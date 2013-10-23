Mann’s Surgery of the Foot and Ankle, 2-Volume Set
9th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Let a "who's who" of foot and ankle surgeons take your skills to the next level! Drs. Coughlin, Saltzman, and Anderson bring you state-of-the-art, comprehensive coverage of the full range of foot and ankle disorders. Expect the best from this revised "classic" work refreshed for a new generation in one robust multimedia resource.
Key Features
- Achieve the best possible outcomes with authoritative answers on every major aspect of the treatment and management of foot and ankle disorders and diseases! With content covering biomechanics, examination, diagnosis, non-operative and operative treatment, and post-operative management, you have all the guidance you need to offer optimal care to your patients.
Table of Contents
Part I: General Considerations
1. Biomechanics of the Foot and Ankle
2. Principles of the Physical Examination of the Foot and Ankle
3. Imaging of the Foot and Ankle
4. Conservative Treatment of the Foot
5. Anesthesia
Part II: Forefoot
6. Hallux Valgus
7. Lesser Toe Deformities
8. Keratotic Disorders of the Plantar Skin
9. Bunionettes
10. Sesamoids and Accessory Bones of the Foot
11. Toenail Abnormalities
Part III: Nerve Disorders
12. Disorders of Nerves
Part IV: Miscellaneous
13. Plantar Heel Pain
Part V: Soft Tissue Disorders of the Foot and Ankle
14. Soft Tissue Disorders of the Foot
15. Infections of the Foot
16. Dermatology of the Foot and Lower Extremity
17. Soft Tissue Reconstruction for the Foot and Ankle
18. Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors
Part VI: Arthritis, Postural Disorders, and Tendon Disorders
19. Arthritis of the Foot and Ankle
20. Treatment of Hindfoot and Midfoot Arthritis
21. Ankle Arthritis
22. Ankle Replacement
23. Ring External Fixation in the Foot and Ankle
24. Disorders of Tendons
25. Pes Planus
26. Pes Cavus
Part VII: Diabetes
27. Diabetes
28. Amputations of the Foot and Ankle
29. Lower Limb Prosthetics
Part VIII: Sports Medicine
30. Athletic Injuries to the Soft Tissues of the Foot and Ankle
31. Stress Fractures of the Foot and Ankle
32. Arthroscopy of the Foot and Ankle
Part IX: Pediatrics
33. Congenital Foot Deformities
34. Congenital and Acquired Neurologic Disorders
Part X: Trauma
35. Dislocations of the Foot
36. Pilon Fractures
37. Ankle Fractures
38. Fractures of the Calcaneus
39. Fractures and Fracture-Dislocations of the Talus
40. Fractures of the Midfoot and Forefoot
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245920
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323072427
About the Authors
Charles Saltzman
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Louis S. Peery MD Endowed Presidential Professor, University of Utah, University Orthopaedic Center, Salt Lake City, Utah; Past-president, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society; Vice President, International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies
Robert B. Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Foot and Ankle Service, Vice-chair, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center, OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute, Charlotte, North Carolina; Past-president, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society
About the Editor
Michael Coughlin
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Saint Alphonsus Foot and Ankle Clinic, Boise, Idaho; Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; Past-president, American Orthopedic, Foot and Ankle Society; Past-president, International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.