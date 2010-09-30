Managing Wine Quality
1st Edition
Description
Many aspects of both grape production and winemaking influence wine sensory properties and stability. Progress in research helps to elucidate the scientific basis of quality variation in wine and suggest changes in viticulture and oenology practices. The two volumes of Managing wine quality review developments of importance to wine producers, researchers, and students. The focus is on recent studies, advanced methods and likely future technologies.
Volume 1 opens with chapters reviewing current understanding of wine aroma, colour, taste and mouthfeel. Part two focuses on the measurement of grape and wine properties. Topics covered include instrumental analysis of grape, must and wine, sensory evaluation and wine authenticity and traceability. The effects of viticulture technologies on grape composition and wine quality attributes are the subject of part three. Terroir, viticultural and vineyard management practices, fungal contaminants and grape processing equipment are among the areas discussed.
Volume 2 opens with chapters reviewing the impact of different winemaking technologies on quality. Topics covered include yeast and fermentation management, enzymes, ageing on lees, new directions in stabilisation, clarification and fining of white wines and alternatives to cork in wine bottle closures. Managing wine sensory quality is the major focus of part two. Authors consider issues such as cork taint, non-enzymatic oxidation and the impact of ageing on wine flavour deterioration. The volume concludes with chapters on the management of the quality of ice wines and sparkling wines.
Key Features
- Reviews current understanding of wine aroma, colour, taste and mouthfeel
- Details the measurement of grape and wine properties through instrumental analysis, must and wine, and sensory evaluation
- Reviews the impact of different technologies on wine quality
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 30th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782421443
About the Editor
Andrew Reynolds
Prof. Reynolds has had a long and distinguished career in Oenology. His career has included a position as Research Scientist for Agriculture Canada in British Columbia and, since 1997, a faculty position at Brock University. He is well known for his research into canopy management, the impacts of site and soil on flavour, irrigation and water relations, geomatics and the use of GPS/GIS and remote sensing for studying terroir. He is the author of over a hundred published articles and has been the editor of two award-winning titles on wine science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Canada
Reviews
Winner of the 2011 OIV Award in the Oenology category, Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin
This book and its partner volume 2 are likely to become part of the pantheon of the professional reference tool kit., Sally Easton, Master of Wine
It is useful and impressive to have a single book that covers such a broad spectrum of the production process. …serves as an excellent reference., The Grape Press