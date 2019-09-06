Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323482554

Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases

9th Edition

2-Volume Set

Authors: John Bennett Raphael Dolin Martin J. Blaser
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482554
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th September 2019
Page Count: 3904
Description

For four decades, physicians and other healthcare providers have trusted Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases to provide expert guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of these complex disorders. The 9th Edition continues the tradition of excellence with newly expanded chapters, increased global coverage, and regular updates to keep you at the forefront of this vitally important field. Meticulously updated by Drs. John E. Bennett, Raphael Dolin, and Martin J. Blaser, this comprehensive, two-volume masterwork puts the latest information on challenging infectious diseases at your fingertips.

About the Author

John Bennett

Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine; Director, Infectious Diseases Training Program, NIH Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, Bethesda, Maryland

Raphael Dolin

Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Martin J. Blaser

Martin J. Blaser, MD, Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York.

Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York

