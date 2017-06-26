Manikins for Textile Evaluation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081009093, 9780081009505

Manikins for Textile Evaluation

1st Edition

Editors: Rajkishore Nayak Rajiv Padhye
eBook ISBN: 9780081009505
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081009093
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th June 2017
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Part I Introduction

1 Introduction to manikins

Rajkishore Nayak

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of manikins

1.3 Various applications of manikins

1.4 Book content

1.5 Future trends

1.6 Conclusions

References

Further reading

2 Types of thermal manikin

Yehu Lu, Kalev Kuklane and Chuansi Gao

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Manikin types

2.3 Features in the above manikins

2.4 Future trends

2.5 Conclusions

References

Further reading

Part II Manikins for design and display

3 Manikins in shop display

Kalesh Nath Chatterjee, Yamini Jhanji, Shelly Khanna

and Amandeep Manocha

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Visual merchandising

3.3 Classification/types of manikins for shop display

3.4 Selection of manikins

3.5 Lay plans for effective positioning of manikins in shop display

3.6 Manikins vis-a-vis conventional techniques of display

3.7 Future trends

3.8 Conclusions

Further reading

vi Contents

4 Evaluation of fit and size

Norsaadah Zakaria

4.1 Introduction to clothes manikins

4.2 Human anthropometrics for clothing sizing system

4.3 Apparel fit problem and satisfaction

4.4 Body shape evaluation

4.5 Manikins’ usage for fit model

4.6 Conclusions and recommendation

References

5 Evaluation of thermo-physiological comfort of clothing using manikins

Sumit Mandal, Simon Annaheim, Martin Camenzind and René M. Rossi

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Different manikins for evaluating the thermo-physiological

comfort of clothing

5.3 Evaluation and calculation methods for the thermo-physiological

comfort of clothing

5.4 Critical assessment regarding the thermo-physiological comfort of

clothing

5.5 Key issues related to the evaluation of thermo-physiological

comfort of clothing

5.6 Summary and conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

6 Evaluation of ergonomics

Asis Patnaik and Elspa M. Hovgaard

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Different manikin types and their ergonomics

6.3 Use of various software for ergonomics

6.4 Application areas

6.5 Influence of various factors

6.6 Recent trends and future directions

6.7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Further reading

7 Comparison of manikin tests with wearer trials

Rajkishore Nayak and Shadi Houshyar

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermal manikin testing vs wearer trial

7.3 Future directions

7.4 Conclusions

References

Contents vii

8 Drape measurement technique using manikins with the help

of image analysis

Awadhesh Kumar Choudhary and Payal Bansal

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manikins

8.3 Manikins importance and drapability

8.4 Influencing factors of drape

8.5 Evaluation of textile materials for drapability

8.6 Conventional methods for measurement of drape of fabrics

8.7 Computer-aided drape test

8.8 Measurement of drape using image analysis on manikin

8.9 Conclusions

References

Further reading

Part III Manikins for high-performance textiles

9 Evaluation of heat and flame protective performance

of clothing using manikins

Sumit Mandal, Martin Camenzind, Simon Annaheim

and René M. Rossi

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Background of developing flash fire manikins

9.3 Design and working principle of the instrumented stationary

flash fire manikins

9.4 Design and working principle of the instrumented dynamic

flash fire manikins

9.5 Calculation of the heat and flame protective performance

of clothing by flash fire manikins

9.6 Assessment of the heat and flame protective performance

of clothing using instrumented flash fire manikins

9.7 Key issues related to the heat and flame protective performance

of clothing

9.8 Conclusions

References

10 Evaluation of steam and hot liquid splash protection using thermal

manikins and simulated tests

Yehu Lu

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Methods used for evaluation of steam hazard

10.3 Methods used for evaluation of hot liquid spray

10.4 Future trends

10.5 Conclusions

References

viii Contents

11 Manikins for evaluation of pressure performance

Yong-Rong Wang

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Manikins used for the evaluation of compression garment

11.3 Future trends

11.4 Conclusions

References

12 Manikins for medical textile evaluation

Monica P. Sikka

12.1 Introduction to medical textile and its evaluation

12.2 Types of manikins

12.3 Needs and opportunities for helping saving lives

12.4 Various applications of manikins

12.5 Simulation in healthcare

12.6 Benefits and limitations of using medical simulations

12.7 Designing and conducting simulation-based research using

manikins (case studies)

12.8 Future of simulation in healthcare

12.9 Conclusions

References

13 Defense applications of manikins

Ashvani Goyal

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Uses of manikins

13.3 Conclusions

References

14 Automotive applications of manikins

Rajesh Mishra

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Advanced thermal manikin systems for automotive

14.3 Testing of airbags

14.4 Computational models for automotive manikins

14.5 Thermal insulation for seated persons in vehicles

14.6 Mechanical performance (ergonomics) of manikins in automotive

14.7 Conclusions

References

Further reading

15 Thermo-physiological simulation

Agnes Psikuta, Simon Annaheim and René M. Rossi

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Concept of the thermo-physiological human simulator

Contents ix

15.3 Thermo-physiological human simulators available to date

15.4 Opportunities and constraints of thermo-physiological human

simulators for advanced textiles and apparel research

15.5 Conclusions

References

Part IV Associated problems, care, and maintenance and

future directions in manikins

16 Various issues, care, and maintenance of manikins

Vinod Kadam and Rajkishore Nayak

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Retail manikins

16.3 Manikins for technical applications

16.4 Troubleshooting and remedies for manikin maintenance

16.5 Dangers involved in the care and maintenance

16.6 Future trends

16.7 Sources of further information and advice

16.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

17 Future directions in the use of manikins

Lina Zhai, René M. Rossi and Jun Li

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Modeling, simulation, and manikin applications

17.3 Future directions in the use of manikins

17.4 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

Manikins for Textile Evaluation is a key resource for all those engaged in textile and apparel development and production, and for academics engaged in research into textile science and technology. Creating garments that work with the human form, both stationary and in motion, is a complex task that requires extensive testing and evaluation.

Manikins allow for performance testing of textiles in a safe, controlled, and appropriate environment, and are a key element in developing new textile products. Everyday apparel needs to be assessed for comfort, sizing and fit, and ergonomics, while technical and protective garments require extensive safety and performance testing.

Manikins therefore range from simple representations of the human body to complex designs that simulate body temperature, sweating, and motion. Manikins are safe for use in hazardous testing environments, such as fire and flame protection, where wearer trials would be impossible.

This book provides extensive coverage of manikin-based evaluation of protective, heat and flame resistant, medical, and automotive textile applications. The role of manikins in the development of day-to-day garments is also discussed, including fit, comfort, and ergonomics.

The book is a key resource for all those engaged in textile and apparel development and production, and for academics engaged in research into textile science and technology.

Key Features

  • Delivers theoretical and practical guidance on evaluation using manikins that is of benefit to anyone developing textile products
  • Offers a range of perspectives on high-performance textiles from an international team of authors with diverse expertise in academic research, and textile development and manufacture
  • Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of the topic from fabric construction, through product development, to the range of current and potential applications that exploit high-performance textile technology

Readership

Professionals engaged in textile product development and production, and academics whose research focuses on textile science and technology

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081009505
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081009093

Reviews

"...offers a range of perspective on high performance textiles from an international team of authors with diverse expertise in academic research, and textile development and manufacture." --Asian Textile Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rajkishore Nayak Editor

Dr. Rajkishore Nayak is currently working as a senior lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) at the Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam. He completed his PhD from the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He has around 15 years of experience in teaching and research related to Fashion and Textiles. He published about 90 peer-reviewed papers in national and international journals. Recently, Rajkishore was awarded with the "RMIT University Research Excellence Award-2015". He also received the "RMIT University Teaching and Research Excellence Award-2012" and "RMIT University International Scholarship-2008". He worked with the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia from 2012-2016 in teaching and research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam

Rajiv Padhye Editor

Professor Rajiv Padhye is a Director of a Centre for Materials Innovation and Future Fashion at the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He did his PhD from Leeds University, UK. He has several national and international publications in various journals. Rajiv has supervised many PhD and Masters Students and published several book chapters, monogram, journal articles and books. Recently Rajiv has been honored by RMIT University with “Research Leadership” "Research excellence"and “Media Person 2012” awards. In 2003 Textile Institute, Manchester UK, has honoured him with Fellowship of the Textile Institute (FTI).

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Materials Innovation and Future Fashion, School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia

