Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases

Part I Basic Principles in the Diagnosis and Management of Infectious Diseases

Section A. Microbial Pathogenesis

1. A Molecular Perspective of Microbial Pathogenicity

2. Microbiome of Local Sites and their Unique Biology

3. Prebiotics, Probiotics and Synbiotics

Section B. Host Defense Mechanisms

Including

5. Adaptive Immunity: Antibodies and Immunodeficiencies

6. Mucosal Immunity

7. Granulocytic Phagocytes and Deficiency States

8. Complement and Deficiencies

9. Human Genetics and Infection

10. Nutrition, Immunity, and Infection

11. Evaluation of the Patient with Suspected Immunodeficiency and Other Host Defense Defects

Section C. Epidemiology of Infectious Disease

12. Epidemiologic Principles

13. Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Disease Threat

14. Bioterrorism: An Overview

Section D. Clinical Microbiology

15. The Clinician and the Microbiology Laboratory

Section E. Anti-Infective Therapy

16. Principles of Anti-infective Therapy

17. Molecular Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria

18. Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Anti-infective Agents

19. Penicillins

20. Cephalosporins

21. Other β-Lactam Antibiotics

22. Antibiotic Allergy

23. Fusidic Acid

24. Aminoglycosides

25. Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol

26. Rifamycins

27. Metronidazole

28. Macrolides, Clindamycin, and Ketolides

29. Glycopeptides (Vancomycin and Teicoplanin), Streptogramins (Quinupristin-Dalfopristin), and Lipopeptides (Daptomycin)

30. Polymyxins (Polymyxin B and Colistin)

31. Oxazolidinones

32. Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim

33. Quinolones

34. Unique Antibacterial Agents

35. Urinary Tract Agents: Nitrofurantoin and Methenamine

36. Topical Antibacterials

37. Antimycobacterial Agents

38. Drugs Active Against Fungi, Pneumocystis and Microsporidia

39. Drugs for Malaria

40. Drugs for Parasites Other Than Malaria

41. Drugs for Helminths

42. Antiviral Drugs General Principles

43. Antivirals Against Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses

44. Antivirals Against Herpes Viruses

45. Antivirals Against Hepatitis Viruses

46. Other Antiviral Drugs

47. Immunomodulators

48. Hyperbaric Oxygen

49. Complementary and Alternative Medicines for Infectious Diseases

50. Antimicrobial Management: Cost and Resistance

51. Interpretation of Clinical Trials of Antimicrobial Agents

52. Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy

53. Tables of Antimicrobial Agent Pharmacology

Part II Major Clinical Syndromes

Section A. Fever

54. Temperature Regulation and the Pathogenesis of Fever

55. Fever of Unknown Origin

56. The Acutely Ill Patient with Fever and Rash

Section B. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

57. The Common Cold

58. Pharyngitis

59. Acute Laryngitis

60. Acute Laryngotracheobronchitis (Croup)

61. Otitis Externa, Otitis Media, and Mastoiditis

62. Sinusitis

63. Epiglottitis

64. Infections of the Oral Cavity, Neck, and Head

Section C. Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections

65. Acute Bronchitis

66. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Bronchitis, and Acute Exacerbations

67. Bronchiolitis

68. Acute Pneumonia

69. Empyema and Pleural Effusion

70. Lung Abscess

71. Chronic Pneumonia

72. Cystic Fibrosis

Section D. Urinary Tract Infections

73. Urinary Tract Infections

Section E. Sepsis

74. Sepsis, Severe Sepsis, and Septic Shock

Section F. Intra-Abdominal Infection

75. Peritonitis and Intraperitoneal Abscesses

76. Infections of the Liver and Biliary System

77. Pancreatic Infections

78. Splenic Abscess

79. Appendicitis

80. Diverticulitis and Typhlitis

Section G. Cardiovascular Infections

81. Endocarditis and Intravascular Infections

82. Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis

83. Infections of Non-Valvular Cardiovascular Devices

84. Prophylaxis of Infective Endocarditis

85. Myocarditis and Pericarditis

86. Mediastinitis

Section H. Central Nervous System Infections

87. Approach to the Patient with Central Nervous System Infection

88. Acute Meningitis

89. Chronic Meningitis

90. Encephalitis, Myelitis, and Neuritis

91. Brain Abscess

92. Subdural Empyema, Epidural Abscess, and Intracranial Suppurative Thrombophlebitis

93. Cerebrospinal fluid shunt infections

Section I. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

94. Cellulitis, Necrotizing Fasciitis and Subcutaneous Tissue Infections

95. Myositis

96. Lymphadenitis and Lymphangitis

Section J. Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Poisoning

97. Principles and Syndromes of Enteric Infection

98. Esophagitis

99. Nausea, Vomiting, and Noninflammatory Diarrhea

100. Inflammatory Enteritides

101. Enteric Fever and Other Causes of Abdominal Symptoms with Fever

102. Food Poisoning

103. Tropical Sprue/Enteropathy

Section K. Bone and Joint Infections

104. Infectious Arthritis

105. Osteomyelitis

106. Orthopedic Implant Infections

Section L. Diseases of the Reproductive Organs and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

107. Genital Skin and Mucous Membrane Lesions

108. Urethritis

109. Vulvovaginitis and Cervicitis

110. Infections of the Female Pelvis

111. Prostatitis, Epididymitis, and Orchitis

Section M. Eye Infections

112. Introduction to Ocular Infections

113. Microbial Conjunctivitis

114. Microbial Keratitis

115. Endophthalmitis

116. Infectious Causes of Uveitis

117. Periocular Infections

Section N. Hepatitis

118. Hepatitis

Section O. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

119. Global Perspectives on Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

120. Epidemiology and Prevention of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

121. Diagnosis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

122. The Immunology of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

123. General Clinical Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection (Including the Acute Retroviral Syndrome and Oral, Cutaneous, Renal, Ocular, Metabolic and Cardiac Diseases)

124. Pulmonary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

125. Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

126. Neurologic Diseases Caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 and Opportunistic Infections

127. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection in Women

128. Pediatric Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

129. Antiretroviral Therapy for Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

130. Management of Opportunistic Infections Associated with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

131. Vaccines for Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 Infection

Section P. Miscellaneous Syndromes

132. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Part III Infectious Diseases and Their Etiologic Agents

Section A. Viral Diseases

133. Biology of Viruses and Viral Diseases

134. Orthopoxviruses: Vaccinia (Smallpox Vaccine), Variola (Smallpox), Monkeypox, and Cowpox

135. Other Poxviruses That Infect Humans: Parapoxviruses, Molluscum Contagiosum, and Tanapox

Section B. Herpesviridae

136. Introduction to Herpesviridae

137. Herpes Simplex Virus

138. Chickenpox and Herpes Zoster (Varicella-Zoster Virus)

139. Cytomegalovirus

140. Epstein-Barr Virus (Infectious Mononucleosis)

141. Human Herpesvirus Types 6 and 7

142. Kaposi's Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus (Human Herpesvirus Type 8)

143. Herpes B Virus

Section C. Adenoviridae

144. Adenovirus

Section D. Papovaviridae

145. Papillomaviruses

146. JC, BK, and Other Polyomaviruses; Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Hepadnaviridae

147. Hepatitis B Virus and Hepatitis Delta Virus

Section E. Parvoviridae

148. Human Parvoviruses

149. Orthoreoviruses, Orbiviruses, Coltiviruses

150. Seadornaviruses (Colorado Tick Fever)

151. Rotaviruses

152. Alphaviruses, Including Chickungunya

153. Rubella Virus (German Measles)

PART IV. Flaviviruses

154. Flaviviruses (Yellow Fever, Dengue, Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, West Nile Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Tick-Borne Encephalitis)

155. Hepatitis C

Section A. Coronaviridae

156. Coronaviruses, Including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-Associated Coronavirus

Section B. Paramyxoviridae

157. Parainfluenza Viruses

158. Mumps Virus

159. Respiratory Syncytial Virus

160. Human Metapneumovirus

161. Measles Virus (Rubeola)

162. Zoonotic Paramyxoviruses: Hendra, Nipah, and Menangle Viruses

Section C. Rhabdoviridae

163. Vesicular Stomatitis Virus and Related Viruses

164. Rabies (Rhabdoviruses)

Section D. Filoviridae

165. Marburg and Ebola Virus Hemorrhagic Fevers

Section E. Orthomyxoviridae

166. Influenza Viruses Including Avian Influenza

Section F. Bunyaviridae

167. California Encephalitis, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, and Bunyavirid Hemorrhagic Fevers

Section G. Arenaviridae

168. Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus, Lassa Virus, and the South American Hemorrhagic Fevers

Section H. Retroviridae

169. Human T-Cell Lymphotropic Virus Types I and II

170. Human Immunodeficiency Viruses

Section I. Picornaviridae

171. Introduction to the Enteroviruses

172. Poliovirus

173. Coxsackieviruses, Echoviruses, and Newer Enteroviruses

174. Parechoviruses

175. Hepatitis A Virus

176. Rhinovirus

PART V. Caliciviridae and Other Gastrointestinal Viruses

177. Noroviruses and Other Caliciviruses

178. Astroviruses and Picobirnaviruses

Section A. Unclassified Viruses

179. Hepatitis E Virus

Section B. Prion Diseases

180. Prions and Prion Diseases of the Central Nervous System (Transmissible Neurodegenerative Diseases)

Section C. Chlamydial Diseases

181. Chlamydia trachomatis (Trachoma, Perinatal Infections, Lymphogranuloma Venereum, and Other Genital Infections)

182. Chlamydophila (Chlamydia) Psittaci (Psittacosis)

183. Chlamydia Pneumoniae

184. Mycoplasma Pneumoniae and Atypical Pneumonia

Section D. Mycoplasma Diseases

185. Genital Mycoplasmas: Mycoplasma genitalium, Mycoplasma hominis, and Ureaplasma Species

Section E. Rickettsioses, Ehrlichioses, and Anaplasmosis

186. Introduction to Rickettsioses, Ehrlichioses and Anaplasmosis

187. Rickettsia Rickettsii and Other Spotted Fever Group Rickettsiae (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Other Spotted Fevers)

188. Rickettsia Akari (Rickettsialpox)

189. Coxiella Burnetii (Q Fever)

190. Rickettsia Prowazekii (Epidemic or Louse-Borne Typhus)

191. Rickettsia typhi (Murine Typhus)

192. Orientia Tsutsugamushi

193. Ehrlichia Chaffeensis and Ehrlichia Phagocytophila

Section F. Bacterial Diseases

194. Introduction to Bacteria and Bacterial Diseases

Section G. Gram-Positive Cocci

195. Staphylococcus aureus (Including Staphylococcal Toxic Shock)

196. Staphylococcus epidermidis and Other Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci

197. Classification of Streptococci

198. Streptococcus Pyogenes

199. Nonsuppurative Poststreptococcal Sequelae: Rheumatic Fever and Glomerulonephritis

200. Streptococcus pneumoniae

201. Enterococcus Species, Streptococcus bovis, and Leuconostoc Species

202. Streptococcus agalactiae (Group B Streptococcus)

203. Viridans Streptococci, Groups C and G Streptococci, and Gemella morbillorum

204. Streptococcus anginosus Group

Section H. Gram-Positive Bacilli

205. Corynebacterium diphtheriae

206. Corynebacteria other than Diphtheria and Rhodococcus

207. Listeria Monocytogenes

208. Bacillus Anthracis (Anthrax)

209. Bacillus Species and Other than Bacillus anthracis

210. Erysipelothrix Rhusiopathiae

211. Whipple's Disease

Section I. Gram-Negative Cocci

212. Neisseria Meningitidis

213. Neisseria Gonorrhoeae

214. Moraxella Catarrhalis and Other Gram-Negative Cocci

Section J. Gram-Negative Bacilli

215. Vibrio Cholerae

216. Other Pathogenic Vibrios

217. Campylobacter Jejuni and Related Species

218. Helicobacter Pylori and Other Gastric Helicobacter Species

219. Enterobacteriaceae

220. Pseudomonas Species, Including Ps. Aeruginosa

221. Stenotrophomonas Maltophilia and Burkholderia Cepacia Complex

222. Burkholderia Pseudomallei and Burkholderia Mallei

223. Acinetobacter Species

224. Salmonella Species, Including Salmonella Typhi

225. Shigella Species (Bacillary Dysentery)

226. Haemophilus Species (Including H. Influenzae and Chancroid)

227. Brucella Species

228. Francisella Tularensis (Tularemia)

229. Pasteurella Species

230. Yersinia Species, Including Plague

231. Bordetella Pertussis

232. Rat-Bite Fever Streptobacillus Moniliformis and Spirillum Minus

233. Legionella and Other Legionella Species

234. Capnocytophaga

235. Bartonella, Including Cat-Scratch Disease

236. Calymmatobacterium Granulomatis (Donovanosis, Granuloma Inguinale)

237. Other Gram-Negative and Gram-Variable Bacilli

Section K. Spirochetes

238. Treponema pallidum (Syphilis)

239. Endemic Treponematoses

240. Leptospira Species (leptospirosis)

241. Relapsing Fevers Due to Borrelia Species

242. Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme Disease, Lyme Borreliosis)

Section L. Anaerobic Bacteria

243. Anaerobic Infections: General Concepts

244. Clostridium Difficile

245. Clostridium Tetani (Tetanus)

246. Clostridium Botulinum (Botulism)

247. Gas Gangrene and Other Clostridium-Associated Diseases

248. Bacteroides, Prevotella, Porphyromonas, and Fusobacterium Species (and Other Medically Important Anaerobic Gram-Negative Bacilli)

249. Anaerobic Cocci and Anaerobic Gram-Positive Non-sporulating Bacilli

Section M. Mycobacterial Diseases

250. Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

251. Mycobacterium Leprae

252. Mycobacterium Avium-Intracellulare

253. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Other Than M. Avium-Intracellulare Complex

Section N. Higher Bacterial Diseases

254. Nocardia Species

255. Agents of Actinomycosis

Section O. Mycoses

256. Introduction to Mycoses

257. Candida Species

258. Aspergillus Species

259. Agents of Mucormycosis

260. Sporothrix schenckii

261. Agents of Chromomycosis

262. Agents of Mycetoma

263. Cryptococcus neoformans

264. Histoplasma capsulatum

265. Blastomyces dermatitidis

266. Coccidioides Species

267. Dermatophytosis and Other Superficial Mycoses

268. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

269. Uncommon Fungi and Prototheca

270. Pneumocystis

271. Microsporidiosis

Section H. Protozoal Diseases

272. Introduction to Protozoal Diseases

273. Entamoeba species including amoebiasis

274. Free-Living Amebas

275. Plasmodium Species (Malaria)

276. Leishmania Species: Visceral (Kala-Azar), Cutaneous, and Mucocutaneous Leishmaniasis

277. Biology of Trypanosoma Species (American Trypanosomiasis, Chagas' Disease): Biology of Trypanosomes

278. Agents of African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness)

279. Toxoplasma gondii

280. Giardia lamblia

281. Trichomonas vaginalis

282. Babesia Species

283. Cryptosporidium Species

284. Isospora belli, Sarcocystis Species, Blastocystis hominis and Cyclospora

Section I. Diseases Due to Toxic Algae

285. Human Illness Associated with Harmful Algal Blooms

John Glenn Morris Jr.

Section J. Diseases Due to Helminths

286. Introduction to Helminth Infections

287. Intestinal Nematodes (Roundworms)

288. Tissue Nematodes, Including Trichinosis, Dracunculiasis, and the Filariases

289. Trematodes (Schistosomes and Other Flukes)

290. Cestodes (Tapeworms)

291. Visceral Larva Migrans and Other Unusual Helminth Infections

Section K. Ectoparasitic Diseases

292. Introduction to Ectoparasitic Diseases

293. Lice (Pediculosis)

294. Scabies

295. Myiasis and Tungiasis

296. Mites (Including Chiggers)

297. Ticks (Including Tick Paralysis)

Section L. Diseases of Unknown Etiology

298. Kawasaki Disease

Part IV Special Problems

Section A. Nosocominal Infections

299. Organization for Infection Control and Isolation

300. Disinfection, Sterilization, and Control of Hospital Waste

301. Infections Caused by Percutaneous Intravascular Devices

302. Nosocomial Pneumonia

303. Nosocomial Urinary Tract Infections

304. Nosocomial Hepatitis

305. Infections Transmitted by Transfusion and Transplantation

306. Human Immunodeficiency Virus in Health Care Settings

307. Nosocomial Herpesvirus Infections

Section B. Infections in Special Hosts

308. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host: General Principles

309. Prophylaxis and Empirical Therapy of Infection in Cancer Patients

310. Risk Factors and Approaches to Infections in Transplant Recipients

311. Infections in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients

312. Infections in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients

313. Infections in Patients with Spinal Cord Injury

314. Infections in the Elderly

315. Infections in Asplenic Patients

316. Infections in Injection Drug Users

317. Postoperative Infections and Antimicrobial Prophylaxis

Section C. Surgical and Trauma-Related Infections

318. Infections in Patients with Burns

319. Bites

Section D. Immunization

320. Immunization

Section E. Zoonoses

321. Zoonoses

Section F. Protection of Travelers

322. Protection of Travelers

323. Infections in Returning Travelers