Mann’s Surgery of the Foot and Ankle, 2-Volume Set - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323072427, 9780323245920

Mann’s Surgery of the Foot and Ankle, 2-Volume Set

9th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Charles Saltzman Robert B. Anderson
Editor: Michael Coughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323245920
eBook ISBN: 9781455748617
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323072427
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd October 2013
Page Count: 2336
Description

Let a "who's who" of foot and ankle surgeons take your skills to the next level! Drs. Coughlin, Saltzman, and Anderson bring you state-of-the-art, comprehensive coverage of the full range of foot and ankle disorders. Expect the best from this revised  "classic" work refreshed for a new generation in one robust multimedia resource.

Key Features

  • Achieve the best possible outcomes with authoritative answers on every major aspect of the treatment and management of foot and ankle disorders and diseases! With content covering biomechanics, examination, diagnosis, non-operative and operative treatment, and post-operative management, you have all the guidance you need to offer optimal care to your patients.

Table of Contents

Part I: General Considerations

1. Biomechanics of the Foot and Ankle

2. Principles of the Physical Examination of the Foot and Ankle

3. Imaging of the Foot and Ankle

4. Conservative Treatment of the Foot

5. Anesthesia

Part II: Forefoot

6. Hallux Valgus

7. Lesser Toe Deformities

8. Keratotic Disorders of the Plantar Skin

9. Bunionettes

10. Sesamoids and Accessory Bones of the Foot

11. Toenail Abnormalities

Part III: Nerve Disorders

12. Disorders of Nerves

Part IV: Miscellaneous

13. Plantar Heel Pain

Part V: Soft Tissue Disorders of the Foot and Ankle

14. Soft Tissue Disorders of the Foot

15. Infections of the Foot

16. Dermatology of the Foot and Lower Extremity

17. Soft Tissue Reconstruction for the Foot and Ankle

18. Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors

Part VI: Arthritis, Postural Disorders, and Tendon Disorders

19. Arthritis of the Foot and Ankle

20. Treatment of Hindfoot and Midfoot Arthritis

21. Ankle Arthritis

22. Ankle Replacement

23. Ring External Fixation in the Foot and Ankle

24. Disorders of Tendons

25. Pes Planus

26. Pes Cavus

Part VII: Diabetes

27. Diabetes

28. Amputations of the Foot and Ankle

29. Lower Limb Prosthetics

Part VIII: Sports Medicine

30. Athletic Injuries to the Soft Tissues of the Foot and Ankle

31. Stress Fractures of the Foot and Ankle

32. Arthroscopy of the Foot and Ankle

Part IX: Pediatrics

33. Congenital Foot Deformities

34. Congenital and Acquired Neurologic Disorders

Part X: Trauma

35. Dislocations of the Foot

36. Pilon Fractures

37. Ankle Fractures

38. Fractures of the Calcaneus

39. Fractures and Fracture-Dislocations of the Talus

40. Fractures of the Midfoot and Forefoot

Details

About the Authors

Charles Saltzman

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Louis S. Peery MD Endowed Presidential Professor, University of Utah, University Orthopaedic Center, Salt Lake City, Utah; Past-president, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society; Vice President, International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies

Robert B. Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Foot and Ankle Service, Vice-chair, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center, OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute, Charlotte, North Carolina; Past-president, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society

About the Editor

Michael Coughlin

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Saint Alphonsus Foot and Ankle Clinic, Boise, Idaho; Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; Past-president, American Orthopedic, Foot and Ankle Society; Past-president, International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies

