Managing the Web of Things
1st Edition
Linking the Real World to the Web
Managing the Web of Things: Linking the Real World to the Web presents a consolidated and holistic coverage of engineering, management, and analytics of the Internet of Things. The web has gone through many transformations, from traditional linking and sharing of computers and documents (i.e., Web of Data), to the current connection of people (i.e., Web of People), and to the emerging connection of billions of physical objects (i.e., Web of Things).
With increasing numbers of electronic devices and systems providing different services to people, Web of Things applications present numerous challenges to research institutions, companies, governments, international organizations, and others. This book compiles the newest developments and advances in the area of the Web of Things, ranging from modeling, searching, and data analytics, to software building, applications, and social impact.
Its coverage will enable effective exploration, understanding, assessment, comparison, and the selection of WoT models, languages, techniques, platforms, and tools. Readers will gain an up-to-date understanding of the Web of Things systems that accelerates their research.
- Offers a comprehensive and systematic presentation of the methodologies, technologies, and applications that enable efficient and effective management of the Internet of Things
- Provides an in-depth analysis on the state-of-the-art Web of Things modeling and searching technologies, including how to collect, clean, and analyze data generated by the Web of Things
- Covers system design and software building principles, with discussions and explorations of social impact for the Web of Things through real-world applications
- Acts as an ideal reference or recommended text for graduate courses in cloud computing, service computing, and more
Researchers, postgraduate students, communications and network engineers, solution architects, system integrators, system managers interested in the areas of the Web of Things and related computational technologies
Part 1: Modeling and Searching
Chapter 1: Ontologies and context modeling for the Web of Things
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Taxonomy and Comparison Framework
- 1.3. Cross Domain Models
- 1.4. Domain Models
- 1.5. Discussion and Outlook
- 1.6. Conclusions
Chapter 2: The Anatomy of An Intent Based Search and Crawler Engine for the Web of Things
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Motivating Scenario
- 2.3. Identifying Data Sources
- 2.4. ThingSeek Crawler Engine
- 2.5. ThingSeek Search Engine
- 2.6. ThingSeek in Application: Flight Delay Analysis
- 2.7. Things Data Analysis
- 2.8. Discussions
- 2.9. Related Work
- 2.10. Conclusion
Chapter 3: Modeling RESTful Web of Things Services
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Background
- 3.3. State of the Art in Mashup Tools
- 3.4. Model-Driven Engineering for WoT
- 3.5. Comparing Mashup and Model-Driven Engineering Approaches
- 3.6. Modeling of RESTful Services
- 3.7. Modeling WoT Systems with Generic RESTful Operations
- 3.8. Conclusions
Chapter 4: A Semantic-Rich Approach to IoT Using the Generalized World Entities Paradigm
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. State of the Art on Conceptual/Semantic IoT/WoT
- 4.3. Deepening the GWE Notion
- 4.4. An Architecture for the GWE Paradigm
- 4.5. Implementation of the GWEs Paradigm
- 4.6. Conclusions
Part 2: System Building and Practices
Chapter 5: Building a Web of Things with Avatars
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Motivating Scenario
- 5.3. Avatars and Avatar-Based WoT Platforms
- 5.4. Disruption-Tolerant Communications
- 5.5. Context Modeling and Management
- 5.6. A Social Vision of the Web of Things
- 5.7. Conclusion
Chapter 6: A WoT Testbed for Research and Course Projects
- 6.1. What you need to get started
- 6.2. Introduction
- 6.3. WoT Features and Challenges
- 6.4. A Brief Survey of IoT and WoT Testbeds
- 6.5. Hardware and Software Components of a WoT Testbed
- 6.6. Experiments for the WoT
- 6.7. Project: Building a Testbed for the WoT
- 6.8. Summary
Chapter 7: Using Reference Architectures for Design and Evaluation of Web of Things Systems
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Architecture Design Considerations for Web of Things Systems
- 7.3. A Case Study on Application of the Approach in Smart Homes Domain
- 7.4. Related Work
- 7.5. Conclusions and Lessons Learned
Chapter 8: Efficient and Secure Pull Requests for Emergency Cases Using a Mobile Access Framework
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Related Work
- 8.3. Design of the SPR Solution
- 8.4. Evaluation
- 8.5. Summary and Conclusion
Part 3: Data Integration and Analytics
Chapter 9: Automatic Integration and Querying of Semantic Rich Heterogeneous Data
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Building the Semantic Web of Things (SWoT)
- 9.3. Semantic Web as Enabler of SWoT
- 9.4. Case Studies: Smart Applications
- 9.5. Conclusion
Chapter 10: Building Entity Graphs for the Web of Things Management
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Background
- 10.3. Proposed Methodology
- 10.4. Applicability of DisCor-T: Things Classification
- 10.5. Applicability of DisCor-T: Things Recommendation
- 10.6. Experiments
- 10.7. Related Work
- 10.8. Conclusion
Chapter 11: Building Interoperable and Cross-Domain Semantic Web of Things Applications
- 11.1. Introduction: Understanding Trends and the Evolution
- 11.2. Related Work and Challenges Identification
- 11.3. Contributions and M3 framework
- 11.4. Summary and Future Work
Chapter 12: Web of Things Data Storage
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. The Framework of WoT Data Storage
- 12.3. Methods and Challenge of WoT Data Storage
- 12.4. WoT Data Storage in Cloud Platform
- 12.5. Tendency for WoT Data Storage Technology
- 12.6. Conclusion
Part 4: Applications, Security and Social Impact
Chapter 13: WoX: Model-Driven Development of Web of Things Applications
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. State of the Art
- 13.3. Open Issues and Challenges
- 13.4. The Web of Topics (WoX) Model
- 13.5. Design and Implementation
- 13.6. Proof of Concepts
- 13.7. Conclusions and Future Work
Chapter 14: Security Issues of the Web of Things
- 14.1. Introduction: From IoT to WoT
- 14.2. The Existing Security Models
- 14.3. Security in the Web of Things
- 14.4. Conclusion
Chapter 15: A Web of Fitness “Things”: An Exploration of Social Impacts & Vulnerable Populations
- 15.1. Web of Things and Health: An Introduction
- 15.2. Potential Positive Implications for Health
- 15.3. Potential Challenges and Unintended Consequences for Social Health
- 15.4. Implications
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 8th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097656
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128097649
Michael Sheng
Quan Z. (Michael) Sheng is currently a full Professor and Head of Department of Computing, at Macquarie University. Prof. Sheng has more than 10 years' research and development experience in the Internet of Things (IoT) and related areas such as service-oriented computing, radio frequency identification (RFID), sensor networks, and big data analytics. He has published more than 280 publications in these areas and is one of the top-ranked authors in the "World Wide Web" research area according to Microsoft Academic Search. Prof. Michael Sheng is the recipient to a number of prestigious awards including ARC Future Fellowship in 2014, Chris Wallace Award for Outstanding Research Contribution (2012), and Microsoft Research Fellowship (2003).
Professor and Head of Department of Computing, Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia
Yongrui Qin
Yongrui Qin is currently a Lecturer at School of Computing and Engineering, University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom. His main research interests include the Internet of Things, Graph Data Management, Data Stream Processing, Data Mining, Information Retrieval, Semantic Web, Computer Networks, and Mobile Computing. Dr. Qin has published more than 40 refereed technical papers, including publications in prestigious journals, such as IEEE Trans. on Parallel Distributed Systems, World Wide Web Journal, Journal of Network and Computer Applications, and IEEE Internet Computing, as well as top international conferences, such as SIGIR, EDBT, CIKM, WISE, DASFAA, and SSDBM.
Lecturer, University of Huddersfield, UK
Lina Yao
Lina Yao is currently a Lecturer at School of Computer Science and Engineering, the University of New South Wales. Her research interest lies in Data Mining, Internet of Things Analytics, Ubiquitous Computing, and Service Computing. Her work has published in a wide range of prestigious journals such as ACM Trans. on Intelligent Systems and Technology (TIST), ACM Trans. on Internet Technology (TOIT), IEEE Transactions on Parallel and Distributed Systems (TPDS), IEEE Trans. on Knowledge Discovery and Engineering (TKDE), IEEE Internet Computing, ACM Trans. on Knowledge Discovery (TKDD) and IEEE Trans. on Services Computing (TSC), as well as top international conferences such as SIGIR, ICDM, UbiComp, CIKM and ICSOC. She is the recipient of Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (2015) and is recognized as Inaugural Vice Chancellor's Women's Research Excellence Award (2015).
Lecturer at School of Computer Science and Engineering, the University of New South Wales, Australia
Boualem Benatallah
Boualem Benatallah is currently a Scientia Professor at the School of Computer Science and Engineering, the University of New South Wales. Prof. Benatallah’s research focuses on Web service protocol analysis and management, enterprise services integration, large scale data sharing, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). He is the leader of the Service Oriented Computing research group and has more than 220 research papers in leading international journals and conference proceedings. Prof. Benatallah’s research has been heavily cited by his international peers. He has more than 14,000 citations with an H-index of 52, according to Google Scholar.
Scientia Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering, University of New South Wales, Australia
"...a collection of 15 standalone papers, assembled into four sections, covering selected aspects of an emerging and fast-moving field generically described as the Internet of Things (IoT), or more recently the Web of Things (WoT)."--Computing Reviews