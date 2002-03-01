Manifold Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563846, 9780857099631

Manifold Theory

1st Edition

An Introduction for Mathematical Physicists

Authors: D. Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780857099631
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563846
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2002
Page Count: 424
Description

This account of basic manifold theory and global analysis, based on senior undergraduate and post-graduate courses at Glasgow University for students and researchers in theoretical physics, has been proven over many years. The treatment is rigorous yet less condensed than in books written primarily for pure mathematicians. Prerequisites include knowledge of basic linear algebra and topology. Topology is included in two appendices because many courses on mathematics for physics students do not include this subject.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive account of basic manifold theory for post-graduate students
  • Introduces the basic theory of differential geometry to students in theoretical physics and mathematics
  • Contains more than 130 exercises, with helpful hints and solutions

Readership

Senior undergraduate and graduate students and researchers in theoretical physics and mathematics

Table of Contents

Vector spaces; Tensor algebra; Differential manifolds; Vector and tensor fields on a manifold; Exterior differential forms; Differentiation on a manifold; Pseudo-Riemannian and Riemannian manifolds; Symplectic manifolds; Lie groups; Integration on a manifold; Fibre bundles; Complex linear algebra and almost complex manifolds.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099631
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563846

About the Author

D. Martin

Daniel Martin, Glasgow University, UK

Reviews

This blend of local coordinate methods and intrinsic differential geometry enables workers to read and do calculations in relativity and high energy particle research. It provides foundations for study in gauge theory, differential geometry and differential topology., Mathematical Reviews
Dr Martin’s very readable differential geometry text for graduate students in physics could also be used for independent study., American Mathematical Monthly
Accessible and clear, students will appreciate the numerous examples., Zentralblatt fur Didaktik der Mathematik

Ratings and Reviews

