Manipulative Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030567, 9780702042829

Manipulative Therapy

1st Edition

Musculoskeletal Medicine

Authors: Karel Lewit
eBook ISBN: 9780702042829
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702030567
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th September 2009
Page Count: 450
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 History and fundamental principles

2 Etiology and pathogenesis

3 Functional anatomy and radiology of the spinal column

4 Diagnosis of dysfunctions of the locomotor system

5 Indications for and principles underlying individual treatment methods

6 Therapeutic techniques

7 Clinical aspects of locomotor system dysfunction (vertebrogenic disorders)

8 Prevention of locomotor system dysfunctions

9 Expert assessment of locomotor system dysfunctions

10 The place of manipulative therapy and its future

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702042829
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702030567

About the Author

Karel Lewit

Professor Karel Lewit is a neurologist and specialist in manual medicine of international reputation, and one of the founding members of the Prague school. He is still working and teaching as a professor in Prague. He played a decisive role in promoting manual medicine in central Europe. Doctors and physiotherapists in Germany are to this day largely taught according to his principles. He worked together with Vladimir Janda and Philip Greenman, and his postisometric relaxation (PIR) and reciprocal inhibition (RI) were developed from Mitchel’s muscle energy technique.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.