Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases: Latest Developments in Influenza with accompanying Clinics Review Articles details the newest late-breaking approvals, recommendations, and key content on the treatment of influenza in a convenient eBook-only format. Brought to you by the expert editor team from Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, it provides the most current research and findings related to the ever-changing area of influenza study. In addition to this extended content, you'll also receive three accompanying Clinics Review Articles for further information on antiviral resistance, allergies to influenza treatments, and rapid diagnosis.