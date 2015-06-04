Managing Your Brand

"I highly recommend this book to all types of librarians...this book forces us to think about ourselves as a brand and how we can take the next step up in our careers as librarians." --Against the Grain

"... refreshingly different from some of the others on this topic as it is written in a slightly informal style and has a good flow...a different slant on thinking about carving a career path and worth a read through for a new perspective." --CILIP Health Libraries Group Newsletter

"...a career’s worth of valuable information and advice into a small package...a wealth of useful information about tenure, work life balance, work support groups, social media, mentoring, and other key topics." --Library Leadership & Management