Managing Wine Quality
2nd Edition
Description
Managing Wine Quality reviews global developments of importance to wine producers, researchers and students. Volume I: Viticulture and Wine Quality reviews our current understanding of wine aroma, color, taste, mouthfeel, and the measurement of grape and wine properties. Topics covered include the instrumental analysis of grapes, sensory evaluation, and wine authenticity and traceability. The effects of viticulture technologies on grape composition and wine quality attributes are also explored, with terroir, viticultural and vineyard management practices, fungal contaminants and grape processing equipment discussed. Volume II: Oenology and Wine Quality explores how wines are influenced by many aspects of both grape production and winemaking.
Key Features
- Reviews our current understanding of wine aroma, color, taste and mouthfeel
- Details the measurement of grape and wine properties through instrumental analysis, must, and sensory evaluation
- Examines viticulture and vineyard management practices, fungal contaminants, and processing equipment
- Presents our current understanding on yeast and fermentation management, as well as the effects of aging on wine quality
- Details alternatives to cork in bottle closing and the latest developments in the stabilization and clarification of wines
Readership
Industry Professionals within the wine industry (both from a grape farming perspective and a wine making perspective). R&D technologists, innovation teams, technicians and product development chemists. Academia Researchers and academics in the fields of viticulture and oenology. Post-graduate students studying viticulture and oenology
Table of Contents
Volume 1:
Part 1 - Understanding Grape and Wine Sensory Attributes
1. Volatile aroma compounds and wine sensory attributes
2. Wine taste and mouthfeel
3. Wine colour
Part 2 - Measuring Grape and Wine Properties
4. Practical methods of measuring grape quality
5. Instrumental analysis of grape, must and wine
6. Advances in microbiological quality control of wine
7. Sensory analysis of wine
8. Wine authenticity, traceability and safety monitoring
Part 3 - Viticulture Technologies, Grape Composition and Wine Quality Attributes
9. Terroir: The effect of the physical environment on vine growth, grape ripening and wine sensory attributes
10. Genetic and genomic approaches to improve grape quality for winemaking
11. Viticultural and vineyard management practices and their effects on grape and wine quality
12. Precision viticulture: Managing vineyard variability for improved quality outcomes
13. Fungal contaminants in the vineyard and wine quality; Controlling ochratoxin A in the vineyard and winery
14. Advances in grape processing equipment
15. Advances in grape harvesting methods
16. Concerns about global warming and its impact on viticulture
Volume 2:
Part 1 - Winemaking Technologies and Wine Quality
1. Yeast and fermentation management for improved wine quality
2. Metabolic engineering of wine yeast and advances in yeast selection methods for improved wine quality
3. Effects of malolactic fermentation on wine quality
4. Enzymes and wine quality
5. Extraction technologies and wine quality
6. Membrane and other techniques for the management of wine composition
7. Ageing on lees and the use of specialty inactive yeasts during wine fermentation
8. New directions in stabilization, clarification and fining of wines
9. Micro-oxygenation, oak alternatives and added tannins and wine quality
10. Alternatives to cork in wine bottle closures; Reducing cork taint in wine
11. Current issues in organic winemaking: Consumer expectations, producer attitudes and oenological innovation
Part 2 - Managing Wine Sensory Quality
12. Yeast selection for wine flavour modulation
13. Brettanomyces/Dekkera off flavours and other wine faults associated with microbial spoilag
14. Insect taint in wine
15. Understanding and controlling non-enzymatic wine oxidation
16. Ageing and flavour deterioration in wine
17. Biogenic amines and the winemaking process
18. Managing the quality of fortified wines
19. Managing the quality of Botrytized wines
20. Managing the quality of wines produced from dried grapes
21. Managing the quality of ice wines
22. Managing the quality of sparkling wines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Book ISBN:
- 9780081026779
About the Editor
Andrew Reynolds
Prof. Reynolds has had a long and distinguished career in Oenology. His career has included a position as Research Scientist for Agriculture Canada in British Columbia and, since 1997, a faculty position at Brock University. He is well known for his research into canopy management, the impacts of site and soil on flavour, irrigation and water relations, geomatics and the use of GPS/GIS and remote sensing for studying terroir. He is the author of over a hundred published articles and has been the editor of two award-winning titles on wine science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Canada