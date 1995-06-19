Managing Tourism presents research studies that analyze the trends and information on the wide spectrum of tourism activities and industries. The book is comprised of 30 chapters that are organized into 10 parts.

Part One discusses the future, impacts, and significance of tourism and Part Two deals with business growth and development. The text also tackles governments, markets, and industries, and then discusses product concepts. The air transport competition is also explained in the book. Subsequent parts cover tourist management and technologies. The last two parts tackle the Third World issues and the limits and threats to tourism.

The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the various aspects of tourism.