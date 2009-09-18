Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases
7th Edition
After thirty years, PPID is still the reference of choice for comprehensive, global guidance on diagnosing and treating the most challenging infectious diseases. Drs. Mandell, Bennett, and Dolin have substantially revised and meticulously updated, this new edition to save you time and to ensure you have the latest clinical and scientific knowledge at your fingertips. With new chapters, expanded and updated coverage, increased worldwide perspectives, and many new contributors, Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett’s Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 7th Edition helps you identify and treat whatever infectious disease you see. And, as an Expert Consult title with enhanced online features, this updated 7th edition comes with convenient access to the full text online, regular updates on the new developments in the field and advances in therapy, and more at expertconsult.com.
• Features online access of the entire book’s content- fully searchable-as well as access to regular updates on new developments in the field and advances in therapy, such as the new strain of H1N1, a drug database, downloadable image library, and more at expertconsult.com.
• Provides more in-depth coverage of epidemiology, etiology, pathology, microbiology, immunology, and treatment of infectious agents than you’ll find in any other ID resource so you can get the answers to any questions you have.
• Presents 1,100 exquisite color photographs that reflect real-life patient symptoms for enhanced visual guidance.
• Offers current and up-to-date information on the newly recognized and emerging influenza viruses including Swine and Avian influenzas so you are able to accurately diagnose and treat anything that comes your way.
• Uses a consistent chapter-to-chapter layout for easy navigation.
- No. of pages:
- 4320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 18th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708727
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720600
Gerald Mandell
Professor of Medicine Emeritus, Owen R. Cheatham Professor of the Sciences Emeritus, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, VA
John Bennett
Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine; Director, Infectious Diseases Training Program, NIH Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, Bethesda, Maryland
Raphael Dolin
Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts