Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases: Latest Developments in Influenza
1st Edition
with accompanying Clinics Review Articles
Description
Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases: Latest Developments in Influenza with accompanying Clinics Review Articles details the newest late-breaking approvals, recommendations, and key content on the treatment of influenza in a convenient eBook-only format. Brought to you by the expert editor team from Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, it provides the most current research and findings related to the ever-changing area of influenza study. In addition to this extended content, you'll also receive three accompanying Clinics Review Articles for further information on antiviral resistance, allergies to influenza treatments, and rapid diagnosis.
Key Features
- Includes information on the approval of peramivir, the first intravenous antiviral for use in treating the influenza infection in adults.
- Highlights the most up-to-date recommendations for vaccine usage.
- Discusses the approval of new rapid influenza diagnostic tests.
- Details the lack of efficacy of the influenza vaccine in the 2014-2015 flu seasons.
- Includes three Clinics Review Articles: Antiviral Resistance in Influenza Viruses; Drug and Vaccine Allergy; Rapid Diagnosis of Influenza: State of the Art.
Table of Contents
Latest Developments from Mandell, Douglas and Bennett's…..
- Chapter 1: A Molecular Perspective of Microbial Pathogenicity
- Updated Chapter 44: Antiviral Drugs for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Infections
- Updated Chapter 167: Influenza(Including Avian Influenza and Swine Influenza)
Latest Developments from the Clinics Review Articles
- Clinics: Rapid Diagnosis of Influenza: State of the Art
- Clinics: Antiviral Resistance in Influenza Viruses
- Clinics: Drug and Vaccine Allergy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 94
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 19th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428026
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415682
About the Author
John Bennett
Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine; Director, Infectious Diseases Training Program, NIH Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, Bethesda, Maryland
Raphael Dolin
Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Martin J. Blaser
Martin J. Blaser, MD, Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York.
Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York