Mandell, Douglas and Bennett’s Infectious Disease Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323431019, 9780323431033

Mandell, Douglas and Bennett’s Infectious Disease Essentials

1st Edition

Authors: John Bennett Raphael Dolin Martin J. Blaser
eBook ISBN: 9780323431033
eBook ISBN: 9780323447041
Paperback ISBN: 9780323431019
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th March 2016
Page Count: 560
Description

Brought to you by the expert editor team from Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, this brand-new handbook provides a digestible summary of the 241 disease-oriented chapters contained within the parent text. Boasting an exceptionally templated design with relevant tables and illustrations, it distills the essential, up-to-date, practical information available in infectious disease. This high-yield manual-style reference will prove useful for a wide variety of practitioners looking for quick, practical, and current infectious disease information.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
  • Provides a digestible summary of the 241 disease-oriented chapters contained within Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 8th Edition (ISBN: 978-1-4557-4801-3).
  • Covers hot topics in infectious disease, such as Hepatitis B and C, Influenza, Measles, Papillomavirus, HIV, MERS, and C. difficile.
  • Templated design includes relevant tables and illustrations.
  • Ideal for the non-infectious disease specialist, including primary care physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, students, residents, pharmacists, emergency physicians, and urgent care physicians.

Table of Contents

Details

About the Author

John Bennett

Raphael Dolin

Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Martin J. Blaser

Martin J. Blaser, MD, Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York.

