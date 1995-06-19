Managing Tourism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750623551, 9781483103723

Managing Tourism

1st Edition

Editors: S. Medlik
eBook ISBN: 9781483103723
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th June 1995
Page Count: 358
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Managing Tourism presents research studies that analyze the trends and information on the wide spectrum of tourism activities and industries. The book is comprised of 30 chapters that are organized into 10 parts.

Part One discusses the future, impacts, and significance of tourism and Part Two deals with business growth and development. The text also tackles governments, markets, and industries, and then discusses product concepts. The air transport competition is also explained in the book. Subsequent parts cover tourist management and technologies. The last two parts tackle the Third World issues and the limits and threats to tourism.

The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the various aspects of tourism.

Table of Contents


Preface

Publisher's Note

List of Contributors

Part One Futures - Analysis - Planning

1 Can Futures Research Contribute to Tourism Policy?

2 The Value of Multipliers and Their Policy Implications

3 Can the Tourist-Area Life Cycle be Made Operational?

Part Two Business Growth and Development

4 Club Mediterranée's Growth and Policies

5 The Growth and Development of Grand Metropolitan

6 Swiss Travel Saving Fund

Part Three Governments, Markets and Industries

7 European Tourism

8 Key Issues in the US Travel Industry Futures

9 Japanese Travel Boom

Part Four Product Concepts

10 Health-Care Tourism

11 Heritage Management for Heritage Tourism

12 Special Events

Part Five Competition in Air Transport

13 European Air Transport in the 1990s

14 Hub Operations and Airline Competition

15 Mediterranean Charters

Part Six Marketing Products and Destinations

16 Marketing of Airline Services in a Deregulated Environment

17 Summer Olympic Tourist Market

18 South Pacific Tourism Promotion

Part Seven Managing the Tourists

19 Towards the Better Management of Tourist Queues

20 The Technique of Interpretation

21 The Concept of Animation

Part Eight New Technologies

22 New Technology and the Future of Tourism

23 Expansion and Development of Central Reservation Systems

24 Developing Effective Computer Systems for Tourism

Part Nine Third World Issues

25 Tourism Policies in Developing Countries

26 Pattern and Impact of Tourism on the Environment of the Caribbean

27 Prospects for Regional Tourism Cooperation in Africa

Part Ten Limits and Threats to Tourism

28 Tourism Carrying Capacity

29 Towards New Tourism Policies

30 Terrorism and Tourism as Logical Companions

Appendix: Tourism Management Journal Articles

Index

Authors

Places

Subjects

About the Editor

S. Medlik

Professor Medlik is an author, consultant and educator with close on half a century of involvement in travel, tourism and hospitality. Former head of the Department of Hotel, Catering and Tourism Management at the University of Surrey, UK, he is now Emeritus Professor of that university. He also held senior academic appointments in the United States, Canada, the West Indies and Australia. His consultancy assignments covered economic, market and trend studies and training, institutions and strategies for sponsors in Britain and abroad. His published work includes 20 books and other publications and more than 100 contributions to the professional and technical press. He is a Fellow of the Hotel and Catering International Management Association, Founder Fellow of the Tourism Society, and was the first Chairman of the Society.

Author, Consultant, Educator and Emeritus Professor, University of Surrey

