts relating to human factors and crew support systems
- Contains standard, empirical, and classical methods in support of the design process
- Culminates in the preparation of a professional quality design report
Readership
System and subsystem engineers, spacecraft equipment designers, spacecraft operators, space scientists, students in aerospace engineering
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Introduction and Outline of a Spacecraft Design Report
- I.1 Subjects Covered
- I.2 An Approach for a Design Course
- I.3 Suggestions for Report Preparation
- Chapter 1. Manned Spaceflight
- Abstract
- 1.1 Where Space Begins
- 1.2 Staying in Space
- 1.3 Getting into Space
- 1.4 The First Fifty Years of Human Spaceflight
- 1.5 The Near Future of Human Spaceflight
- 1.6 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 2. Earth’s Atmosphere
- Abstract
- 2.1 The Atmospheric Environment
- 2.2 Equation of State and Hydrostatic Equilibrium
- 2.3 The 1976 U.S. Standard Atmosphere Model
- 2.4 Flow Properties Using the Atmospheric Models
- 2.5 Tables of Atmospheric Properties
- 2.6 Other Model Atmospheres
- 2.7 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 3. The Space Environment
- Abstract
- 3.1 Gravitational Effects
- 3.2 Gas Density and Drag Effects
- 3.3 The Sun
- 3.4 The Magnetic Field
- 3.5 Van Allen Radiation Belts
- 3.6 The Ionosphere
- 3.7 Meteoroids and Orbital Debris
- 3.8 Spacecraft Charging
- 3.9 Useful Constants, Acronyms, and Conversions
- 3.10 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 4. Manned Hypersonic Missions in the Atmosphere
- Abstract
- 4.1 Transatmospheric Manned Missions
- 4.2 Transatmospheric Vehicles
- 4.3 Flight Trajectories in the Atmosphere
- 4.4 Reusable Spaceplane Design Issues
- 4.5 Transatmospheric Flight Missions in the Near Future
- 4.6 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 5. Orbital Mechanics
- Abstract
- 5.1 Space Mission Geometry
- 5.2 Energy and Angular Momentum in Orbits
- 5.3 Orbital Transfer for Atmospheric Entry
- 5.4 The Ground Track of an Orbit
- 5.5 The Spacecraft Horizon
- 5.6 Interplanetary Trajectories
- 5.7 Constants and Conversion Factors
- 5.8 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 6. Atmospheric Entry Mechanics
- Abstract
- 6.1 General Equations of Motion
- 6.2 Gliding Entry Trajectories
- 6.3 Deceleration During Entry
- 6.4 Heating During Entry
- 6.5 Ballistic Entry
- 6.6 Gliding Entry
- 6.7 Low-Speed Return and Recovery: Parachutes
- 6.8 Low-Speed Return and Recovery: Spaceplanes
- 6.9 Summary of Constants and Parameters
- 6.10 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 7. Launch Mechanics
- Abstract
- 7.1 General Equations for Launch Vehicles
- 7.2 Thrust, Lift, and Drag for a Simplified Boost Analysis
- 7.3 The Nondimensional Equations of Motion
- 7.4 Simplified Boost Analysis with Constant Thrust and Zero Lift and Drag
- 7.5 Staging of Rockets
- 7.6 Longitudinal Stability of Launch Vehicles
- 7.7 General Launch Vehicle Design Considerations
- 7.8 Summary of Constants and Parameters
- 7.9 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 8. Spacecraft Flight Mechanics
- Abstract
- 8.1 Space Vehicle Flight Mechanics and Performance Analysis
- 8.2 Hypersonic Aerodynamics
- 8.3 Blunt Bodies in Hypersonic Flight
- 8.4 Slender Bodies in Hypersonic Flight
- 8.5 Thermodynamic Properties of Air
- 8.6 Dynamics of Spacecraft
- 8.7 Spacecraft Control Systems
- 8.8 Summary of Constants and Conversion Factors
- 8.9 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 9. Thermal Protection Systems
- Abstract
- 9.1 Basic Stagnation Point Heat Transfer Correlations
- 9.2 Approximate Air Chemistry
- 9.3 Stagnation Point Heat Transfer
- 9.4 Heat Transfer Around a Hemispherical Nose
- 9.5 Heat Transfer Around a Spherically Capped Cone
- 9.6 Heat Shields for Reentry Vehicles
- 9.7 Heat Transfer Similarity Parameters
- 9.8 Heat Shield Development and Practical Applications
- 9.9 Constants, Conversions, and TPS Acronyms
- 9.10 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 10. Spacecraft Configuration Design
- Abstract
- 10.1 The Spacecraft Environment and Its Effect on Design
- 10.2 EC and LS Systems
- 10.3 Structure, Propulsion, Power, and Control Systems
- 10.4 Crew Support Systems
- 10.5 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 11. Safety, Reliability, and Risk Assessment
- Abstract
- 11.1 System Safety and Reliability
- 11.2 Apportioning Mission Reliability
- 11.3 The Reliability Function
- 11.4 Failure Rate Models and Reliability Estimation
- 11.5 Apportionment Goals
- 11.6 Overview of Probabilistic Risk Assessment
- 11.7 Top Functional Failures of Spacecraft
- 11.8 PRA of the Space Shuttle
- 11.9 Crew Flight Safety
- 11.10 Human Factors in Risk Management
- 11.11 The Weibull Distribution
- 11.12 Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 12. Economic Aspects of Space Access
- Abstract
- 12.1 Elements of Spacecraft Cost
- 12.2 Costs of the Apollo Program
- 12.3 Costs of the Space Shuttle Program
- 12.4 Price Per Pound to Orbit
- 12.5 Components of Launch Cost
- 12.6 Cost Estimation Relations
- 12.7 Nomenclature
- References
- Appendix A. Hypersonic Aerodynamics
- A.1 One-Dimensional Flow Relations
- A.2 Normal Shocks
- A.3 Stagnation Pressure on a Body in Hypersonic Flow
- A.4 Oblique Shocks
- A.5 Small Disturbance Theory
- A.6 Prandtl–Meyer Expansion
- A.7 Conical Flow
- A.8 Newtonian Flow
- A.9 Influence of Body Shape
- A.10 Effects of Angle of Attack
- A.11 Nomenclature
- References
- Appendix B. Spaceplane Coordinates
- B.1 Space Shuttle Orbiter
- B.2 USAF/NASA X-24C
- B.3 North American X-15
- B.4 Soviet Spaceplane Bor-4
- B.5 Northrop HL-10 Lifting Body
- B.6 Hermes Spaceplane
- B.7 Institute of Space and Astronautical Sciences HIMES Spaceplane (Japan)
- B.8 Estimated Lift Drag and Moment Data for Several Spaceplanes
- B.9 Similarities in Hypersonic Spaceplanes
- B.10 Nomenclature
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 647
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 19th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124199767
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044254
About the Author
Pasquale Sforza
Pasquale Sforza received his PhD from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1965. He has taught courses related to commercial airplane design at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and the University of Florida. His research interests include propulsion, gas dynamics, and air and space vehicle design. Dr. Sforza has also acted as Co-Editor of the Journal of Directed Energy and Book Review Editor for the AIAA Journal. His previous books include Theory of Aerospace Propulsion (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2011) and Commercial Airplane Design Principles, (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2014)
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA