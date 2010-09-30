Many aspects of both grape production and winemaking influence wine sensory properties and stability. Progress in research helps to elucidate the scientific basis of quality variation in wine and suggest changes in viticulture and oenology practices. The two volumes of Managing wine quality review developments of importance to wine producers, researchers, and students. The focus is on recent studies, advanced methods and likely future technologies.



Volume 1 opens with chapters reviewing current understanding of wine aroma, colour, taste and mouthfeel. Part two focuses on the measurement of grape and wine properties. Topics covered include instrumental analysis of grape, must and wine, sensory evaluation and wine authenticity and traceability. The effects of viticulture technologies on grape composition and wine quality attributes are the subject of part three. Terroir, viticultural and vineyard management practices, fungal contaminants and grape processing equipment are among the areas discussed.



Volume 2 opens with chapters reviewing the impact of different winemaking technologies on quality. Topics covered include yeast and fermentation management, enzymes, ageing on lees, new directions in stabilisation, clarification and fining of white wines and alternatives to cork in wine bottle closures. Managing wine sensory quality is the major focus of part two. Authors consider issues such as cork taint, non-enzymatic oxidation and the impact of ageing on wine flavour deterioration. The volume concludes with chapters on the management of the quality of ice wines and sparkling wines.

