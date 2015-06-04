Managing Your Brand
1st Edition
Career Management and Personal PR for Librarians
Description
Managing Your Brand: Career Management and Personal PR for Librarians sets out guidelines for developing career pathways, including options for career change and the exploration of community service, as an avenue that can provide new opportunities.
The text allows librarians at all levels to maximize their talents, providing them with career planning strategies that will facilitate professional development and personal satisfaction.
Early chapters provide advice and strategies to readers, with later chapters addressing working relationships, librarianship, scholarship, and other forms of service.
Key Features
- Addresses career concerns, but also takes family life into account
- Explains branding as a way of focusing a career around a few key ideas, while also allowing for growth and shifts in interests
- Folds in sources from the business and general academic world along with librarianship
- Sets out simple habits people can cultivate that are helpful in tenure and career development
Readership
Librarians, library school students, general academics, public sector / non-profit professionals.
Table of Contents
- About the author
- Acknowledgements
- 1: Getting started
- Abstract
- 1.1 Why people will want to read this book
- 1.2 Structure of the book
- 1.3 Author credentials
- 2: Planning your pathway
- Abstract
- 2.1 Deciding what you want
- 2.2 Developing a personal mission statement
- 2.3 Understanding where you are
- 2.4 Creating a map
- 3: Counting your assets
- Abstract
- 3.1 Measurement without judgment
- 3.2 Discrete pieces of information
- 3.3 Tools for tracking activity
- 3.4 Circles of colleagues
- 3.5 Working with people
- 4: Librarianship
- Abstract
- 4.1 Within the library
- 4.2 Within the institution
- 4.3 Finding allies
- 4.4 Monotonous excellence
- 5: Scholarship
- Abstract
- 5.1 Research
- 5.2 Speaking
- 5.3 Writing/Publishing
- 5.4 Editing
- 6: Service
- Abstract
- 6.1 Service to the library
- 6.2 Service to the institution
- 6.3 Service to the profession
- 6.4 Community service
- 7: Building walls towers and bridges
- Abstract
- 7.1 Walls
- 7.2 Towers
- 7.3 Bridges
- 7.4 Putting it all together
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634500
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347699
About the Author
Julie Still
Julie M. Still is on the library faculty at the Paul Robeson Library on the Camden Campus of Rutgers University. With a BA and MA in history and an MLS, she has worked in a variety of academic library settings, large and small, public and private. She is or has been active in library and campus governance and in union matters, as well as professional organizations at state and national level. Julie’s publication and presentation record is strong – five authored or edited books, over twenty published articles, and presentations at local, state, regional, national and international conferences. In the wider community Julie has been active in a local trails group, the citizens’ advisory committee of a bi-state transportation organization, PTA and scouts, and served as the assistant campaign treasurer for a congressional primary race.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Reviews
"I highly recommend this book to all types of librarians...this book forces us to think about ourselves as a brand and how we can take the next step up in our careers as librarians." --Against the Grain
"... refreshingly different from some of the others on this topic as it is written in a slightly informal style and has a good flow...a different slant on thinking about carving a career path and worth a read through for a new perspective." --CILIP Health Libraries Group Newsletter
"...a career’s worth of valuable information and advice into a small package...a wealth of useful information about tenure, work life balance, work support groups, social media, mentoring, and other key topics." --Library Leadership & Management