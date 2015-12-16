Mandell, Douglas y Bennett. Enfermedades infecciosas. Síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida
8th Edition
Description
- Mandell, Douglas y Bennett Enfermedades infecciosas. Principios y práctica sigue siendo la referencia para guiar de forma global y exhaustiva el diagnóstico y el tratamiento de las enfermedades infecciosas más complejas.
- En este monográfico de Mandell, Douglas y Bennett Enfermedades infecciosas. Principios y práctica, se recoge todo el contenido relativo al síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida ofreciendo la información más actualizada sobre el tema.
- La obra, en la que se incluyen un total de 13 capítulos procedentes de la obra de referencia, se complementa con iconografía en color de alta calidad que ilustra los signos clínicos de pacientes reales.
- Dirigida a cualquier especialista involucrado en la atención de pacientes con síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- Spanish
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 16th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788490229224
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788490229729
About the Editor
John Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine; Director, Infectious Diseases Training Program, NIH Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, Bethesda, Maryland
Raphael Dolin
Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Martin J. Blaser
Martin J. Blaser, MD, Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York.
Affiliations and Expertise
Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York