Manipulative Therapy

Professor Karel Lewit is a neurologist and specialist in manual medicine of international reputation, and one of the founding members of the Prague school. He is still working and teaching as a professor in Prague. He played a decisive role in promoting manual medicine in central Europe. Doctors and physiotherapists in Germany are to this day largely taught according to his principles. He worked together with Vladimir Janda and Philip Greenman, and his postisometric relaxation (PIR) and reciprocal inhibition (RI) were developed from Mitchel’s muscle energy technique.