Managing Tourism
1st Edition
Description
Managing Tourism presents research studies that analyze the trends and information on the wide spectrum of tourism activities and industries. The book is comprised of 30 chapters that are organized into 10 parts.
Part One discusses the future, impacts, and significance of tourism and Part Two deals with business growth and development. The text also tackles governments, markets, and industries, and then discusses product concepts. The air transport competition is also explained in the book. Subsequent parts cover tourist management and technologies. The last two parts tackle the Third World issues and the limits and threats to tourism.
The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the various aspects of tourism.
Table of Contents
Preface
Publisher's Note
List of Contributors
Part One Futures - Analysis - Planning
1 Can Futures Research Contribute to Tourism Policy?
2 The Value of Multipliers and Their Policy Implications
3 Can the Tourist-Area Life Cycle be Made Operational?
Part Two Business Growth and Development
4 Club Mediterranée's Growth and Policies
5 The Growth and Development of Grand Metropolitan
6 Swiss Travel Saving Fund
Part Three Governments, Markets and Industries
7 European Tourism
8 Key Issues in the US Travel Industry Futures
9 Japanese Travel Boom
Part Four Product Concepts
10 Health-Care Tourism
11 Heritage Management for Heritage Tourism
12 Special Events
Part Five Competition in Air Transport
13 European Air Transport in the 1990s
14 Hub Operations and Airline Competition
15 Mediterranean Charters
Part Six Marketing Products and Destinations
16 Marketing of Airline Services in a Deregulated Environment
17 Summer Olympic Tourist Market
18 South Pacific Tourism Promotion
Part Seven Managing the Tourists
19 Towards the Better Management of Tourist Queues
20 The Technique of Interpretation
21 The Concept of Animation
Part Eight New Technologies
22 New Technology and the Future of Tourism
23 Expansion and Development of Central Reservation Systems
24 Developing Effective Computer Systems for Tourism
Part Nine Third World Issues
25 Tourism Policies in Developing Countries
26 Pattern and Impact of Tourism on the Environment of the Caribbean
27 Prospects for Regional Tourism Cooperation in Africa
Part Ten Limits and Threats to Tourism
28 Tourism Carrying Capacity
29 Towards New Tourism Policies
30 Terrorism and Tourism as Logical Companions
About the Editor
S. Medlik
Professor Medlik is an author, consultant and educator with close on half a century of involvement in travel, tourism and hospitality. Former head of the Department of Hotel, Catering and Tourism Management at the University of Surrey, UK, he is now Emeritus Professor of that university. He also held senior academic appointments in the United States, Canada, the West Indies and Australia. His consultancy assignments covered economic, market and trend studies and training, institutions and strategies for sponsors in Britain and abroad. His published work includes 20 books and other publications and more than 100 contributions to the professional and technical press. He is a Fellow of the Hotel and Catering International Management Association, Founder Fellow of the Tourism Society, and was the first Chairman of the Society.
