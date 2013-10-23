Mann’s Surgery of the Foot and Ankle, 2-Volume Set

Part I: General Considerations

1. Biomechanics of the Foot and Ankle

2. Principles of the Physical Examination of the Foot and Ankle

3. Imaging of the Foot and Ankle

4. Conservative Treatment of the Foot

5. Anesthesia

Part II: Forefoot

6. Hallux Valgus

7. Lesser Toe Deformities

8. Keratotic Disorders of the Plantar Skin

9. Bunionettes

10. Sesamoids and Accessory Bones of the Foot

11. Toenail Abnormalities

Part III: Nerve Disorders

12. Disorders of Nerves

Part IV: Miscellaneous

13. Plantar Heel Pain

Part V: Soft Tissue Disorders of the Foot and Ankle

14. Soft Tissue Disorders of the Foot

15. Infections of the Foot

16. Dermatology of the Foot and Lower Extremity

17. Soft Tissue Reconstruction for the Foot and Ankle

18. Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors

Part VI: Arthritis, Postural Disorders, and Tendon Disorders

19. Arthritis of the Foot and Ankle

20. Treatment of Hindfoot and Midfoot Arthritis

21. Ankle Arthritis

22. Ankle Replacement

23. Ring External Fixation in the Foot and Ankle

24. Disorders of Tendons

25. Pes Planus

26. Pes Cavus

Part VII: Diabetes

27. Diabetes

28. Amputations of the Foot and Ankle

29. Lower Limb Prosthetics

Part VIII: Sports Medicine

30. Athletic Injuries to the Soft Tissues of the Foot and Ankle

31. Stress Fractures of the Foot and Ankle

32. Arthroscopy of the Foot and Ankle

Part IX: Pediatrics

33. Congenital Foot Deformities

34. Congenital and Acquired Neurologic Disorders

Part X: Trauma

35. Dislocations of the Foot

36. Pilon Fractures

37. Ankle Fractures

38. Fractures of the Calcaneus

39. Fractures and Fracture-Dislocations of the Talus

40. Fractures of the Midfoot and Forefoot