Mandell, Douglas y Bennett. Enfermedades infecciosas. Síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida - 8th Edition

Mandell, Douglas y Bennett. Enfermedades infecciosas. Síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida

8th Edition

Editors: John Bennett Raphael Dolin Martin J. Blaser
Paperback ISBN: 9788490229224
eBook ISBN: 9788490229729
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th December 2015
Page Count: 288
Description

  • Mandell, Douglas y Bennett Enfermedades infecciosas. Principios y práctica sigue siendo la referencia para guiar de forma global y exhaustiva el diagnóstico y el tratamiento de las enfermedades infecciosas más complejas.
  • En este monográfico de Mandell, Douglas y Bennett Enfermedades infecciosas. Principios y práctica, se recoge todo el contenido relativo al síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida ofreciendo la información más actualizada sobre el tema.
  • La obra, en la que se incluyen un total de 13 capítulos procedentes de la obra de referencia, se complementa con iconografía en color de alta calidad que ilustra los signos clínicos de pacientes reales.
  • Dirigida a cualquier especialista involucrado en la atención de pacientes con síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida.

Key Features

Obra de referencia para guiar de forma global y exhaustiva el diagnóstico y el tratamiento de las enfermedades infecciosas más complejas.

Revisada y actualizada de forma meticulosa para ahorrar tiempo al lector y asegurar que se ofrecen los conocimientos clinicos y científicos más novedosos para identificar y tratar cualquier enfermedad infecciosa a la que pueda enfrentarse.

Obra que ofrece la información más actualizada sobre el síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida con la ayuda de numerosas imágenes en color que ilustran los signos clínicos de pacientes reales.

Obra dirigida a cualquier especialista involucrado en la atención de pacientes con síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida.

Table of Contents

  • 1 Perspectivas globales sobre la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana y el síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida
  • 2 Epidemiología y prevención del síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida y de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 3 Diagnóstico de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 4 Inmunología de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 5 Manifestaciones clínicas generales de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana (incluidos el síndrome retroviral agudo y las enfermedades orales, cutáneas, renales, oculares, metabólicas y cardíacas)
  • 6 Manifestaciones pulmonares de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 7 Manifestaciones gastrointestinales, hepatobiliares y pancreáticas de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 8 Enfermedades neurológicas causadas por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana tipo 1 e infecciones oportunistas
  • 9 Infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana en la mujer
  • 10 Infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana en los niños
  • 11 Tratamiento antirretroviral de la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 12 Tratamiento de las infecciones oportunistas asociadas a la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana
  • 13 Vacunas contra la infección por el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana tipo 1

    288
    Spanish
    © Elsevier 2016
    Elsevier
    9788490229224
    9788490229729

    About the Editor

    John Bennett

    Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine; Director, Infectious Diseases Training Program, NIH Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, Bethesda, Maryland

    Raphael Dolin

    Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

    Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

    Martin J. Blaser

    Martin J. Blaser, MD, Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York.

    Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York

