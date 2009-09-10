Manipulative Therapy
1st Edition
Musculoskeletal Medicine
Table of Contents
1 History and fundamental principles
2 Etiology and pathogenesis
3 Functional anatomy and radiology of the spinal column
4 Diagnosis of dysfunctions of the locomotor system
5 Indications for and principles underlying individual treatment methods
6 Therapeutic techniques
7 Clinical aspects of locomotor system dysfunction (vertebrogenic disorders)
8 Prevention of locomotor system dysfunctions
9 Expert assessment of locomotor system dysfunctions
10 The place of manipulative therapy and its future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 10th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042829
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702030567
About the Author
Karel Lewit
Professor Karel Lewit is a neurologist and specialist in manual medicine of international reputation, and one of the founding members of the Prague school. He is still working and teaching as a professor in Prague. He played a decisive role in promoting manual medicine in central Europe. Doctors and physiotherapists in Germany are to this day largely taught according to his principles. He worked together with Vladimir Janda and Philip Greenman, and his postisometric relaxation (PIR) and reciprocal inhibition (RI) were developed from Mitchel’s muscle energy technique.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic