Mandell, Douglas and Bennett’s Infectious Disease Essentials
1st Edition
Description
Brought to you by the expert editor team from Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, this brand-new handbook provides a digestible summary of the 241 disease-oriented chapters contained within the parent text. Boasting an exceptionally templated design with relevant tables and illustrations, it distills the essential, up-to-date, practical information available in infectious disease. This high-yield manual-style reference will prove useful for a wide variety of practitioners looking for quick, practical, and current infectious disease information.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
- Provides a digestible summary of the 241 disease-oriented chapters contained within Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 8th Edition (ISBN: 978-1-4557-4801-3).
- Covers hot topics in infectious disease, such as Hepatitis B and C, Influenza, Measles, Papillomavirus, HIV, MERS, and C. difficile.
- Templated design includes relevant tables and illustrations.
- Ideal for the non-infectious disease specialist, including primary care physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, students, residents, pharmacists, emergency physicians, and urgent care physicians.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 17th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431033
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447041
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323431019
About the Author
John Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine; Director, Infectious Diseases Training Program, NIH Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, Bethesda, Maryland
Raphael Dolin
Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Martin J. Blaser
Martin J. Blaser, MD, Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York.
Affiliations and Expertise
Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Microbiology, Director, Human Microbiome Program, Departments of Medicine and Microbiology, New York University School of Medicine, Langone Medical Center, New York, New York