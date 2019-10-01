Managing Wine Quality

Volume 1:

Part 1 - Understanding Grape and Wine Sensory Attributes

1. Volatile aroma compounds and wine sensory attributes

2. Wine taste and mouthfeel

3. Wine colour

Part 2 - Measuring Grape and Wine Properties

4. Practical methods of measuring grape quality

5. Instrumental analysis of grape, must and wine

6. Advances in microbiological quality control of wine

7. Sensory analysis of wine

8. Wine authenticity, traceability and safety monitoring

Part 3 - Viticulture Technologies, Grape Composition and Wine Quality Attributes

9. Terroir: The effect of the physical environment on vine growth, grape ripening and wine sensory attributes

10. Genetic and genomic approaches to improve grape quality for winemaking

11. Viticultural and vineyard management practices and their effects on grape and wine quality

12. Precision viticulture: Managing vineyard variability for improved quality outcomes

13. Fungal contaminants in the vineyard and wine quality; Controlling ochratoxin A in the vineyard and winery

14. Advances in grape processing equipment

15. Advances in grape harvesting methods

16. Concerns about global warming and its impact on viticulture

Volume 2:

Part 1 - Winemaking Technologies and Wine Quality

1. Yeast and fermentation management for improved wine quality

2. Metabolic engineering of wine yeast and advances in yeast selection methods for improved wine quality

3. Effects of malolactic fermentation on wine quality

4. Enzymes and wine quality

5. Extraction technologies and wine quality

6. Membrane and other techniques for the management of wine composition

7. Ageing on lees and the use of specialty inactive yeasts during wine fermentation

8. New directions in stabilization, clarification and fining of wines

9. Micro-oxygenation, oak alternatives and added tannins and wine quality

10. Alternatives to cork in wine bottle closures; Reducing cork taint in wine

11. Current issues in organic winemaking: Consumer expectations, producer attitudes and oenological innovation

Part 2 - Managing Wine Sensory Quality

12. Yeast selection for wine flavour modulation

13. Brettanomyces/Dekkera off flavours and other wine faults associated with microbial spoilag

14. Insect taint in wine

15. Understanding and controlling non-enzymatic wine oxidation

16. Ageing and flavour deterioration in wine

17. Biogenic amines and the winemaking process

18. Managing the quality of fortified wines

19. Managing the quality of Botrytized wines

20. Managing the quality of wines produced from dried grapes

21. Managing the quality of ice wines

22. Managing the quality of sparkling wines

