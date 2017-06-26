Manikins for Textile Evaluation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction
1 Introduction to manikins
Rajkishore Nayak
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of manikins
1.3 Various applications of manikins
1.4 Book content
1.5 Future trends
1.6 Conclusions
References
Further reading
2 Types of thermal manikin
Yehu Lu, Kalev Kuklane and Chuansi Gao
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Manikin types
2.3 Features in the above manikins
2.4 Future trends
2.5 Conclusions
References
Further reading
Part II Manikins for design and display
3 Manikins in shop display
Kalesh Nath Chatterjee, Yamini Jhanji, Shelly Khanna
and Amandeep Manocha
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Visual merchandising
3.3 Classification/types of manikins for shop display
3.4 Selection of manikins
3.5 Lay plans for effective positioning of manikins in shop display
3.6 Manikins vis-a-vis conventional techniques of display
3.7 Future trends
3.8 Conclusions
Further reading
4 Evaluation of fit and size
Norsaadah Zakaria
4.1 Introduction to clothes manikins
4.2 Human anthropometrics for clothing sizing system
4.3 Apparel fit problem and satisfaction
4.4 Body shape evaluation
4.5 Manikins’ usage for fit model
4.6 Conclusions and recommendation
References
5 Evaluation of thermo-physiological comfort of clothing using manikins
Sumit Mandal, Simon Annaheim, Martin Camenzind and René M. Rossi
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Different manikins for evaluating the thermo-physiological
comfort of clothing
5.3 Evaluation and calculation methods for the thermo-physiological
comfort of clothing
5.4 Critical assessment regarding the thermo-physiological comfort of
clothing
5.5 Key issues related to the evaluation of thermo-physiological
comfort of clothing
5.6 Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
6 Evaluation of ergonomics
Asis Patnaik and Elspa M. Hovgaard
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Different manikin types and their ergonomics
6.3 Use of various software for ergonomics
6.4 Application areas
6.5 Influence of various factors
6.6 Recent trends and future directions
6.7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Further reading
7 Comparison of manikin tests with wearer trials
Rajkishore Nayak and Shadi Houshyar
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thermal manikin testing vs wearer trial
7.3 Future directions
7.4 Conclusions
References
8 Drape measurement technique using manikins with the help
of image analysis
Awadhesh Kumar Choudhary and Payal Bansal
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manikins
8.3 Manikins importance and drapability
8.4 Influencing factors of drape
8.5 Evaluation of textile materials for drapability
8.6 Conventional methods for measurement of drape of fabrics
8.7 Computer-aided drape test
8.8 Measurement of drape using image analysis on manikin
8.9 Conclusions
References
Further reading
Part III Manikins for high-performance textiles
9 Evaluation of heat and flame protective performance
of clothing using manikins
Sumit Mandal, Martin Camenzind, Simon Annaheim
and René M. Rossi
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Background of developing flash fire manikins
9.3 Design and working principle of the instrumented stationary
flash fire manikins
9.4 Design and working principle of the instrumented dynamic
flash fire manikins
9.5 Calculation of the heat and flame protective performance
of clothing by flash fire manikins
9.6 Assessment of the heat and flame protective performance
of clothing using instrumented flash fire manikins
9.7 Key issues related to the heat and flame protective performance
of clothing
9.8 Conclusions
References
10 Evaluation of steam and hot liquid splash protection using thermal
manikins and simulated tests
Yehu Lu
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Methods used for evaluation of steam hazard
10.3 Methods used for evaluation of hot liquid spray
10.4 Future trends
10.5 Conclusions
References
11 Manikins for evaluation of pressure performance
Yong-Rong Wang
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Manikins used for the evaluation of compression garment
11.3 Future trends
11.4 Conclusions
References
12 Manikins for medical textile evaluation
Monica P. Sikka
12.1 Introduction to medical textile and its evaluation
12.2 Types of manikins
12.3 Needs and opportunities for helping saving lives
12.4 Various applications of manikins
12.5 Simulation in healthcare
12.6 Benefits and limitations of using medical simulations
12.7 Designing and conducting simulation-based research using
manikins (case studies)
12.8 Future of simulation in healthcare
12.9 Conclusions
References
13 Defense applications of manikins
Ashvani Goyal
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Uses of manikins
13.3 Conclusions
References
14 Automotive applications of manikins
Rajesh Mishra
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Advanced thermal manikin systems for automotive
14.3 Testing of airbags
14.4 Computational models for automotive manikins
14.5 Thermal insulation for seated persons in vehicles
14.6 Mechanical performance (ergonomics) of manikins in automotive
14.7 Conclusions
References
Further reading
15 Thermo-physiological simulation
Agnes Psikuta, Simon Annaheim and René M. Rossi
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Concept of the thermo-physiological human simulator
15.3 Thermo-physiological human simulators available to date
15.4 Opportunities and constraints of thermo-physiological human
simulators for advanced textiles and apparel research
15.5 Conclusions
References
Part IV Associated problems, care, and maintenance and
future directions in manikins
16 Various issues, care, and maintenance of manikins
Vinod Kadam and Rajkishore Nayak
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Retail manikins
16.3 Manikins for technical applications
16.4 Troubleshooting and remedies for manikin maintenance
16.5 Dangers involved in the care and maintenance
16.6 Future trends
16.7 Sources of further information and advice
16.8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
17 Future directions in the use of manikins
Lina Zhai, René M. Rossi and Jun Li
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Modeling, simulation, and manikin applications
17.3 Future directions in the use of manikins
17.4 Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Manikins for Textile Evaluation is a key resource for all those engaged in textile and apparel development and production, and for academics engaged in research into textile science and technology. Creating garments that work with the human form, both stationary and in motion, is a complex task that requires extensive testing and evaluation.
Manikins allow for performance testing of textiles in a safe, controlled, and appropriate environment, and are a key element in developing new textile products. Everyday apparel needs to be assessed for comfort, sizing and fit, and ergonomics, while technical and protective garments require extensive safety and performance testing.
Manikins therefore range from simple representations of the human body to complex designs that simulate body temperature, sweating, and motion. Manikins are safe for use in hazardous testing environments, such as fire and flame protection, where wearer trials would be impossible.
This book provides extensive coverage of manikin-based evaluation of protective, heat and flame resistant, medical, and automotive textile applications. The role of manikins in the development of day-to-day garments is also discussed, including fit, comfort, and ergonomics.
The book is a key resource for all those engaged in textile and apparel development and production, and for academics engaged in research into textile science and technology.
Key Features
- Delivers theoretical and practical guidance on evaluation using manikins that is of benefit to anyone developing textile products
- Offers a range of perspectives on high-performance textiles from an international team of authors with diverse expertise in academic research, and textile development and manufacture
- Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of the topic from fabric construction, through product development, to the range of current and potential applications that exploit high-performance textile technology
Readership
Professionals engaged in textile product development and production, and academics whose research focuses on textile science and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 26th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009505
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009093
Reviews
"...offers a range of perspective on high performance textiles from an international team of authors with diverse expertise in academic research, and textile development and manufacture." --Asian Textile Journal
About the Editors
Rajkishore Nayak Editor
Dr. Rajkishore Nayak is currently working as a senior lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) at the Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam. He completed his PhD from the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He has around 15 years of experience in teaching and research related to Fashion and Textiles. He published about 90 peer-reviewed papers in national and international journals. Recently, Rajkishore was awarded with the "RMIT University Research Excellence Award-2015". He also received the "RMIT University Teaching and Research Excellence Award-2012" and "RMIT University International Scholarship-2008". He worked with the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia from 2012-2016 in teaching and research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam
Rajiv Padhye Editor
Professor Rajiv Padhye is a Director of a Centre for Materials Innovation and Future Fashion at the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He did his PhD from Leeds University, UK. He has several national and international publications in various journals. Rajiv has supervised many PhD and Masters Students and published several book chapters, monogram, journal articles and books. Recently Rajiv has been honored by RMIT University with “Research Leadership” "Research excellence"and “Media Person 2012” awards. In 2003 Textile Institute, Manchester UK, has honoured him with Fellowship of the Textile Institute (FTI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Materials Innovation and Future Fashion, School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia